Silence-Hungry Lips
the wind kept its secrets
principally by speed and stealth
it swept through your hair
that day, like my fingers,
the sea eased
up and back, as if unnoticed
as we met
our breaths were at a loss,
so many turnings, so many sighs,
the embers glowed and dimmed
and glowed again,
never enough
I took some solace
as we parted, such a long long
sliver of evaporating touches,
sun upon a footpath going
separate endless ways
the secret wind uncoiled,
chastened our meanderings,
blessed our cautious steps,
our frowns, our silence-hungry
lips
Emanuel E. Garcia
April 2024