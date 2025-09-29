Chapter Eight

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

……………

DESCENT INTO A MAELSTROM

THE THING FEW PEOPLE APPRECIATE ABOUT accounting is that it’s just like life, only more so. Because in life the small thing can be pretty darn important and small things are accounting’s life-blood. We’re all about small things and proud of it. No theological arguments about who’s actually in the details because, well, for itemized deductions only the IRS matters.

Let me try to put it another way.

Whatever lordship it was whose horse was missing a horseshoe nail, which led to an unshod hoof, which then led to not cantering up to speed to spirit His Majesty to safer havens, therefore depriving the world of a monarchy . . . well, it’s easy to get lost in the details but you get the gist:

For want of a decimal point a loan might be lost, for want of a loan a bank might be lost, for want of a bank an investment banker might be lost, and for want of an investment banker Shangri-La might be lost, all for the want of a point.

Fortunately my Shangri-La was firing on all three cylinders and the only cloud on the horizon had been the absence of clouds, which as Mark Twain says somewhere, though I’m pretty sure it’s not in Huckleberry Finn, are needed for heaven to be heavenly because without a little shade from time to time light just doesn’t have its proper luster.

Luckily for us the clouds came rolling in in the form of newlyweds Jasper Jones and Maria Tolomeo, just back from their honeymoon and permitted a visit up north from their domicile in Philadelphia, where Jasper was now ensconced as Chief (and only) Auditor for the law firm of Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein, and Maria was about to enter law school.

Maria, no doubt realizing she’d be meeting Jasper’s exes and my ex-exes, made sure the feminine charms oozed out of the confines of apparel for the visit, and for sheer magnitude her highlands nipped Jennifer at the wire and left Miranda a distant third even if, on purely aesthetic grounds, one might quibble about the win, place and show. Being a warbler, her vocal apparatus didn’t lack for decibels, which, combined with the baubles, bangles and beads the City tended to bring out of visiting Philadelphians, made quite an impression. But it wasn’t Maria Tolomeo so much as Jasper’s hand resting on Maria Tolomeo’s right shoulder, that settled the case once and for all about horseshoes and details, because the fifth digit of Jasper’s right hand flaunted a ring.

A small thing perhaps in the general scheme of the cosmos, but telling; far more telling than hearing about the honeymoon in Vegas with Maria’s parents. It said it all. It said so much what else could I say? I searched and studied and scrutinized the man for the least little sign of sweat behind the facade, but there was none to be found. The old Jasper had been swallowed lock, stock and barrel by a black hole and the new Jasper had lost all star quality.

If he hadn’t been lording it over us all the whole time about shared duendes, he might have earned some sympathy. Instead Jennifer and Miranda were about to break out into a shared rash when the duendes finally and mercifully rose, eager to hit the stalls along Fifth Avenue.

As they exited Jennifer’s two-bedroom apartment on Central Park West where, incidentally, Jennifer, Miranda and I were tending more and more to congregate, having turned the second unused bedroom into a storehouse for elegant footwear, Jennifer launched a Parthian shot. Laying her lovely beringed hand fleetingly upon Maria’s bare back and smiling like a Cheshire kitten, she sweetly urged the soprano to check out the genuine Rolexes on sale for peanuts along 42nd Street. Maria squealed her thanks and fluttering the lashes urged her husband to the task. The startled Jasper was whisked away before he could even muster a dirty look.

Nonetheless it was a gloomy trio that gazed out over Central Park that day and I got to thinking that you really couldn’t know someone until you actually got to know them, if you know what I mean. I mean I knew Jasper, or at least I thought I did. After all, we’d played ball together, cruised beaches and bars together, shared spreadsheets and cubicles, sang karaoke, and even, at his insistence, went to poetry readings together. True there was a bit of business about girlfriends and ex-girlfriends, but that had all been settled. I could understand his falling for Maria Tolomeo because she would have done Botticelli proud if he were beating the bushes for Venuses to depict. But Philadelphia? And a pinky ring? It was just too much subtraction to make anything add up.

