Chapter Two

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Tempest

AS FAR AS I'M CONCERNED YOU'RE EITHER FOR or against decimal points. Being an accountant I pride myself on the care I lavish upon them. If I didn't I probably wouldn't have a job. My friend Jasper, however, being a poet - or, more accurately, a former poet and I'll get to that in a minute - has been far more concerned about commas.

Jasper and I are colleagues in the same accounting firm and now that he's forsaken his poetic Muse the comma has lost a bit of its luster. Whether the world of poetry is any the poorer remains to be seen, but for those of you who need a little coming up to speed I'll make it short.

At the height of his enthusiasm for "the effluvia of my feverish brain," which is what he called his poems under the pseudonym "Casper Sarcophagus" - the few he managed to squeeze out, that is - he was given the romantic boot by a collaborator who went by the name of Caliban. In fact, her actual name was Miranda, which leads me to the nub of Jasper's latest adventure in art: theater.

Personally I thought he had a real talent for karaoke, but, as he often tried to explain to me, he felt he was touched by a kind of fire, albeit a different fire from the one Caliban aka Miranda started when she immolated his effluvia within the belly of her violin in a fit of high pique.

"It's funny, Gary," he said during our morning break at the office, "to discover that my Muse is really Thespian."

This was news to me: I didn't even know he had found another girlfriend.

"You mean she's Greek?"

"I guess you could say that," he replied dreamily.

As it turns out he was communicating in that abstract way of his about his new enthusiasm for acting and stagecraft. Every evening after work and all day on Saturday, which had been our day for doing the guy thing, he tramped off to a converted butcher shop on the Lower East Side to mix and mingle with the far-off-Broadway crowd under the tutelage of one Gennaro Pasquale, an ex-butcher who had converted to Thespianism.

"The guy's a genius, Gary. He showed us a clip of his bit in Hardguys, the part where a shadow passes across the window just as Joey Bumbaca pulls up at the light. That was him."

"I thought De Niro played Joey."

"Not Joey, the shadow!"

"Gotcha."

"Anybody else would be charging his students a fortune, but because the theater is a religion to him . . ."

I was about to ask "Which theater?" when Jasper's face suddenly reddened and tears welled in his eyes and he became speechless: a bit of bagel had gone down the wrong hatch.

"Anyway," Jasper resumed once the bagel had found its proper passageway, "we're gearing up for a show."

I didn't hear much from Jasper for a while as he seemed pretty contained at work, not the same freewheeling Jasper who would spring for coffee and donuts at the drop of a mouse-click, possibly because even a much-reduced Thespian tuition made inroads into discretionary spending.

When the bell sounded at 5 he generally launched himself butcherwards like a starving greyhound. One morning he burst around my side of the cubicle and would have grabbed me by the lapels if I had been wearing a jacket. The absence of lapels didn't quench the spirit, however, for he nearly rattled the arms of my chair off.

"Gary," he beamed, "this is it, my big break! I can't believe it!"

It took a while to ungarble the man but eventually I learned that he had been tapped to direct a production of Shakespeare for the troupe's annual fundraiser, which also happened to be its very first fundraiser.

"Isn't that a bit quick? I mean, you've only been at this stuff for a few months."

I didn't mean to be a wet rag, and I wasn't: Jasper simply plowed through my reservations like a poniard through a papier-mâché doublet. He shook his head as if to say "There are more things in heaven and earth than decimal points," which in fact was exactly what he did say.

"Does the Shadow know you're an accountant?" I asked.

"Of course. The man knows everything about all of us, which is his genius. We pour ourselves out."

"Okay."

"What do you mean, okay?"

"What do you mean, what do I mean?"

"Okay?"

"Okay!"

"Right. . . . At first I thought, damn, I'd have been the perfect Prospero, or Ferdinand, or even Ariel for that matter, drawing on my natural puckishness, but then I figured, why be a mere cog when you can spin the wheel?"

