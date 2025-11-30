Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Something of a Lark

available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and other music streaming platforms
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 30, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Something of a Lark

It all began as something of a lark
It all began as nothing but a game
We had our midnight rambles in a blissful dark
We danced with blithe abandon in a flame

We started off by vowing not to vow
We promised we would always keep things light
You rolled the dice and then I took a graceful bow
We drank champagne to make it all alright

But I missed the times we couldn’t meet
With more and more dismay
My nonchalance was crumbling
And I counted every hour away
From you

We used to seize each day with careless fun
But now a day of frolicking is blue
Because I’m always worried you may one day run
I’m sick to death to think of losing you

I miss the times when we’re apart
With more and more dismay
My nonchalance has crumbled
And I’m counting every hour away
From you

And I hope that you are counting every hour every minute every second 
You’re apart from me

I hope that you’re as tangled and as smitten
And as worried as can be

Emanuel E. Garcia
Copyright 2025

Photo credits

Juan Manuel Aguilar on Unsplash (woman in profile at window)

Robert Arnar on Unsplash (wine glasses)

Laura Chouette on Unsplash (woman with fan)

Alexey Demidov on Unsplash (cigarette)

fr0ggy5 on Unsplash (matches)

Lawrence Krowdeed on Unsplash (woman before window in silhouette)

Zubin Mehta on Unsplash (silhouette profile of woman)

Meysam Moghimzade on Unsplash (woman with cigarette)

Ilona Panych on Unsplash (woman near wall)

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
