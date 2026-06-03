A while ago last year I came across lyrics for a song I had written over ten years ago in a forgotten email. For some reason I decided to revise and update them and attach a melody. It was this opus that started me on my current trajectory of songwriting, for good or ill.
I now decided to make a music video out of it mostly because there is good material for global locations, and this is the result via freebeat.ai. I have only a small amount of control over what the program comes up with in the end, but I thought this wasn’t too bad.
Suno has been called in for the performance arrangement but the lyrics and melody and chords are all mine.
It’s up on YouTube too and I encourage people to click on that link.
Simple Pleasures for an Ordinary Man [Verse] A cup of coffee in the gardens of Versailles A bird's eye view of Central Park Sunset among St. Petersburg's spires And Barcelona after dark [Verse] A moonlight cruise along the Isle of Capri A quiet luncheon in Bombay Strolling along the Seine in Paris Hot chocolate in a Swiss chalet [Chorus] Life should be simple for an ordinary man Because the simple is sublime With the treasure of your smiles and elan At my side to pass the time [Verse] In Monte-Carlo I enjoy a winning hand I love the taste of vintage wine But these simple pleasures are without a doubt Merely simple pleasures I can do without Long as I can call you mine [Chorus] Life should be simple for an ordinary man Because the simple is sublime With the treasure of your smiles and elan At my side to pass the time [Verse] In Monte-Carlo I enjoy a winning hand I love the taste of vintage wine But these simple pleasures are without a doubt Merely simple pleasures I can do without Cause these simple pleasures simply have no clout Long as I can call you mine Long as I can call you mine Emanuel E. Garcia September 2025