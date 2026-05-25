Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So That Love Can Be Grand Have you ever seen a bird taking flight As you watched the day descend Did you sense that climbing moon As we kissed without end Have you ever heard a wave crashing near As you tried to find a star Did you hear that lovely tune Telling us who we are Chaos abounds in our world Beauty is seldom a prize Somehow we'll find an unwavering fire To nourish the light of our eyes Have you ever felt as reckless in life May I offer you my hand We will vanquish every doubt So that love can be grand So our love can be grand Emanuel E. Garcia Copyright 2026

Credits to Suno for the performance arrangement. Lyrics and song composed by myself.

Feel free to share, at some point a version will be uploaded to the usual streaming platforms, fwiw.