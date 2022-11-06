Salamis
SALAMIS How could you resist? I came loaded with personality And flowers You left them open, Your temples, marketplaces, Fields, your cool springs, The long grasses and that Yielding ground I paid homage to your arms At first not knowing their embrace Was keeping me at bay Soon I burned to clutch The absent heart that lay in wait Off the coast, On the treacherous seas Dawn broke serenely as I left My earthly stake behind for good And sailed into your straits For vanquishing Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com