"Exactly," I replied, tactfully deciding not to quibble about puckishness, a quality I had never associated with my friend, whatever it was.

Jasper paused and drew himself up while giving me the chiseled chin.

"He thinks I've got it."

"Got what?"

"It, Gary, it."

"Oh, that it."

"Sometimes I worry about you . . . no matter. Anyway, there's one little thing, just a small one. C'mon, let me buy you a coffee."

"It's about time."

"You don't mind leaving the tip, do you?" he added nonchalantly, which now meant that we would essentially be going Dutch.

The "little thing," as he put it, turned out to be not so little after all, because it involved approaching my girlfriend Jennifer, an investment banker, for the funds needed to stage the fundraiser.

"I'm not sure, buddy," I answered dubiously, "she's more a Cats person, if you know what I mean."

"I know exactly what you mean," Jasper murmured, in a voice I'd only heard from an undertaker before.

"Why do you think we're slaving away at the Bard? Somebody's got to save them."

"But . . ."

"No 'buts,' Gary, leave it to me. Plus, she'll get her name on the program! Look, just do me the world's smallest favor will you? Invite me to dinner: I'll take care of the rest."

I had my reservations. The last time Jasper and I had dined with a third party - Caliban aka Miranda - a conflagration ensued. I knew Jennifer - or at least I thought I did. Aside from being curvaceously easy on the eyes and possessing an uncanny knack for turning cents into dollars, she had a penchant for gaudy rings, dressed to the nines and preferred her theater to be light, loud, colorful and not too long. An amateur production of The Tempest would not ordinarily have roused her, unless perhaps it were The Tempest performed on ice at Radio City and set to the music of Andrew Lloyd-Webber with costumes by Dior, not to exceed two hours including intermission.

Whereas Jasper the poet tended towards the laconic -a haiku, for example, being the poetic equivalent to him of War and Peace - Jasper the theatrical salesperson became a veritable Churchill. The words, not to mention the gestures, just streamed out of the man over dinner and Jennifer responded with glittering eyes when, one thing leading to another, the inevitable bidding war for the film rights was mentioned. Of course five thousand dollars wasn't exactly peanuts, chicken-feed or small potatoes: it was something she could cough up as easily as, well, a cough. For her peanuts, chicken-feed or small potatoes began at six figures.

Somebody somewhere once likened jealousy to a green-eyed monster, most probably at a time when green-eyed monsters were fairly numerous and roamed the heath. I think of it more like mosquitoes. If you've ever sat around a campfire in the summertime roasting marshmallows and singing cowboy songs, you'll have noticed that a select number of roasters and singers would from time to time shriek, slap and scratch themselves, whereas another select number, usually the slim minority, would bask in the absence of bother. I was one of that small number. What I mean to say is that mosquitoes, for whatever reason, just don't find me attractive. The same with green-eyed monsters.

Although Othello might have balked at Jasper's promise to Jennifer of close collaboration with the Director, I could see that my friend had merely wakened the dormant aesthete that lurks in every banker's heart. A little artistic bonhomie was to be expected, and, man of the world that I am, I fully understood that bonhomie could take many forms, forms that included an inclination of the head, vivacious laughter and the casual fleeting contact of hands. Even, in some cases, like what I was now observing, a lingering press of the flesh accompanied by a sort of bashful simper as the evening ended.

For the artistic set I suppose you could never get enough of it, which explained why Jennifer's attendance at rehearsals soon became de rigueur. She lapped the stuff up, bonhomie no doubt being a rare currency among money-changers. When she told me that Jasper had, on her advice, decided to alter the locale of the production, the bonhomie spilled over into something like rapture, and I began to feel itchy.

"Don't you want to hear about my idea?" she pouted.

"Of course I do," I replied.

"Then stop scratching yourself and listen for a change."

