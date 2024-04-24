Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Silence-Hungry Lips the wind kept its secrets principally by speed and stealth it swept through your hair that day, like my fingers, the sea eased up and back, as if unnoticed as we met our breaths were at a loss, so many turnings, so many sighs, the embers glowed and dimmed and glowed again, never enough I took some solace as we parted, such a long long sliver of evaporating touches, sun upon a footpath going separate endless ways the secret wind uncoiled, chastened our meanderings, blessed our cautious steps, our frowns, our silence-hungry lips Emanuel E. Garcia April 2024