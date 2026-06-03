Simple Pleasures for an Ordinary Man

A while ago last year I came across lyrics for a song I had written over ten years ago in a forgotten email. For some reason I decided to revise and update them and attach a melody. It was this opus that started me on my current trajectory of songwriting, for good or ill.

I now decided to make a music video out of it mostly because there is good material for global locations, and this is the result via freebeat.ai. I have only a small amount of control over what the program comes up with in the end, but I thought this wasn’t too bad.

Suno has been called in for the performance arrangement but the lyrics and melody and chords are all mine.

It’s up on YouTube too and I encourage people to click on that link.