I listened and I heard all about how Jasper's initial concept, which was to set the play in a Siberian prison, though "plenty brilliant" was wanting. Jennifer, no doubt inspired by bonhomie, convinced Jasper to "re-imagine" it.

"I thought Shakespeare had already imagined it to begin with."

"Don't be so naive: nobody does Shakespeare the way he imagines. That's his genius."

"Jasper's?"

"No, Shakespeare's! He's challenged us to transcend him."

"Jasper?"

"No," Jennifer replied impatiently, "Shakespeare!"

"But I thought you said he was a genius."

"Of course he's a genius."

"Then how do you transcend a genius?"

I could imagine transcending Jasper easily enough, but Jennifer was now lost in exasperation and when lost in exasperation she tended to smile.

"He - Shakespeare - is challenging us - Jasper and me - to bring his - Shakespeare's - ideas to life for our generation."

She smiled as she spoke and this caused the spoken word to drip forth like water torture: slowly.

"Us, huh?" I insinuated, with pointed irony, the point of which she missed altogether because she simply fluttered, now unsmilingly and therefore rapidly, on.

"So we've had to re-stage the whole thing. Of course I made a little bit of an extra contribution to cover the costume losses - all those parkas and furs - but guess where The Tempest is going to take place now?"

I had the strong suspicion that this was a question best interpreted as rhetorical, so I remained silent.

"At an investment banking firm on the Street, named 'Prosperity, Inc.'!"

"Wow."

I don't think she noticed the absence of the exclamation point.

"But I've gotta run," she said hurriedly, bustling about. "The language has to be tweaked."

"Whose language?"

"Oh, you're impossible! Don't wait up for me, sweetie."

At work Jasper was all whistling and cheer, swilling espressos like an Italian auteur and often laying an absent-minded hand on my shoulder while telling me what a gift he had discovered in Jennifer, and how, after this first foray, he would mould her into the talent that was begging to be liberated. I not so subtly brushed his hand away. Although I myself was not the molding type, I didn't think my girlfriend needed molding from other quarters and I also quite firmly believed that any liberation would best come from me, and not him, as I strongly hinted with a snort.

"Gary," he cooed, "it's about planes."

"I thought there were ships in The Tempest."

And then I gulped. Could it be?

"Don't tell me you're going to . . . to . . . oh my god," I stammered with a stomach that had gone topsy-turvy on me.

"No, not that, you idiot, what do you take me for? I meant artistic planes. Anyway, how can you drink that stuff?"

By the time I recovered and was about to tell him that up until last week that same "stuff" - a large Dunkin' Donuts coffee with cream - had been plenty good for him, he had exited, and not in a particularly artistic way.

The thing about drama is that it tends to be dramatic. Not necessarily the actual production itself, but all the stuff, by which I don't mean coffee, leading up to it. You know: flaring nostrils, raw emotion, wounded pride, not to mention a generous dollop of bickering, jealousy and heated artistic debate. I had no idea that matters of costume could be so fraught, but there you have it. Some of the players had developed an attachment to their furs and were loath to exchange them for Wall Street bling.

Although the average age of the cast exceeded fifty by a wide margin, their behavior weighed in at around fifteen by my calculations. I shuddered to imagine what might transpire once they knuckled down to actually learning the "tweaked language" Jasper and Jennifer had devised in place of the words of the genius Shakespeare. In an effort to be more "realistic" and to reach out to the "brave new world" of a post-modern capitalist audience, phrases such as "collateralized debt obligations" and "credit default swaps" were sprinkled throughout. I guessed they went with the pinstripes at Prosperity, Inc.

"What does the Shadow have to say about all of this?" I asked my absentee girlfriend.

"If you think you're being clever to refer to Mr. Pasquale like that, think again. Anyway, he's all for it. He positively loves what we've done. He's especially keen on incorporating a genuine campfire into the third act, which of course is sheer genius."

"Is it actually in the play?"

Jennifer bristled dismissively.