I began to feel itchy. If I could be so off the mark about Jasper, what about Jennifer and Miranda?

The clouds began streaming in in droves, and although I’m fully prepared to accept that weather isn’t everything, it certainly has an effect, as any Noah could confirm after forty days of rain. In fact, although it hadn’t actually started raining in Shangri-La, I felt as if the ground I had once trod firmly with heels conventional and Cuban, had turned to shifting sand, an unsteadiness instigated in so small measure by several experiences. Small things. Details.

Like for instance one day at work I accidentally brushed the elevator buttons with an elbow and before I knew it was ejected at Floor Thirteen face to face with a menacing guppy. Instead of beating a strategic retreat down the stairs, I lingered. Maybe it was the aroma of patchouli, or the display of territorial fish, but I stood rooted to the spot. And when I heard footsteps approach softly from behind my heart went into overdrive and my body became a minefield of alchemy—until, that is, I turned and saw a small elderly man with a goatee and the most execrable mock turtleneck and loafers I had even been exposed to. In an accent that reminded me of German war movies, he asked what I was doing there.

“Oh,” I stammered, “I was just staring at the fish.”

“Zee feesh ah fihr zee clientele.”

“Right.” And then I fled.

Another was my sister’s unannounced visit en route to a convocation of plastic surgeons in Boston.

My elder by five years, she had the subtle charm of a battering ram and, when roused, was as tenacious as an starving octopus. She not only believed she was always right but, unfortunately for everyone else, she invariably was right, and she made sure everyone else knew it. So when she dropped in at my East Village studio just as I was about to head to the more spacious environs of Jennifer’s pad, I had to give a full and frank confession of my life’s activities since our last meeting a year before. At her insistence I showed her photos of the ex-exes and she responded by noting that she, as a plastic surgeon from Palo Alto no less, would be able to work wonders for Miranda, if she could afford it, and that Jennifer could also do with a bit of sculpting, if she were smart enough to realize it.

At least they weren’t there to hear her.

What was worse was her sitting me down just as I thought we had ended the tête-à-tête, and deciding to treat me the way the KGB treated moles in spy novels.

“Gary, do you know what you’re doing?” she asked.

“I think I do. I’m pretty happy.” She gave me a searching gaze, as if looking for just the right incision point during an operation.

“I’m not so sure about that.”

She sounded uncannily like one J. Mortimer, M.S.W. and although I couldn’t exactly say I was 100% sure about being happy, then again, when is anyone? I thought 99% wasn’t so bad, to be honest. Anyway, how could she not be sure, or sure for that matter, about how I felt? The irony of it all, if irony’s the word I want, was lost on her, so the steamrolling continued.

“Have you thought about why the two of them,”—and here the phrase “the two of them” took on the nuances of clandestine meetings in post-World War II Vienna—“are really interested in you?”

“Because they . . . because they, uh, er, genuinely like me?”

My sister smiled the way she must have smiled at a pectorally challenged seventeen-year-old lass with aspirations for Hollywood.

“Do you really and truly believe girls like that would be satisfied with—and don’t get me wrong, Gary, because your big sister loves her little brother so much she worries terribly about him—do you think either of these feisty, colorful, strong-willed and high-powered women could be satisfied with an accountant? Let alone both,” she finished, in a frown of moral disapprobation.

I protested and then she told me she thought I protested a bit too much to be feeling very secure about myself, and when I was about to protest about that she started lecturing.

“Do you know what I’m going to be doing after Boston? I’m going to the Congo to donate my services to the poor.”

“Boob jobs and liposuction for the destitute?” I honestly don’t know how that one slipped out but no use closing the barn door now.

“No, you idiot,” she replied with bite and rising voice, “I’m going there to undo what our so-called do-good general surgeons have done on their so-called humanitarian missions, who don’t know how to close a wound properly. Scar revision. It’s an epidemic. So for me it’s about combining adventure with public service. Not the kind of thing accountants are known for.”

