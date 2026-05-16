My words and music, performance arrangement with Suno.ai.

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Sometimes a Dream Will Come Along Sometimes a dream will come along in the darkness of the night Sometimes Sinatra sings your song and the world becomes more bright Sometimes the errors of your past can be seen as clear as day And you can forgive yourself at last so that love will have its say Sometimes the memory of a glance puts your troubles in their place The tender beauty of a dance leaves a never-ending trace When all the worries of your brow weigh too heavy on your heart Sometimes a dream will show you how you have never been apart Life runs amok when the dice have been thrown, everyone changes in time Distance and choices and forces unknown seem like the scene of a crime, though Sometimes a dream will reappear like a beacon on a hill Showing that love is always near even when the air is chill Sometimes Sinatra sings your song and the world is set aright Because sometimes a dream will come along in the darkness of the night In the darkness of the night Emanuel E Garcia Copyright 2026