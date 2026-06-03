Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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Simple Pleasures for an Ordinary Man

the forgotten song that started me on this binge ...
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jun 03, 2026

A while ago last year I came across lyrics for a song I had written over ten years ago in a forgotten email. For some reason I decided to revise and update them and attach a melody. It was this opus that started me on my current trajectory of songwriting, for good or ill.

I now decided to make a music video out of it mostly because there is good material for global locations, and this is the result via freebeat.ai. I have only a small amount of control over what the program comes up with in the end, but I thought this wasn’t too bad.

Suno has been called in for the performance arrangement but the lyrics and melody and chords are all mine.

It’s up on YouTube too and I encourage people to click on that link.

Simple Pleasures for an Ordinary Man

[Verse]
A  cup of coffee in the gardens of Versailles
A bird's eye view of Central Park
Sunset among St. Petersburg's spires
And Barcelona after dark

[Verse]
A moonlight cruise along the Isle of Capri
A quiet luncheon in Bombay
Strolling along the Seine in Paris
Hot chocolate in a Swiss chalet

[Chorus]
Life should be simple for an ordinary man
Because the simple is sublime
With the treasure of your smiles and elan
At my side to pass the time

[Verse]
In Monte-Carlo I enjoy a winning hand
I love the taste of vintage wine
But these simple pleasures are without a doubt
Merely simple pleasures I can do without
Long as I can call you mine

[Chorus]
Life should be simple for an ordinary man
Because the simple is sublime
With the treasure of your smiles and elan
At my side to pass the time

[Verse]
In Monte-Carlo I enjoy a winning hand
I love the taste of vintage wine
But these simple pleasures are without a doubt
Merely simple pleasures I can do without
Cause these simple pleasures simply have no clout
Long as I can call you mine
Long as I can call you mine

Emanuel E. Garcia 
September 2025

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