At this juncture she sighed as I imagined Dido to have sighed when Aeneas skipped town: deeply. And then she patted me on the head as she rose and gathered her things for the hasty exit.

“If only you were more ambitious,” she muttered on the way out, taking care to close the door with a certain forcefulness.

My big sister. At least she was true to form, like an interior decorator who waltzes into your flat after you’ve spent five years getting it to be just the way you like, tells you it’s all wrong, starts rearranging furniture and pictures and then tries out several wide swaths of paint on the feature wall before disappearing for a pressing engagement.

I was about to call my father but thought better of it. To him she could do no wrong. Besides, I’d more likely than not get Rosaline on the phone, now that Julia, the violist of The Real Things had been relegated to the suburbs of dad’s affections in favor of the cellist, another of Jasper’s exes but thankfully not one of mine. I couldn’t even imagine, except . . . no.

So I called my mom who could always be relied on to lend me her ear and an armful of fortifying human kindness.

It had been a while since I’d trekked up to Connecticut in the aftermath of her separation from dad, and I’d heard she’d gotten a housemate to ease the pain of exile. I could count on her—not in an accounting kind of way, but you know what I mean, though even here I was in for a shock—actually two shocks, to be precise.

Mom was all warmth and affection when she greeted me—that is, until she spied the boots. I’d grown so accustomed to the burgundy winkle-pickers with the daring heels that I’d hardly given a thought to them any longer. She, however, having been apprised of my father’s blue suede numbers, the boots that started the whole train of events leading to where I was now, misinterpreted the footwear as paternal allegiance. Despite her heaping vegetables and pasta my way during dinner, a certain coolness prevailed. Enough so I could never remove the breastplate to bare the emotional bosom.

The second shock came when her housemate strolled in as we were sipping coffees together in a fairly strained fashion for mother and son. I had expected a good-natured matronly sort of madam, full of shopping bags and hints about housekeeping, but the specimen who introduced herself was a fox, pure and simple: a tall, languid, early forties femme fatale kind of fox who wasn’t afraid to linger with the handshake and peck. Mom being in her late fifties, I just . . . well, could it be?

Mom merely shrugged and left Genevieve to drive me back to the station. I fought off a cold sweat as Genevieve pulled the car over a block away to tell me a few things I should know, which I really didn’t want to know, so I kissed her. She slapped me. And if it had stopped right there it would have been fine, but it didn’t, because she winked and I had to catch the next train as a result.

On the ride back to Manhattan I did what I had to do to keep from keeling over amidst the uncertainty and ambiguity of everything in the non-accounting world around me: I took stock:

Knowledge of Jasper: 10%

Knowledge of mother: 3 %

Knowledge of sister: 99%

(Known instances of sister being wrong: 0)

Knowledge of father: 99%

Knowledge of Miranda: 99%

Knowledge of Jennifer: 99%

Knowledge of Accounting: 99.5%

Knowledge of self: nil

Well, that was reassuring, for in the aggregate I wasn’t doing so poorly in the knowledge department after all, was I?

Except that back at Jennifer’s I started to notice small things, little details, that threatened a wholesale revision of the knowledge-ledger. Like Jennifer’s hug and kiss when I walked in. No denying that they were what they were—except that a certain quantifiable pressure pressed with a tad less force. And then there was Miranda’s mouth. Generally when Miranda and I greet her mouth creases itself into a pan-facial grin, if not a pan-facial open smile. When she arrived that evening the smile was there for Jennifer, but, I noticed astutely, a teeny bit less wide for me. I was growing very very itchy and that, combined with vertigo made me feel like someone in an Edgar Allan Poe story, though I couldn’t tell you which one.

Fortunately work was there to ground me and I attacked the clean spreadsheets and their columns of unambiguous certainty with relish, thinking almost ecstatically of the utter absence of irony in accounting. Refreshing, even beautiful. Bernie, who had taken to a daily morning coffee with yours truly, no doubt grooming me for the fast track, called me into his office.