"Of course not, but if you insist on being so literal Ferdinand does pile up logs during his love scene with Miranda. By using an actual fire - don't you get it? Love, burning, desire?"

"Wouldn't a fake fire be safer?"

"We're all about the genuine, Gary. It's a 'Method' thing, as Mr. Pasquale would be happy to explain if you showed any interest in our work."

I let the barb slide past and countered slyly with my own.

"And the cast?"

"Just what do you mean by 'and the cast'?" Jennifer brusquely replied.

"You know, the actors. What do they think of genuine campfires onstage and CDOs?"

Yes, I meant it to sting.

"They happen to adore our choices, Gary. Goodbye."

I surmised that late nights and weekends at the butcher shop had been taking a toll: my usually ebullient and cheerful sweetheart was becoming unusually dramatic, if you know what I mean. And sensitive. I never knew that oatmeal could intrinsically be a source of conflict, but life is full of surprises. Just, as it turns out, like the theater.

Three weeks before the premiere I got a frantic call at work from Jennifer, whom I hadn't actually - or should I say "genuinely"? - seen for quite some time. Jasper was nowhere to be found because he had been using up all his vacation time in preparation for the event. The sixty-three year old actress playing Miranda had been rushed to hospital with chest pains.

"What about her understudy?" I inquired, with what I thought was an air of theater-sagacity, for I had often read of understudies leaping into prominence when their overstudies bailed out or died or developed laryngitis.

"This is no time for irony, Gary," snapped Jennifer. "This isn't Broadway - at least not yet. Just promise me that you'll be helpful, okay?"

And then she hung up. Moments later Jasper called, as if - well, never mind. His voice had all the chutzpah of a deflated beach-ball.

"Gary," he whimpered, "I need a little help."

Well, I'm bigger than green-eyed mosquitoes, so I heard him out, even though I couldn't believe my ears.

"You've got to be kidding," I answered after he had outlined his request.

"I'm not, Gary. She's our only hope. And you're the only hope we have of getting her. So basically, you're our only hope, buddy."

Positively unctuous. I almost felt for the man.

"But wasn't her nom de plume Caliban?"

"What about it? Or are you overlooking the fact that her genuine name is Miranda? Listen, Gary, I know for certain that she knows the part inside out. We need her. And we need you to make it happen. C'mon, buddy."

It would have been pretty darn easy to tell him to go and eat bonhomie, but I rose above it. Besides, if I could pull this off, Jennifer would be mincemeat in my hands. In truth I was beginning to miss her.

There happens to be a vegan establishment in Yorkville that attracts a pasty but devoted clientele, among whom was Miranda, formerly known in poetic circles as Caliban, Jasper's short-lived ex. I had stationed myself at a corner table, puzzling over the variety of ways organic tofu could masquerade as food, when Miranda entered at 6 PM sharp, just as Jasper had predicted, all ninety pounds of her, most of which might have been hair. She seemed more curious than pleased to see me, not that I expected her to be pleased, since the last time we broke bread together - figuratively speaking, because she hadn't actually served anything resembling bread - she had evicted me from her premises.

I took advantage of this momentary suspension of hostility to appeal to the artist in her. Like the other somber patrons of the establishment, her skin had the complexion of slightly moist cardboard; but a touch of pink began to color her cheeks as I discussed the proposition. Playing her namesake had been one of life's great dreams for the waif, and the opportunity that beckoned far outweighed any lingering rancor, resentment or recrimination she may have harbored for her former artistic collaborator, i.e., Jasper, who had attempted to suppress her creative voice, which was how she interpreted Jasper's sheepish request that she shriek a bit more softly while he emancipated his brain's feverish and rather morbid effluvia during their duet.

As I shut my eyes and leapt with no little anxiety into the culinary unknown, a hearty "tofurkey" club on wholemeal gluten-free flatbread, she showed a softer side. Jasper, of course, she confided between mouthfuls of sprouts and celery, was history for her, despite whatever lingering sentiments might be troubling him, as she assumed. Theater after all was theater and professionals were professionals. My noting that it was an amateur production, at least at these early stages, carried little weight. In any case, she was all go and I hastened to inform Jennifer as soon as I could brush the organic dust from my heels.

Jennifer however seemed surprisingly ho-hum about it all.

"Isn't she Jasper's ex?"

"Yes, but that was a while ago. And besides, it's a professional thing, theater being theater."

"I tried to tell him that there are at least five thousand Mirandas waiting tables in the Lower East Side alone, but he has a hard head. By the way, it's going to be impossible for me to do much socializing until opening night, but I know you understand. I'll get you a ticket."

So much for my anticipated hero's welcome. Well, Miranda too has a hard head, as I had suspected for quite some time, and it didn't take long for her to start quibbling, albeit professionally, about the ingenious financial language that was elbowing out the Bard's iambic pentameter, prompting another call from Jasper.

"Gary, I can't get through to her. See what you can do. Come to rehearsal. She's impressed by your conversion to veganism and I think it can be the basis for your bringing her into line."

"What conversion?"

"She said you positively mauled that synthetic turkey sandwich last week and is convinced it indicates an inner reformation of spirit. But the point is that we're stuck and I'm relying on you, you know, to be a calming presence. At least she's not insisting on using the damned fiddle. Do something for a friend, okay?"

In the past Miranda had been accustomed to carting a fiddle along to poetry readings and plucking its strings while she condensed her soul into a sort of extended wail that carried all sorts of symbolic and metaphoric heft for the cognoscenti. But that was a lifetime ago. The invitation to rehearsals would at least give me a chance to catch up with my elusive and no doubt terribly busy Jennifer.

What first struck me as I strolled into Gennaro Pasquale's butcher-shop-turned-theater is that at one time it was probably a spacious establishment for the slicing and selling of meats. But for tragedy and comedy the premises seemed a bit cramped. I quickly calculated that a year's worth of sell-out audiences for their Street version of The Tempest at $25 a head would hardly make a dent in Jennifer's outlay. Okay, I'll be frank: the place was tiny, even though it didn't seem to bother the dramatis personae, probably because except for Miranda they weren't accustomed, at their ages, to much stretching out of limb. They liked tiny, they were used to tiny and when tiny was thrust upon them they welcomed it.

I was greeted at the door by none other than Mr. Pasquale himself and I could see how the Shadow had earned his reputation in film. For sheer latitude the man was impressive and could no doubt throw shadows around virtually any corner while simultaneously blotting out a few windows. I admit though to being a little puzzled by his pinstripes, which were far wider than the variety seen on Wall Street and not what one typically associated with a dramaturge; same for the double-breasted jacket, the likes of which hadn't made an appearance on the Hamptons since Gatsby, no matter how casual the barbecue. But he was cordial enough, in his gruff laconic way, as were his two associates, similarly accoutered and likewise not given to verbosity. Despite an innate wariness of men who sported pinky rings, I felt welcome enough.

Apparently the Shadow began each of his classes with the taxi scene from On the Waterfront, and he was fond of asking the actors to make "choices." A "Method" man to the hilt. "Be a contendah," was one of his mantras.

If this meant contending with physical discomfort then Jasper was an exemplary student, for he must have been doing lots of it as the date with destiny neared - how else to explain why Jennifer was forever giving him neck massages?

Miranda with hair barely cracked five feet, but she stood out head and shoulders above the rest of the troupe. For one, she already knew her lines - even the modernized ones - by heart, whereas the others required prompting every ten seconds. Plus, she brought a vim and vigor only someone three decades younger than her fellow players could bring. Jasper and Jennifer - and I don't know whether I mentioned it, but Jennifer was now an official Assistant Director - cajoled, screamed, pleaded and bribed their way through the evening, in between neck massages that is. Pasquale seemed concerned only about the genuine campfire in Act 3, which he never tired of repeating was essential for "atmosphere." With barely ten days till opening night The Tempest was skating on thin ice.

