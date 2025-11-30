Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Something of a Lark It all began as something of a lark It all began as nothing but a game We had our midnight rambles in a blissful dark We danced with blithe abandon in a flame We started off by vowing not to vow We promised we would always keep things light You rolled the dice and then I took a graceful bow We drank champagne to make it all alright But I missed the times we couldn’t meet With more and more dismay My nonchalance was crumbling And I counted every hour away From you We used to seize each day with careless fun But now a day of frolicking is blue Because I’m always worried you may one day run I’m sick to death to think of losing you I miss the times when we’re apart With more and more dismay My nonchalance has crumbled And I’m counting every hour away From you And I hope that you are counting every hour every minute every second You’re apart from me I hope that you’re as tangled and as smitten And as worried as can be Emanuel E. Garcia Copyright 2025

Photo credits

Juan Manuel Aguilar on Unsplash (woman in profile at window)

Robert Arnar on Unsplash (wine glasses)

Laura Chouette on Unsplash (woman with fan)

Alexey Demidov on Unsplash (cigarette)

fr0ggy5 on Unsplash (matches)

Lawrence Krowdeed on Unsplash (woman before window in silhouette)

Zubin Mehta on Unsplash (silhouette profile of woman)

Meysam Moghimzade on Unsplash (woman with cigarette)

Ilona Panych on Unsplash (woman near wall)