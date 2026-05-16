Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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Sometimes a Dream Will Come Along

my homage to Frank Sinatra
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
May 16, 2026

My words and music, performance arrangement with Suno.ai.

Sometimes a Dream Will Come Along

Sometimes a dream will come along
in the darkness of the night

Sometimes Sinatra sings your song
and the world becomes more bright

Sometimes the errors of your past
can be seen as clear as day

And you can forgive yourself at last
so that love will have its say

Sometimes the memory of a glance
puts your troubles in their place

The tender beauty of a dance
leaves a never-ending trace

When all the worries of your brow
weigh too heavy on your heart

Sometimes a dream will show you how
you have never been apart

Life runs amok when the dice have been thrown,
everyone changes in time
Distance and choices and forces unknown
seem like the scene of a crime, though

Sometimes a dream will reappear
like a beacon on a hill

Showing that love is always near
even when the air is chill

Sometimes Sinatra sings your song
and the world is set aright

Because sometimes a dream will come along
in the darkness of the night

In the darkness of the night


Emanuel E Garcia
Copyright 2026

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