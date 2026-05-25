Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

So That Love Can Be Grand

a new addition to the Great American Songbook
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
May 25, 2026
So That Love Can Be Grand

Have you ever seen a bird taking flight
As you watched the day descend 
Did you sense that climbing moon
As we kissed without end

Have you ever heard a wave crashing near
As you tried to find a star
Did you hear that lovely tune
Telling us who we are

Chaos abounds in our world
Beauty is seldom a prize
Somehow we'll find an unwavering fire
To nourish the light of our eyes

Have you ever felt as reckless in life
May I offer you my hand
We will vanquish every doubt
So that love can be grand

So our love can be grand


Emanuel E. Garcia
Copyright 2026

Credits to Suno for the performance arrangement. Lyrics and song composed by myself.

Feel free to share, at some point a version will be uploaded to the usual streaming platforms, fwiw.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emanuel E. Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture