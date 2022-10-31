Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
anakyriou's avatar
anakyriou
Oct 31, 2022

Life in the shadows ... I've been there, or shall I say we have all been there. Shadows can beautiful, secretive, enveloping, comforting, and offer opportunities for contemplation from which we can emerge with clearer visions. Not bad to have a shadow as a friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture