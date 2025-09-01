Chapter Four

A Brave New Brave New World

THE NEWS CAME AS A SHOCK AND JASPER’S atypically sullen and beleaguered face showed it.

“Gary,” he croaked over the wall of our cubicle, “did you hear?”

“Yeah.”

I mean, what else could I say?

On several occasions our accounting firm is called upon to perform audits on businesses or associations that have the IRS breathing down their necks. We’re expensive, but we’re far less expensive than an IRS audit, and the thinking is for the firms to do a pre-emptive strike, we being the pre-empters. Generally these things took over a month and for the unmarried, youthful and sharp-eyed set, among whom Jasper and I numbered ourselves, an enforced exile from the Big Apple had all the appeal of a death march: it strains the organism, no question. I’d been as far away as San Diego on one of these missions, and that was a trial I barely survived, despite the weather. Because you see, San Diego just isn’t New York, not by a long shot. Neither is Los Angeles, for that matter. OK, a week or two, but after that . . .

“Don’t tell me they’re sending you to Siberia!” I quipped, attempting to insert a note of gentle levity to cheer up my again-best friend.

“I wish,” Jasper replied. “It’s far worse.”

This didn’t bode well.

“Duluth?” I hazarded.

“Are you kidding? Duluth would be paradise.”

“No.”

“Yes.”

“It can’t be.”

“Ask the boss.”

“How could they?”

“Maybe I deserve to be punished for the Catwoman thing. I don’t know.”

In fact, I had just been admiring a two page spread featuring Jennifer, masked, whiskered and enveloped in a leotard, whose resemblance to the unadorned human body was uncanny, hawking investment banking services in our in-house publication, Uncommon Cents.

“But I thought it was great!”

“Commercially perhaps, but not artistically.”

“It’s supposed to be commercial!”

“In principle, but even in commerce, there should be art.”

“What does Jennifer think?” I asked, hastening to elicit some sense out of his gibberish.

“You know, Gary, people are funny. And women are even funnier. She’s been so caught up in the starring role that she’s really become impossible, at least on the set of a photo-shoot. Won’t take direction. Simple as that. Otherwise as a girlfriend she’s a gorgeous dynamo, full of vim and endearment, and the man in me can have no complaints. Not so the artist.”

Yes, that was Jasper.

“So I did the only thing I could do, Gary. You can’t overrule Art! We’re exes again.”

“Jasper.” My dumbfounded voice trailed off.

He and Jennifer, after their first bout, were all the rage at the rematch, and at social gatherings their impenetrable adoration of each other threatened to expose the pretended chemistries of other couples, Miranda and myself excluded of course, for what they were: saltpeter masquerading as dynamite.

I took a deep breath, which he confused for a lack of sympathy, and harrumphed—in a modern, and not old fashioned way, mind you—bringing us back to the other matter at hand: exile.

“I hear they’ve got a decent art museum there.” I was trying to soften the blow.

“Yeah, it might serve as the Met’s attic. Next thing I know you’ll be telling me what a thrill it’ll be to run up the museum’s steps, you’ll be touting cream cheese, cheese steaks and soft pretzels, the mere thought of which . . .”

“When’s D-day?”

“Tomorrow.”

“C’mon, coffee’s on me.”

I felt for the guy. On a good day Philadelphia is tolerable, that is, when the sun manages to find its way past the particulate overlay shrouding the city, when the temperature registers between 65 and 75 right after a rainfall that’s washed much of the litter and most of the other visible filth away for a while, when you can find a bench in Rittenhouse Square that isn’t occupied by a vagrant, and when you know that a Metroliner will be leaving 30th Street Station with your person firmly ensconced onboard before dark. I wondered what kind of soul would be re-deposited in Manhattan at the end of four weeks of not-so-good days. And if matters could be any worse, he’d be plying his trade, a trade mind you he didn’t have quite the zest for as I did, shackled to a desk surrounded by lawyers. Philadelphia lawyers.

Well, the tide in the affairs of men that floods bore Jasper along like driftwood, but he promised to stay in touch and I promised to enjoy the city for the both of us, never suspecting that tides can also be the bearer of complications.

Jennifer, despite her wealth and the ease with which she turned a penny into a dollar and a dollar into a yard, and a, well, you get the drift: she’s gifted. Everything she touches turns to numerals far to the left of any decimal point. Of course it helped that she was born with a trust fund already established for her, which leads me to a theory. Unlike those of us who have not been trust-funded at birth, the Jennifers of the world have no fear when it comes to wheeling and dealing. We others, however, err so far on the side of caution, or so heavily on the side of irresponsibility, that multiplying the stuff never becomes exponential. Hence a built-in friction between the investment banking set and us measly accountants, which has a personal hue. I knew how to make a few bucks add up, but Jennifer knew how to make them accumulate like a tangent.

But investment bankers also have a non-mercenary and possibly even human side to them, if you look hard enough. So when Jennifer stopped by in the aftermath of Jasper’s posting to the outskirts of the civilized world, she was a bundle of humanity begging for consolation.

Although not exactly the blubbering type, her eyes moistened, her lips trembled and her extremely shapely bosom heaved—the bosom that had done a great deal to make their Catwoman initiative so successful—and I gave her shoulder a small squeeze as if to say, “There now!”

That one small squeeze from a man led to one fairly giant squeeze for my kindness, from the woman, and the line between squeezing and caressing began to blur a bit, on both sides, as did the line between exchanging words and kisses.

The complicating factor however, was that Miranda, my current girlfriend and another of Jasper’s exes, whom I absolutely adored, happened to walk in at a particularly blurred moment and had a great deal of difficulty understanding the sympathetic humanity of the exchange, not to mention the infallibility that plagues the male half of the species.

The analogy of the slippery slope doesn’t really do justice to what happens when a very beautiful woman, a very beautiful woman crying out for the reassuring touch, a very beautiful woman who has already been courted and can therefore skip preliminaries when the reassuring touch becomes reawakening, as was the case between Jennifer and myself . . . well, at that moment Miranda was rather one-dimensional in response, and Jennifer didn’t help matters by not buttoning her blouse.

In fact, she removed whatever blouse was left as soon as Miranda slammed the door, and then the plague hit full force. That’s what I mean about tides making things complicated! I too became driftwood and by next morning things became so confused, Jennifer sleeping quite soundly by my side, that I decided to do the only honorable thing: I called Jasper.

“That’s a relief,” he replied. “At least she won’t be breathing down my neck here in Philly. It’s hot enough as it is. Did you know the humidity’s 93 per cent? And it’s not New York humidity, believe me, it’s different.”

Well, that was a relief, and then having had that glimpse of Jennifer’s exquisitely human aspects, I could feel myself wavering to such an extent that I would have eaten a cheeseburger if she suggested it. But she didn’t. Somewhere along the line she’d taken a leaf out of Miranda’s vegetarian cookbook, unbeknownst of course to Miranda or me for that matter, and was now espousing a meatless culinary religion.

“He says it’s Art,” she scoffed, “but I know for a fact it’s because he was too cowardly to give up those disgusting ribs.”

She may have been onto something. And the vegan lifestyle had only enhanced her looks: she had slimmed down a tad while still preserving amplitude where amplitude was called for. Which only made me more confused, because it was Miranda who had persuaded me to convert to veganism in the first place, and I was now one of the ardent faithful, at least when hanging out with her, and most of the time even when she wasn’t within earshot of comestibles.

When guys are confused I think what happens is that we grow even more confused, and then we take our confusion out on somebody, usually the source of confusion, in the form of nit-picking.

In my confusion I recalled that Miranda, who was not only a committed vegan, but a committed social utopianist, or utopian socialist—I can never get it straight but Marx figures pretty prominently—often derided the conventional bourgeoisie practice of monogamy, not to mention marriage. And on the occasions when she spoke a little too warmly of her fellow co-editor and practicing utopianist Emilio at www.wobblies.org, and I responded with warmth of a different sort, she hinted at my being “conventional,” which rankled because of its connotations that I wasn’t adventurous enough, being an accountant, which I thought I had definitively laid to rest by agreeing to suede winkle-pickers, two pairs, black and burgundy, and volunteering as a garment-bearer in church during the PR stunt for The Real Things.

So I began to blame a great deal of the slippery slope and tide in the affairs of men on her. If she had only responded with requisite sympathetic utopian socialist understanding, then perhaps slope and tide could have been averted!

When Jennifer awoke and, drawing no doubt upon her recent feline expertise, began to make a sound that was suspiciously like purring, there it was again, the flood, and I was as helpless as driftwood.

I’d never really thought about the fate of driftwood, at least not seriously, until now. And over the next several weeks it became clear to me that driftwood drifted until it either got tangled up or was deposited on a shore or simply disappeared at sea. Sometimes all three, in various combinations, as I believed was happening with me. One minute I was floating down a river, the next lodged into a thicket along its banks; one minute cast along a sandy beach, and another meandering far into an ocean of unseen peril—or bliss.

Miranda had taken to giving me the silent treatment, which is typical for the woman scorned, even though I really didn’t scorn her at all. In fact, whenever I ran into her and her boots, I was besotted, despite her silence. By the same token, in the company of Jennifer I broke out into inner and outer smiles and Miranda’s silence became inaudible. Jasper too was silent now that his tour of duty had been extended indefinitely, poor guy. So I turned to the only person I felt I could turn to while on the horns of a dilemma: my father.

Dad was a bit of a drifter himself, eventually drifting my mother into leaving him; but at least he had some experience. I rang his mobile and a young woman answered. Obviously not dad.

“Hi, uh, er, this is Gary.”

“Hi, Gary, it’s Julia.”

“Oh, hi, Julia.”

“Don’t you remember me? The Real Things? The viola?”

“Oh, yes, yes, of course, hi there! Hey, how’s it going?” I was attempting cheer.

“I’ll get your father.” I let it pass.

When I explained my predicament all that dad, a criminal defense lawyer by profession, could say was, “You traded Miranda’s boots for a catsuit? Are you nuts? Don’t get me wrong, Jennifer’s a knockout, but Miranda has that”—he called to Julia—“What’s that French expression, honey? You know, the ‘I don’t know’—and then nearly blew my ear off— “Miranda has that jensay kwah! Not to mention those gorgeous, absolutely stunning Italian boots.”

He paused for a minute and I could hear him speaking away from the mouthpiece. “It’s my son’s ex, how can you be jealous?” The booming resumed. “Look, kid, I gotta go. Women.”

So much for dad. I was obviously now on my own. Driftwood wasn’t how I liked to think of myself. It was time to make decisions, time to be decisive, time to show a bit of steel and mettle: it was time to cross the Rubicon—but not as a log!

Strangely enough the die was cast before I had truly prepared myself.

It was a cool spring Sunday morning and Jennifer and I were sauntering along Central Park West not far from the Museum of Natural History, when who should be sauntering in the opposite direction, unavoidably, but Miranda. Miranda and Emilio, the socialist, or utopianist, or whatever it was he called himself.

I was struck by several things: first and foremost, Miranda was wearing an exquisite pair of ankle boots with fascinating leatherwork and heels that accentuated her very shapely calves and—okay, you get the picture. Emilio on the other foot was shod with suede burgundy Chelseas, chisel-toed and near enough to my own burgundy suede items to cause a jolt, though the heels were pathetically conservative. His hair showed traces of the stylist’s, rather than the barber’s touch. The most outstanding of Jennifer’s plethora of physical virtues resided in the upper regions, where Miranda, who really had nothing to be ashamed of in that department, felt most vulnerable, and as we closed in for the showdown Jennifer’s virtues were standing out.

We all four ground to a halt and it was eventually Jennifer who broke the ice with, “It’s so warm I might as well take this thing”—her cashmere sweater—“off.” And that thing led, quite uncomfortably, but I suppose necessarily, to a “Why don’t we all take a coffee at Lalo’s?” from Miranda, angling for an opportunity to show off her linguistic ability in retaliation.

At Lalo’s both she and Emilio took to ordering pastry in a French that seemed far too precise to be genuine French, though Jennifer didn’t seem unduly fazed. We spoke of this and that, of cats and men and whatnot, but not of “it.” I didn’t mind the way Emilio took Miranda’s hand and stroked it, and I guess Miranda didn’t mind Jennifer gently massaging my shoulder from time to time. But what turned driftwood to jelly was something I hadn’t expected.

As we were sipping our espressos I received a text from Jasper, and when I casually mentioned his name Jennifer, showing a look of utter disgust, exclaimed, “I don’t know how much longer I can wait for the damned divorce to come through.”

It was probably no coincidence that Miranda and I spilled the remains of our espressos—or is it espressi?—on our footwear because we were both leaning forward when the thunderbolt struck. Emilio, having never met the man, simply went on sipping as if nothing of moment had been uttered.

Somewhere out of the depths of my high school studies in chemistry I seemed to remember something about changes of state and about how, for example, not only might wood turn into jelly, but, theoretically at least, jelly might just as easily turn to wood, under the right conditions. It was time to put the theory to a test.

“Jennifer,” I said, rising, “let’s go for a walk. Excuse us.”

I led her into Central Park with steps as firm as if I had been wearing sneakers. It took several laps around the reservoir for me to get the full story out of her, but I got it: how at the height of the Catwoman campaign she had proposed and Jasper accepted, a move she now bitterly regretted, she said, though fortunately she’d had the foresight to draw up a pre-nup as airtight as a bathysphere.

As I soaked it all in I thought of that age-old antagonism, that inbuilt opposition which no amount of acculturation or appeasement on either side could check, that endless war between two species so complementary but so utterly different, so essential to each other’s welfare, but such ultimately impossible bedfellows: investment banking and accounting.

Well, all this drifting hasn’t been just my hobby. The others have also taken it up. Emilio, who is gay, something I missed in my state of confusion, has begun to consult Jennifer about investments, socialist though he is. Jasper, adding aftershocks to the quake, speaks quite openly and without shame about the charms of Philadelphia, where divorce lawyers are plentiful in case of need. And Miranda and Jennifer are freely exchanging recipes, now happy to share.

How much luckier can a guy get?

