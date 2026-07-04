That Certain Something

In my unending quest to have a little fun with the tools now available, I decided to see what I could manage with freebeat.ai. I’ve already uploaded this song here, but I shortened it for the video, and after about 8 hours of ‘fiddling’ this is the best I could come up with. I think it actually has some lovely moments, and I also think the song is a great one which will be many times better when performed live and in concert somewhere and somehow by the right singer, someone in between Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett …

I also threw it up on YouTube where it will probably get no more than a dozen views:

Feel free to share.

Emanuel E. Garcia

July 2026