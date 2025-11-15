Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Songs
Something of a Lark
Something of a Lark

lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 15, 2025
Something of a Lark

[Verse 1]
It all began as something of a lark
It all began as nothing but a game
We had our midnight rambles in a blissful dark
We danced with blithe abandon in a flame

[Verse 2]
We started off by vowing not to vow
We promised we would always keep things light
You rolled the dice and then I took a graceful bow
We drank champagne to make it all alright

[Chorus]
But I missed the times we couldn’t meet
With more and more dismay
My nonchalance was crumbling
And I counted every hour away
From you

[Verse 3]
We used to seize each day with careless fun
But now a day of frolicking is blue
Because I’m always worried you may one day run
I’m sick to death to think of losing you

[Chorus]
I miss the times when we’re apart
With more and more dismay
My nonchalance has crumbled
And I’m counting every hour away
From you

[Outro]
And I hope that you are counting every hour every minute every second 
You’re apart from me

I  hope that you’re as tangled and as smitten and as worried as can be

Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

PS: Here is a cleaner whistled melody, with slightly more accurate key-change representations:

PPS: And here is one of the resulting Suno-generated performance arrangements through my Premier membership plan:

Suno had NO input into the original melody or key changes I composed, nor the lyrics I wrote.

I have undertaken to have one of the Suno arrangements distributed to online streaming platforms such as Spotify via Distrokid.

You may obtain the final result (in support of my musical efforts and for your listening pleasure) here:

