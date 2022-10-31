Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

SHADOW It may envelop like a memory Or taste of grief Cool like a pitiless smile Or press with the weight of regret Shield, cloak or camouflage My friends advise me It's no place to live a life But I'm convinced you cast My face into a field of possibility That can't exist at noon Or on a moonless starless night Because I know beyond a doubt That there are two sides to a shadow And an infinity of shade Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com