This time instead of the winks, backslaps and occult jibes about Shangri-La, he looked me right in the eye and told me he was concerned.

“Not as a father, but as a boss. Look, Gary, you’re working too hard and too”—he was grappling for the mot juste—“too flawlessly, for god-sakes, and too damned fast. You’re making us all look bad. What’s eating you?”

I tried to hold off the inevitable, but as I’d recently learned, the inevitable is inevitable, no matter what, so I broke down.

“Bernie,” I asked, “we accountants—we’re okay, aren’t we? I mean, I know we’re not rock stars or anything, but . . .”

To his credit the big guy, father of seven children by three wives, took me to the deli around the corner where he treated me to a corned beef on rye and gave me an earful of the noble role of accountancy in world history.

“How did the Greeks prevail at Salamis? Accounting. They had accountants counting every damn oar and slave and holding them all accountable. How did the Augustus rule Rome? Accountants. How did those Sultans at the Topkapi keep track of their wives? Right. How did we win World War II? Because we could—count! Every piece of materiel, every gun, knapsack, bullet, bomb and condom: who do you think counted them up? Yeah, we did, accountants. You think lawyers can do anything without us? Forget it. Bankers? Are you kidding? We’re the Chinese wall between order and chaos. Now get back home to that harem of yours with your chin up.”

And then he couldn’t help but wink. That’s okay, I thought, surrogate fathers are entitled.

Bernie’s words worked wonders for a few days and I was back to the good old Gary who eschewed Sherpas as he bounded up and down Everest, until it dawned on me that in a head to head contest with my sister, Bernie’s authority paled, and new doubts infiltrated the good old Gary once again, turning him into one fine mess.

Whenever Jennifer turned up a few minutes late I anxiously stewed and when Miranda dished out a dish with a little less tang I simmered with worry. One evening Miranda threw herself into my arms after her poetic pièce de résistance, an epic in free verse about everything she held dear, had just been rejected by the fifty-third publisher. I thought it was ironic she could seek such affection when she held me in such low regard.

And because I eventually came to agree with Jasper of all people that Jennifer’s depths were solely on the surface, I started giving her a bit of the devil-may-care cold shoulder. For someone who regarded Cats as theater it worked quite predictably in my favor and I was assured of a sort of feline allegiance: a bit of petting under the chin and she’d be purring like putty in my hands, no matter how she may have despised me in her subcutaneous realms.

Miranda, however, was a different barrel of worms. I decided on the test of tests.

“Gary, you never know a woman until you’ve lived with her parents,” opined my boss.

Realist that I am I knew that arranging to live with Miranda’s parents to plumb the depths of her true soul would not be feasible, especially given the political acrimony between the parties, Miranda being an avowed social utopianist while her folks promoted something called anarcho-socialism. Leaving aside the philosophical fine points I figured a trial run would do the trick, by which I meant a dinner.

Dinners, I knew from my own experience with Miranda and Jennifer and Jasper and others, brought out a great deal in the diner, and no truer mirror up to Nature could be devised in my books.

I thought wryly of Miranda setting her violin alight when miffed by Jasper, and of Jennifer stuffing herself with bonhomie as Jasper outlined his plans for a Siberian Tempest. And I also remembered the PR scheme for The Real Things, which was hatched at a vegan restaurant on the Upper East Side with my father and his blue suede Beatle boots in attendance. All dinners. Yes, I was certain: the dinner’s the thing.

So I set about shrewdly setting the small thing, the little detail, up. My first and, to date, only meeting with Miranda’s parents, occurred at Miranda’s place while in bed on a Sunday afternoon with Jennifer, Miranda’s mother having stormed into the sanctuary uninvited by her bathrobe-clad daughter, and this had been the occasion for a certain intergenerational unpleasantness.

“Miranda,” I murmured, “let’s all be civilized and let bygones be bygones and see if your parents won’t come round for a dinner. First impressions can be awfully misleading—their first impressions I mean.”

