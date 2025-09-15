Chapter Six

GOOD INTENTIONS

I WAS SURE I HAD PUSHED THE ELEVATOR button for the twelfth floor, but by the time I had been jettisoned I found myself facing half a dozen piranha in a fishbowl the size of a small aquarium while sandpipers piped and lavender caressed the nostrils. That would have been bad enough but the dulcet voice of J. Mortimer, M.S.W startled me from behind a spongiform mass.

“You’re in luck, Gary, I’ve just had a cancellation,” she cooed, smiling that smile of hers, of many lumens.

So there I was again, not knowing exactly what to expect after our experiment, which, depending on your perspective, either failed or succeeded. You can dig into the details on the Facebook page of Caliban Macbeth if you’re that interested. If not, trust me: I had nearly sold my birthright for an evening of the most delicious potage imaginable.

I don’t think it was Jessica’s smile, her stunning legs or the way her pinky finger grazed my ulna as we sat gazing over the lower parts of the city in her office. No: it was the way she uttered “cad.” You see, I was the first to admit I had flaws, weaknesses, shortcomings, and failings, though I don’t want to overstate the case, but being a cad was not one of them: it just wouldn’t do. The word stung and I’m sure she meant it to sting, possibly in retaliation for my not having answered her 231 text messages after the experiment had gone awry.

“I didn’t believe in my heart that you could ever be such a . . . such a cad, Gary.”

And I wasn’t, and I would show her I wasn’t and lay the matter to rest, so I agreed to a civilized meeting at her place on the Upper West Side, at which we could talk things through in a perfectly civil, civilized and uncadly manner. It was the least I could do. Quite coincidentally both Miranda and Jennifer would be away that weekend, which saved my having to explain something they’d probably wildly misinterpret, women being women and all that.

I had every intention of making it an early Friday evening, determined to focus on the verbal exchange that would restore my honor. And there was quite a bit of to-ing and fro-ing in the word department, most emanating from Jessica, since my strength is numbers. As the candlelight played and the moderately expensive wine I had purchased massaged the palate, she began to wax philosophical, or perhaps psychological: maybe both.

“Do you know what our greatest failure is, Gary?” she asked dreamily.

I shook my head.

“Cowardice.”

I nodded. Okay, I thought.

“And do you know why people are cowardly?”

I shook my head again: this was getting deep.

“Because they’re afraid.” Jessica’s eyes sparkled and a smile threatened to unloose the floodlights.

“That makes sense.” Well, I had to say something!

She nodded.

“And do you know what makes them, or should I say ‘us,’ afraid,” she whispered, leaning in very close to my cheek. She didn’t bother to wait for a reply this time. The unmistakable scent of Jicky, coincidentally another one of my mother’s favorites, crowded the nasal passages.

“Conscience,” she breathed, “Thus conscience doth make cowards of us all.”

I took a deep breath and went for broke.

“The Bard?” I exhaled.

“You’re so clever!”

Whew!

And then somehow one thing led to something which led to another something and all of a sudden I was back in the mess of potage again, before breakfast and after, and it wasn’t until 5 PM on the Saturday that I straggled my way bravely home, having exorcised all demons of cadness. I decided not to broadcast the news to Shangri-La but simply slipped back into the realm as a joyous denizen, vowing I had served my time and done my duty and had returned to native soil for the duration.

I’m sure my ex-girlfriend Doreen, a lawyer who had fallen in love with and eventually married her elderly bearded shrink, would have accused my subconscious of subterfuge, when the fact of the matter was that the number twelve was right next to the number thirteen in the elevator and I couldn’t help it if from time to time if I hit the wrong button, which I did. And what with the fish tank and massage chairs on the thirteenth floor, even if Jessica were engaged it was easy to lounge around and wait for a word with her just to clarify any miscellaneous residue about cadness, which tended to build up between visits.

According to superstring theory I was merely shuttling from one universe to another. Simple and understandable. My conscience, however, believed more in slings and arrows than strings or superstrings and I knew that a few more rounds of this and I’d be in the middle of a dark wood living on potage alone.

Now you might wonder what the problem was, which is exactly what I was wondering, and I couldn’t really put my finger on it except that Jessica was so dazzling it just didn’t add up, which for accountants is paramount. You see, although she had legs like Miranda and décolletage like Jennifer, she also had an “I don’t know what” different from their “I don’t know what”, which made me feel like electrified putty. Look: when I’m with Jessica I lose count of everything: me, an accountant! And I don’t know why.

