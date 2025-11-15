Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Something of a Lark [Verse 1] It all began as something of a lark It all began as nothing but a game We had our midnight rambles in a blissful dark We danced with blithe abandon in a flame [Verse 2] We started off by vowing not to vow We promised we would always keep things light You rolled the dice and then I took a graceful bow We drank champagne to make it all alright [Chorus] But I missed the times we couldn’t meet With more and more dismay My nonchalance was crumbling And I counted every hour away From you [Verse 3] We used to seize each day with careless fun But now a day of frolicking is blue Because I’m always worried you may one day run I’m sick to death to think of losing you [Chorus] I miss the times when we’re apart With more and more dismay My nonchalance has crumbled And I’m counting every hour away From you [Outro] And I hope that you are counting every hour every minute every second You’re apart from me I hope that you’re as tangled and as smitten and as worried as can be Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025

PS: Here is a cleaner whistled melody, with slightly more accurate key-change representations:

0:00 -2:53

PPS: And here is one of the resulting Suno-generated performance arrangements through my Premier membership plan:

0:00 -2:00

Suno had NO input into the original melody or key changes I composed, nor the lyrics I wrote.

I have undertaken to have one of the Suno arrangements distributed to online streaming platforms such as Spotify via Distrokid.



You may obtain the final result (in support of my musical efforts and for your listening pleasure) here:

Coverart Photo by Juan Manuel Aguilar on Unsplash