“You’re so, so . . . thoughtful and caring, Gary,” cooed Miranda, actress that she was, “I’ve been afraid to bring it up. And I’m so glad you did. You’re just wonderful, darling!”

She squeezed the frame with a bit too much oomph to be genuine, I observed. But I went along with the drama.

“Afraid? Are you kidding? Any people who could bring a woman like you into the world . . .” Yeah, I could act too if I wanted.

And for a while I let her believe she’d convinced me that she really liked me. Why not? When we came up for air and apprised Jennifer of the plan she, leaping as usual at any chance to dress up and impress the troops with her conspicuous neckline, reveled along.

Despite exhaustion—an exhaustion I would ordinarily have considered delicious when naive—I slept poorly the night before the event, and while turning in bed and catching glimpses of the soundly adrift Jennifer and Miranda, moonlight streaming in to illuminate their admittedly alluring profiles, I was seized by the idea that my sister might be wrong. The seizure was fleeting, however, for I came to myself as dawn’s rosy fingers prodded me into action. I was soon out and about gathering foodstuffs and delicacies and, when back at the apartment, ironing table-cloths and giving the silverware a shine. The experiment demanded nothing less.

The girls donned their finery and looked smashing, which made their hypocrisy all the more hurtful, but no matter, I could play the game too, so I accoutered myself to exude casual understated youthful urban elegance, with a hint of mystery and adventure. Both Jennifer and Miranda gushed over the threads and me, ironically enough, as never before.

Ferdinand and Iris arrived ten minutes before time but we were ready. As professors in the political science department of Columbia, they made it a point of being early, a wily way of stealing a march on the opposition. The round of introductions was formal and lacked, say, the warmth of a Baptist convention, given that they regarded Jennifer and myself as impediments to their daughter’s true path, which their daughter had already skewed by taking up socialist utopianism instead of anarcho-socialism. But their being academics also worked in our favor, for we plied them with very expensive wine, which they quaffed in quantity and after an hour of wine and basically wine alone, the victuals deliberately kept at bay, the barricades and pickets began to give way and they became as friendly as fellow subway-train travelers.

Miranda apparently regarded this already as a minor miracle and she bustled about with the upbeat energy of a Jack Russell terrier, hardly able to contain the glee as we prepared for the formal session. Recognizing that despite their anarcho-socialism both Ferdinand and Iris had a ravenous disposition for flesh, Miranda had bitten the bullet and prepared a French duck dish that had my mouth watering even though I wouldn’t dare to touch the stuff, at least not in Miranda’s or Jennifer’s presence. The duck softened up the folks even more, as did the endless flow of wine, and I nearly detected a genial clang of sympathy from Iris as Miranda spoke of her poetic frustrations.

Jennifer meanwhile was bubbling forth as naturally as a Yellowstone geyser. But the flow came to a sudden and unexpected halt when Ferdinand turned to her quite nonsequiturly and commented, “So you’re of the capitalist persuasion? A banker? When the revolution comes, beware.”

“Dad,” interrupted Miranda, “Jennifer helps all kinds of people to make their money work. While we’re stuck with capitalism, what else can we do?”

“Do you have a retirement account, Professor?” interjected Jennifer.

“Why, yes, of course, like everyone else,” replied Ferdinand.

“Isn’t that capitalistic?” prodded Jennifer again.

“My dear young henchwoman of the Capitalist State, we do not traffic in filthy lucre.”

“So you let others do the trafficking for you?” she replied.

Iris now jumped in like a rattlesnake whose sleep had been disturbed by a hiker’s walking-stick.

“We may use pharmaceuticals, but it doesn’t mean we’re drug dealers!”

I must admit I was beginning to lose the thread and just then Miranda said something about going back in the kitchen for bread pudding and the other baked desserts we had prepared when Ferdinand leapt to his feet and exclaimed: “How dare you insult Bakunin!”

