SHADOW It may envelop like a memory Or taste of grief Cool like a pitiless smile Or press with the weight of regret Shield, cloak or camouflage My friends advise me It's no place to live a life But I'm convinced you cast My face into a field of possibility That can't exist at noon Or on a moonless starless night Because I know beyond a doubt That there are two sides to a shadow And an infinity of shade Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com
Life in the shadows ... I've been there, or shall I say we have all been there. Shadows can beautiful, secretive, enveloping, comforting, and offer opportunities for contemplation from which we can emerge with clearer visions. Not bad to have a shadow as a friend.