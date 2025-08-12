Some years ago I wrote and published a little volume of connected humorous stories about accountants with ‘artistic and amorous ambitions’, mainly set in the New York City of the early 2000s — with a detour to Philadelphia of the same approximate time period. I aspired to the wit of wordplay and satire.

I’ve decided now to post a chapter each week or so until the end of the novella here on Substack, in the hopes of gaining a few more readers.

Herewith is the beginning. For those interested in the entire book, you can get a softcover or ebook copy on Amazon: https://a.co/d/6CsnqSR

Chapter One

SARCOPHAGUS

IT WASN’T A RULE THAT POETS NEEDED TO BE so ill dressed but more like a law. Women poets with ample charms disguised them and men with few simply became completely charmless. At his first reading my friend Jasper Jones made the mistake of appareling himself in reasonably well-fitting and fashionable garb. The other mistake was insisting on the nom-de-plume “Casper Sarcophagus.” He corrected the first quickly enough, but being stubborn continued to hide his light under the kind of bushel only a stray dog would sniff. And no matter what anybody says about a rose smelling sweet whatever you call it, the same cannot be said for a poet whose surname is “Sarcophagus.”

I tried to tell him but you know what poets are like: poetic. He had good reasons, he said, to juxtapose the empty levity of popular culture, which I took to mean “Casper,” with the covert truth of human mortality, adding something about a husk enveloping the hollow of the modern spirit before I glazed over. I tried to tell him that George Gordon, Lord Byron, otherwise known to the poetic world as “Byron”—simple, strong and Byronic (he didn't even chuckle) would not have cut the mustard if he sprouted verse under a by-line like “Charlie Cheesewheel.” But hey, at the end of the day it’s his call.

The harder part for me was weighing in on the “effluvia of a feverishly inspired brain,” that is, his poems, as he often referred to them.

“Gary, I’ve outdone myself this time. Take a look.”

He handed me a raggedly torn piece of notebook paper with a barely legible scrawl requiring translation.

“Why don’t you type them out?” I pleaded.

“That comes later. This is creativity’s first blush.”

Once I had read the thing, never more than a dozen lines, unrhymed (“Rhyme has totalitarian roots,” he asserted), I puzzled over its meaning.

“Don’t worry about meaning, Gary, poems aren’t meant to mean, get it, but to be.”

That sounded vaguely familiar but I still felt as if I were missing something. Nevertheless I usually came up with a pensive nod and an adjective like “vivid” or “expressive” or “moving.” Occasionally “wow.”

“Very few people understand the sweat that goes into poetry. It took me four hours to decide on that comma—but it works.”

Four hours of a beautiful Saturday morning. At least now, after these Herculean labors, he’d come to the beach and ogle the girls. More material for the feverish brain, apparently, since the main source of his inspiration was unrequited love, which he had in spades. And since there’s nothing like unrequited love to stimulate a thirst for drink, at least we would have a good night of it afterwards.

Fortunately Jasper had a day job to support the poetic habit: accountancy (as a smithy of words he insisted on the British variant over the dull American “accounting”). We were colleagues in fact, but whereas Jasper saw his day job as a necessary evil I merely saw it as necessary. Neither of us obviously fit the mould, he being poetic and I being, well, a bit of a rebel myself, often organizing karaoke junkets for the office. He wasn’t a big fan of them, but we had a quid pro quo with the poetry readings. To tell the truth I thought it might be a good place to meet women who didn’t work with numbers, which I was desperate to do because the numbers gals tended to be a bit pinched and more than a tad boring: for example, they hardly ever came to karaoke.

Round about our fifth or sixth excursion to the dingy basement café where the readings were held, Casper blazoned his latest:

Music of no words

have you brought, laughing

to me

Yep, that was it. I mention it because it was easy to remember, being short, because the comma required several sleepless nights, and because it ties in to transpiring events.

After Jasper bathed in the sparse but audible applause a thin willowy girl walked slowly to the makeshift stage. She carried a fiddle but no bow. When she reached the microphone—and all you could see of her basically was a pale oval face framed by big dark hair, a petite Yoko Ono—she raised the violin and plucked the strings harshly, extended her arms and let out a wail. A very long wail. A wail that went on for about three minutes by my watch, interspersed with gasps for breath, and concluding with another pluck.

I vowed that this would be my last venture and I was working up to telling Jasper when he turned to me with a kind of “My god!” look and said “My god!”

“My god is right,” I replied.

We waited for the rest of the smithies to exhaust the Muse so Jasper could approach the wailer who, despite the moxie of her performance, turned out to be a shy thing. I stayed put and watched their heads bobbing, saw Jasper wrench out his scrap, gesticulate, lean forward in that earnest way of his, and nod pensively, pensive nods being quite the thing around poetry, when she lifted the fiddle. They were both smiling the kinds of smiles you couldn’t cut with a knife because they were so gooey, and by the time he got back to me he was a Jasper to be reckoned with.

“Gary, he beamed, “this is no coincidence. You heard my poem. Then she comes on: the living realization of it, which she realized subconsciously. And the violin. Come on, now tell me about the pseudonym, tell me if that’s a coincidence too!”

I didn’t get his drift.

“Sarcophagus! The violin itself is a sarcophagus, literally—of sound that dies—and metaphorically.”

“How do you mean metaphorically?”

“It contains dead sound.”

“But I thought that was literal.”

“That’s just it! The convergence of the two in the one! Look, Gary, I come in and read my poem about wordless music. Me, Casper Sarcophagus. She comes in and gives us wordless music, and uses a literal metaphorical sarcophagus to do so. Now do you get it? This was meant to be. Besides, I’ve got her number.”