Oh, by the way, she has a nice personality too, a combination of Helen of Troy and Circe with a dash of Hera. More Jasper’s type, when I think about it, which I don’t since he’s gone native in Philadelphia, which is a whole other saga altogether. (Note to self: “Return of the Native.”)

The fact of the matter is that being in either Shangri-La wasn’t the problem. It was the in-between time, when conscience kicked in with a vengeance.

I called my dad and all he could say was “You son of a gun, you!” quite repetitively. As bad as Bernie’s winks and slaps on the back at work, I was even desperate enough to contemplate a trip to Philly for expiation.

Thankfully fate intervened in the person of Emilio, who is gay, just to set the record straight. Since Jasper’s been away Emilio and I have had quite a few espressos—or is it espressi?—together, he filling me on the Wobblies and the future of socialism, and I giving a bit of advice about tax returns for political publishers, which both he and Miranda, his co-editor, appreciated.

One of the things I liked about the guy was that the first time we met without extraneous company he said, “Don’t worry, you’re not my type.” It set me at ease. Plus, he was a better basketball player than Jasper. And he had nothing but admiration for the Shangri-La he knew of, unlike Miranda’s parents.

Parents, like people, are funny. Well, I always knew my own were, what with my dad and his adventures and my mom and her literature and history and reading endlessly to me. But Miranda’s parents were maybe even more peculiar than mine.

You see, they both taught political science at Columbia where they espoused something called “anarcho-socialism” which, as I later learned, is a vastly different beast from Emilio’s and Miranda’s utopian socialism, or social utopianism, and was the occasion for a truckload of intergenerational friction. But that wasn’t the tenth of it, because as far as I could make out, the mantra of the anarcho-socialist set was “It’s okay to do whatever you want as long as you don’t hurt anybody.” A pretty good mantra, I think, as far as mantras are concerned, if they happen to be your thing.

For her parents, however, a perfectly good mantra for the proletariat wasn’t good enough for their daughter, as I discovered when they made an unannounced impromptu visit—Is it a parental conspiracy?—at the ungodly hour of 1 PM on a Sunday at Miranda’s Upper East Side studio apartment.

Had the buzzer gone off just once or twice, or even thrice, the revelation would never have occurred. But by the twelfth sustained insistent ear-shattering alarm Miranda had no choice but to don my bathrobe, hers having disappeared somewhere under a pile the previous evening and, sleepily allow the culprits entry, hoping for a quick and tactful parental retreat once parents had surmised that filial revelry was better deferred to a more opportune time.

As far as I can tell anarcho-socialism doesn’t rail against tact the same way it rails against commodities and the political State. Miranda’s mother not so tactfully swept her way into the studio and, on the pretext of admiring the new curtains her daughter had recently procured, flung open the bedroom door as if liberating the Bastille, all before Miranda had a chance to mount the barricades. Miranda’s father brought up the rear like an eager Jacobin while Jennifer and I attempted to introduce ourselves, quite politely I thought, even though hampered by being in bed, sheets pulled up to our chins.

And this is where the mantra was inconsistently applied. Because for the next half hour Miranda and parents carried on a spirited debate, which ended with expressions of profound disappointment on the party of the parents’ part, all of which could be heard quite easily through the now-slammed-shut bedroom door. Along with a few snide remarks about Marx.

“Am I hurting anyone?” exclaimed Miranda.

“No,” replied her mother, “not if you don’t count your parents, the people who brought you into this world and who . . .” Her voice trailed off as Miranda locked and bolted them out.

An unjustified assault on Shangri-La really didn’t speak much for anarcho-socialism, I thought, glad not to be of their number. Miranda was sheepish and apologetic and although the coalition had survived, as our jaunt through Central Park full of espieglerie, boots, jewelry and Capital on display confirmed, conscience was beginning to shrivel me up.

Short of venturing to Philadelphia I had to do something—anything—for atonement, and I had to do it fast. It was, oddly enough, Emilio who serendipitously provided the opportunity. He confided that his boyfriend Roger, a specimen unfamiliar to me, had lately been less attentive and less appreciative. He worried that Roger was taking him for granted, which for a utopianist like himself—and a boyfriend—was unendurable. But he had an idea, an idea that involved me, and when I heard him out I have to say I thought it was nearly as bad as taking the Metroliner to Jasper.

“Emilio,” I responded, “you’re a good guy, but . . .”

“C’mon, Gary,” he pleaded, “I’m desperate.”

“Aw . . .”

“C'mon!”

“Emilio, I don’t know about this.”

“Sure you do!”

“But I can’t!”

“You can!”

“Anything else . . .”

“There is nothing else, Gary.”

“I have to run it by the girls.”

