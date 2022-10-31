Secrets
SECRETS Mrs. Capone made sausages On Saturdays I hung around a butcher shop Delivering meat on foot for tips And lunch – The highlight of my day They always looked the same, the sausages, Coming out of her machine With their pink translucent skins I never knew or asked about What went in She never told She served them warm and crisp On a quarter-loaf of bread They were delicious Even if business wasn't good or She and Bernie, her husband, had a fight When she was happy I could have eaten my heart out All afternoon Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com
It's disheartening that here, poetry is given qualifiers such as "1 MIN READ" Really? Even the one-word title of this poem takes longer than "1 MIN" to read while attempting to reach an understanding of its meaning.
This is lovely and delightful! And I think there is a subtle subtext regarding Mrs Capone, but why not let each reader decide on what that is or if indeed the subtext exists?