I thought calling an eerie scream music was a bit of a stretch but I kept it to myself. I didn’t see much of either Jasper or Casper outside work, where my buddy was paying far more attention to commas than decimal points. He spent lunchtime on the phone and at 5 on the dot he would rush out like a character in search of a long-lost author who would punish him for being late to the reunion. In short, they were an item. Whenever he came up for air out of the poetic soup, which wasn’t often, all he could do was babble on and on about Miranda, whose pseudonym was Caliban, and when he said “Caliban” a quiet reflective frisson of boundless admiration shimmered over his mooning face. Luckily she couldn’t get over “Sarcophagus” for sheer irony.

“Gary,” he confessed, “she’s an artist. I try, but she succeeds. It’s a privilege but at the same time an incredible onus.”

He munched on a celery stalk, a new habit encouraged by the artist.

“The great consolation is that I can but strive. And really, that’s all anyone can do.”

Before I could reply to this casually revealed but profound truth he hurriedly pulled a few spreadsheets across the desk to conceal his heap of literary excursions as the boss approached.

Artists, even I knew, have temperaments. I suppose it’s the price of admission. I’ll explain.

Jasper was going on about a collaborative performance he and Miranda were planning, the trick of which was how to marry his words to her wordlessness. While ironing out the kinks they both were keen to get my “outsider” opinion. I took a deep breath but agreed to give it my all, promising myself that a big “wow” was the least I could do in return for private and exclusive dinner theater.

By vegan standards the meal might have clocked in as adequate, but for any self-respecting sybarite it was a washout. Jasper, who was known to revel in the mass-produced mush served for hoi polloi on the New Jersey turnpike, picked at his pickings without betraying the slightest dismay. Miranda served a non-alcoholic so-called wine, adding injury to the insulted, but Jasper quaffed as if it were ambrosia. No wonder she was so thin.

“We’ll hold off dessert until after our little—what shall we call it honey? A demonstration, or a performance? I like demonstration, the Greekness of the word.”

Yep, it was all Greek to me, I thought, girding myself.

“I’ll fetch the sarcophagus,” she quipped, flashing a flirtatious eye, and Jasper showed all the world, which at the time consisted of Miranda and myself, that he had thirty-two of the whitest.

I’ll say this, she had a certain way about her, a wispy allure with a titanium underbelly: a fetching but tough cookie. Obviously Jasper’s type.

Having returned with the prop, she gave Jasper his cue and he began, the usual drivel about evanescence, death, the loss of love, frivolous hope, the insufficiency of words, etc., though I noted he was far more wordy than ever. Inspired perhaps. Then in the midst of a crescendo of sighing expostulation, Miranda, who had been plucking away in the background on the sarcophagus, broke in with one of her patented shrieks.

If you’ve ever seen a runaway train, which I haven’t, you’ll get a feel for Caliban’s commitment: basically unstoppable. Only Caliban was off the tracks. Casper meanwhile couldn’t hear himself, so he gently reached out to his partner in art, who seemed flustered by the interruption, for her eyes, the better no doubt to concentrate on the yodel, had been shut.

“Darling, I think it might be a bit too loud.”

She was shaken.

“I just meant that it was getting hard for me to hear myself, honey.”

I fully expected her to show a bit of annoyance but ultimately to pull up the bootstraps and plunge once more unto the breach after she had cooled her heels. Instead, she left the room precipitously, Jasper now having to do whatever breaching on his own in hot pursuit. He returned in a tick, however, pale and uncomfortable. Miranda followed after a brief eternity with dessert, one scoop of sugar- and fat-free organic soy ice-cream containing a cream substitute, which she set down with surprising force for one her size.

We ate—if one could call ingesting a flavorless chemical confection eating—in complete silence. A tempestuous silence, in fact.

“Well, Gary,” inquired my hostess at length, “what did you think of the collaboration? Aside from the fact that the collaborators were apparently on different wavelengths, did you get anything out of it?”

Something about her tone, and particularly the crispness with which she took care to enunciate “different wavelengths,” told me that a mere “wow” would not, under the

circumstances, suffice. So I became a bit more fulsome, spewing out a garbled version of the literal and metaphorical connections between the violin and my friend’s pseudonymous surname.

“What’s in a name? Everything. And nothing. A rose is sweet. Sounds die. That’s the music of it. Brilliant.”

Jasper, out of the corner of my eye, was cringing while Miranda—well, I think “seethed” is the best way to describe it. And then all of a sudden she laughed, a bit high-pitched, but it qualified, and the tension in the air that only a chainsaw could make a dent in relaxed, like a bomb successfully defused. I joined in, and Jasper began to chuckle, and the three of us all seemed so relieved that Miranda had us holding hands round the table for “post-grace” and I was about to break into Kumbaya.

Miranda asked to see Jasper’s poem, and he coughed it up, all two sheets, quite proudly. She perused the ode, smiled ever so sweetly and then ceremoniously ripped the papers into very small pieces, which she stuffed through the sound holes of her violin.

Jasper was not happy. He became even less happy when she set the papers alight and told him that one sarcophagus deserved another. We left together, posthaste, urged to exit the premises by Miranda’s Caliban-like vocal apparatus.

Jasper was a combination of downcast, disheartened, despondent and disconsolate, all in one, like a famished anteater in Antarctica, and even a psychologist could see he needed bucking up. I had an idea.

Several hours later I had to pry him off the stage of Rick’s Mecca, where they’re still talking about his rendition of That’ll Be the Day, his consumption of five “Big Burgers” and the knockout with a reputation as a flat-out tease who accompanied him home.

And me? I’m relishing accountancy, especially now that I’ve made the acquaintance of a bewitching investment banker to share my passion with.

To be continued … stay tuned for Chapter Two in about a week’s time.