“They’ve already agreed.”

“Geez.”

“You’ll be great. And Roger will get a taste of his own medicine and realize what he might lose.”

In his grateful enthusiasm he leaned over to give me a peck, but thinking better of it as I flinched, ruffled my hair instead.

Geez.

The only consolation I had for Jennifer’s and Miranda’s mirth as they dressed me was that I deserved whatever I got, particularly after the previous weekend’s tête-à-tête with Jessica, when I was supposed to have been working overtime out of town on an IRS refund for a big deal client. So when they fussed over my wig and adjusted my bra and stuffing and clipped on the earrings and did my eyes and lipsticked my lips, I was stoic, though sweaty. Not being a costume kind of person was one thing—but this!

“Why can’t I just go as a guy, you know, pretend to be gay?” Which would have been unsavory enough.

“It’d never work. Roger would see right through it!” chirped Miranda.

“It’s about being subtle, darling,” added Jennifer, “and about psychology! I think it’s pure brilliance!”

I didn’t say anything about how brilliant she thought Gennaro Pasquale’s stage fire in The Tempest she and Jasper directed was—but I easily could have.

At least they compromised by letting me wear jeans instead of a skirt and my new plum-colored suede boots with the daring heels instead of stilettos, since my heels could apparently go either way.

The setup was this: Emilio had heard that Roger tended to rove at a crossover bar in the Village on Saturday nights, which was when Emilio typically proofed the weekly Wobblies broadsheet for posting on Sunday morning. Only this Saturday Emilio would show up as if by accident at the venue with a date: me.

Another guy Roger could handle, according to Emilio, with a dismissive sneer. But to be displaced by a good-looking damsel in drag who could pull off a stuffed blouse with aplomb would be that bridge too far. Roger, once he caught sight of the spectacle, would recognize the error of his ways, repent fairly instantaneously, approach Emilio with humility and then basically hug and kiss his way back into Emilio’s good graces while I made a quick exit with Jennifer and Miranda.

No traipsing up and down church aisles at least, just a matter of sitting and—but I confess the mere thought of this made me sweat—holding Emilio’s hand.

Well, as I said, I deserved it, and at least I’d be able claim my reward in the afterlife at my apartment that same evening with a clear conscience.

We bundled ourselves into a cab and I thought the cabbie was sniggering when what he was really doing was talking on his cell phone in a language I couldn’t place within Eurasia.

Miranda and Jennifer had to retouch the mascara that was running freely because of my perspiration. They sniggered, but with what I hoped was affection. Emilio on the other hand was all business and as we disembarked he had an arm around my waist quick as an adder’s tongue, forcing me to rest my own around his shoulders just to keep balance. I began to breathe in and out, slowly.

We found a spot at the bar, the girls following discreetly behind, and ordered drinks. I had a quick double shot and Emilio scanned the joint like a pickpocket looking for an easy touch as he clasped my sweaty palm. All of a sudden he whispered urgently: “Stay still. Look. There he is, and damn him, he’s already cheating on me!”

“Where?”

“There!”

“There?”

“Yes, there!”

You see, I thought Roger might be like Emilio, decent-looking, tall, thin, a bit effeminate—you know, typical smarty-pants intellectual gaybird. Turns out that Roger’s companion fit the bill, although he wasn’t so tall, but Roger himself looked like a member of the sturdy hammer-and-anvil wielding proletariat. Big. And muscular. Extremely muscular. As muscular as a village smithy. For the moment Roger’s attentions were directed towards the well-dressed guy at his side who, I noticed, could have passed for a fairly attractive gal if he’d shaved the goatee. In fact, he looked vaguely familiar, though I didn’t get to do much racking of brain about it because just as Roger glanced our way Emilio grabbed my head and planted his lips on my own, in total defiance of the stated plan!

By the time I disentangled myself—I hadn’t realized just how strong Emilio was—Roger had planted his fist right where Emilio’s lips had been, and when Miranda and Jennifer came to my aid, Roger’s consort, showing class, joined the party.

They all three brought me to my feet while Emilio and Roger slobbered their way out in an ursine embrace. And when Emilio’s rival whipped out a handkerchief to staunch the flow of blood from my lip I nearly collapsed once again.

It was the eyes. I recognized her eyes just as she did mine. I stared at her, and she stared at me, and then she sneered at Jennifer and Miranda, who sneered right back.

Well.

On our way home in the taxi Miranda and Jennifer were the soul of tenderness, when not laughing, and I was finally at ease, for I now knew with certainty that not only had my sins been washed away for good, but that Floor Thirteen would never have quite the same allure again.