Jennifer herself rose to parry the thrust and in yet another display that turned me topsy-turvy threw her napkin to the table and started to fulminate about a fellow by the name of Kropotkin and how, if you looked closely at Bakunin you’d find a gross distortion of Marx’s vision of the State and, furthermore, that Bakunin’s ideas about confederation in his Federalism, Socialism and Anti-Theologism were not so innocent in espousing a greater union! She spoke eloquently of Godwin and the Frenchman Proudhon, before ending her tour de force on conquering bread, a concept that sailed way over my head, since I’d only considered bread as something to be eaten rather than vanquished. And all the while her spangles jing-jing-a-linged furiously before her stunned audience.

I made a quick mental note: Gary’s knowledge of Jennifer: 10 %

Well, the evening wrapped up very like the wrap-up of our first meeting, with Miranda bolting the door shut behind an argumentative duo, only this time, poor thing, she was in tears. Both Jennifer and I bounded to her comfort and I made an inner vow to do away with any further social experiments.

We finished off the remaining two bottles of wine while Jennifer regaled us for the first time about her hippie parents upstate in Ithaca. Miranda and I listened in awe to her description of a growing up devoid of rules, regulations or repercussion: in short, anarchy, for which she was forever grateful. The trust fund had come from her grandparents, and the excursion into banking just a natural outlet for someone with the verve and motivation to work the system to her and her family’s advantage, even though she’d been bored to tears.

I guess you could say the more I heard the more I knew how little I actually knew. Between Miranda’s chagrin at her parent’s behavior, and Jennifer’s depths welling up and spilling far over her surfaces, I was feeling like a skunk and so, taking a big gulp, I decided to lay it all on the table. Not everything, exactly, but the gist, which boiled down to one simple question, which I finally had the gumption to ask.

“How can you guys, ah, like me, you know, I mean, really and truly? I mean, I’m an accountant for gods-sake.”

There. I had said it.

“So?” they replied, simultaneously.

“I mean, well, you’re both so sexy and fascinating and strong and strong-willed and wonderful and sexy and beautiful and feisty and colorful and strong-willed and high-powered and courageous and gorgeous and lovely and caring and creative and sexy and oh so forgiving and so damned alluring and talented,” and here I had to take a pit stop to refuel, “and you both have such a sense of, of, of—adventure!” I blubbered.

Just then my cell phone went off indicating I’d received a text and quick as a Pavlovian dog I’d reacted, unable to check the impulse to check it out.

“Who was that?” inquired Miranda.

“Oh, just my mom’s new housemate.” I blushed too deeply for innocence.

“You were saying something about adventure, Gary,” resumed Jennifer, twinkling the eyes.

And so I spilled the beans, all of them, the beans about the guppy, my surgical sister, Genevieve—and thankfully it had only gone so far with her and I learned later with immense relief that she was merely a housemate and nothing more for my mom—and by the time I had drooled and strewn my failings all over Jennifer’s apartment the sun was rising and we all three decided to head to the park for a walk around the reservoir before the horse people invaded, arm in arm. Finding a bench along the gravel path we rested the weary limbs. The brisk dawn air began to sting our rosy faces as we sobered up.

I told them how little I obviously knew them, and how much there must be to discover.

“And what about yourself?” queried Miranda.

“He’s hopeless,” chuckled Jennifer, “but adorable. He has absolutely no idea about his duende, does he Miranda?”

“Maybe it should stay that way,” Miranda grinned.

With that they had to lift my once-again jellified corpus to its feet and as they guided my maelstrom-racked self to its moorings I wondered at their form and moving and infinite faculties. My heart was sing-sing-a-linging all the way home and I made another mental note, a small thing, a little detail:

Known instances of sister being dead wrong: 1

……………

Please like and share freely

Stay tuned for Chapter Nine in another week’s time.

Chapter Seven is posted here:

https://emanuelegarcia.substack.com/p/the-chronicles-of-jasper-and-gary-ee6

For those interested in the entire ebook or paperback, you can get it here on Amazon: https://a.co/d/4Qa09sL