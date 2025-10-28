I’ve long been fascinated by the similarities and differences of poetry and song. The greatest poet of them all — Homer — wrote the greatest poems of all time, and from what I understand about Ancient Greece, these poems were sung. At the very least, Greek itself is inherently musical, with pitch variations within words that characterize its flow.

In our more modern era, the so-called American songbook has been preeminent. Just recently I listened to a performance of Gershwin’s 'S Wonderful by the magisterial Ella Fitzgerald, which is a sheer delight, with brilliantly sweet and witty lyrics, a wonderful recitative, and a melody that makes one smile.

Is this poetry? Can popular songs themselves really aspire to those hallowed halls of ‘poetry’? Does it matter?

As a poet myself — or, I should say, aspiring poet — who has written many many poems, some of which I have collected on this substack site (those I currently believe to be worthy of being read by others), I note that virtually all popular song rhymes.

And I also note that virtually all memorable ‘great poems’ or ‘true poems’ seem also to rhyme: think of Keats’s Ode on a Grecian Urn —and now think of any non-rhyming poem, great or good or whatever, that one can recite. I find that even among my own self-cherished poetic creations, it’s almost impossible for me to recall and recite any one that was not composed in a rhyming form. Yet there are indeed truly great and wonderful non-rhyming poems — Cavafy’s Ithaka stands out for me as an example.But I’d wager that very very few, even amongst Cavafy’s greatest admirers, will have committed this work to memory.

Songs are buoyed both by music — melody and harmonies — as well as rhyme, and I believe they have a kind of staying power that is enviable. Songs generally are not overly complex, but rely on a simplicity and on an imagistic palette that is universally appreciate and which may, at times, border on the cliched. Some songs are carried past the cloying sweetness of their lyrics by the music — the David/Bacharach number Close To You comes to mind here.

I mean, angels getting together to sprinkle moondust and starlight … this would be hard to take in polite company; but in the ambience of the music it is acceptably transcended.



There are many many ‘popular’ songs that have accompanied me on my own journey over decades, songs which haunt and enliven and inspire, many of which are sung by the incomparable Frank Sinatra. Though my tastes are eclectic and range over wide swathes of cultural territory, they seem to settle upon that era in American musical composition heralded by the Gershwins and Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hammerstein and Sammy Cahn and many others.

Why I came to be trying my hand recently at song composition is something of a mystery. I’ve written a few in the past, sporadically, but they seem of little consequence.

Let’s see where it all leads! Hopefully to a musician out there who is interested it taking a song, like the one I just posted, and running with it.

Emanuel E. Garcia

October 2025