To my surprise Miranda made a beeline for me at the break and we managed to sneak around the corner for a cup of miso soup at a sushi joint. You could see a battle was being waged - between artistic principles and exhibitionism - and the latter was gaining ground. Although she initially abhorred the re-imagining of Shakespeare in the financial district, she began to convince herself of its potential merit.

"As long as they just let me say my lines, well, I mean Miranda's lines, at least enough of them, and without too many of their tweaks!"

A model of tolerance, if you ask me, in the service of showcasing the self.

Jasper and Jennifer wisely left her to her own devices while they molded the others more forcibly. I got the thumbs up from Jasper and an "okay" signal from Jennifer after the rehearsal was finished, and Miranda bashfully wondered whether I could sit in on the remaining runs. Having nothing better to do I agreed, of course, and a nightly cup of miso over the next week gave me a chance to reassess the creature.

On the occasions when her face peeked out from within the folds of her abundant mane, one could see that she was rather cute. I hadn't really given this wisp of a thing much justice till now, maybe because I hadn't heard her in that scene where she and Ferdinand are fooling around with logs and she speaks about not daring to offer what she desires to give, or take what she would die to want. Good stuff, and, to be honest, a notch above her yodeling.

Miraculously over the next several days a show actually began to materialize. True, a great many lines were slashed and mangled and a number of logs sacrificed to the campfire, but somehow something was happening, even if Prospero looked and sounded like a hedge fund manager. Miranda was peerless, though by Jennifer's facial expressions one could hardly tell. Had Jennifer and I been communicating by word of mouth I might have said that ounce for ounce Miranda was worth her weight in derivatives and perhaps elicited a chuckle.

Opening night was the usual family affair for the far-off Broadway set. A doddering crew of relatives trickled in to line the stalls with the expectant air of cows about to be milked. Jasper and Jennifer were all nervous high-wattage smiles seeking out the potential reviewer like unguided lasers. However the Shadow and his associates were so relaxed one might have assumed they were asleep. Until, that is, a real - or should I say "genuine"? - tempest ensued.

I thought it rather uncanny that the New York City Fire Department could have arrived so precisely and without warning just at the moment when Miranda and Ferdinand, their logs merrily though barely visibly alight in a protected grate where they spewed out about a candle's worth of heat, were declaring undying love at the end of Act 3, Scene 1. At least Miranda, as Miranda, got to pledge her heart, but when Prospero began "So glad of this as they I cannot be/Who are surprised withal" - he and the audience were quite literally - if not genuinely - surprised withal by the entry of half a dozen fire-fighters who proceeded to butcher the butcher-shop to smithereens, after first having drenched the theatrical fire, the stage, the cast and most of the audience with their hoses.

By the time Jennifer came down to earth, Jasper had returned to his day job and Miranda aka Miranda was brewing her own version of miso soup at my apartment, we discovered that the Shadow had relocated to the Bahamas on insurance proceeds, where, poor soul, he's been forced to brave the occasional hurricane alert.

And although I'm tempted to say "All's well that ends well," I won't, because the last time I thought something ended I was wrong.

Let me put it this way: I hope that Jasper and Jennifer fare better with their musical revue of Kafka. Now that Miranda is flaunting a page-boy cut and has proved as fearless on the karaoke stage as at the butcher's, the quality of mercy is my stock in trade and I've got bonhomie to burn. Much less complicated than logs.

To be continued … stay tuned for Chapter Three in another week’s time.

Chapter One is posted here:

https://emanuelegarcia.substack.com/p/the-chronicles-of-jasper-and-gary

For those interested in the entire ebook or paperback, you can get it here on Amazon: https://a.co/d/4Qa09sL