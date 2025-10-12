Chapter Ten

……………

KARMA, KISMET AND COINCIDENCE

IF I HAD PEGGED GENEVIEVE, MY MOTHER’S housemate, at forty-something, I might have been correct chronologically, but at the checkout counter at Zabar’s on 80th and Broadway she didn’t look a month over thirty, which is why, standing behind her, I made my quip as she passed a bottle of wine over to the clerk for purchase.

“I’d card her, ma’am, if I were you!”

Genevieve smiled, turned and, recognizing me, didn’t miss a quarter-beat.

“Where’ve you been, stranger?”

And the way she phrased it emphasized the unfinished business that had been dangling like a live wire for quite some time, ever since my last visit to my mom’s in Connecticut and her courteous lift to the train station at mom’s suggestion, a journey delayed by my kissing her, her slapping me, her winking after she slapped me, and then two hours’ of give and take leading to vertigo and other physiological reactions.

As an accountant I find it important, professionally speaking, to line up the columns, make the tallies, hold number places and, when all is said and done, finish the job, neatly. Uncrossed “t”s, undotted “i”s, uncarried numerals, wayward decimal points, etc.—these were the kinds of things I took great care to address. So it would be understandable if I felt compelled to do the professional thing with Genevieve and tighten the loose threads left over from our brief encounter into a respectable woof, and also the gentlemanly thing too. In fact, it was the only thing I or anyone else in my situation could do, given the circumstances.

And here’s where many people simply have no grasp of the concept of predetermination, the gist of which is that there are some things simply beyond control, especially for men. I say “especially for men” because women aren’t cursed with the curse of infallibility as we men are, and the requisite sympathy for our plight is wanting. If you’re infallible, you’re infallible, and there’s nothing much more to say about it, unless you’re Tolstoy and could devote an entire War and Peace epilogue to proving the point, as I dimly remember from my mother’s readings.

So in the spirit of gentlemanly infallibility I strolled with the tall and lissome Genevieve over to a spot in the park right across from the Museum of Natural History, a setting well-suited to gathering strands and spinning yarns, especially on a Spring afternoon with a bird or two chirping away and malevolent joggers at a healthy distance from the well-placed bench.

Mom was doing splendidly, I was very happy to hear. And I was also interested to hear that Genevieve had given a great deal of thought to our brief mésalliance, or half-alliance if I’ve got my French right, because I’d only rounded third.

I listened earnestly to Genevieve as she eloquently described her turmoil, and with sparrows chattering and leaves whispering and the spring breeze stealing and giving aromas all round and the sultry French accent and Genevieve’s blue eyes ladling out sparkles in droves, a bit of entanglement ensued. Karma, kismet or coincidence, it was just plain inevitable and I was lost in destiny until something rather weighty landed on my head.

Not a coconut, I thought, because there were no coconut trees to speak of in Central Park, but when I shook the cobwebs and regained equilibrium I couldn’t have been more surprised if it had been a coconut, because there was Jennifer, and there was Jennifer’s handbag, and there was no sign of Genevieve.

It wouldn’t be precise to say that Jennifer dragged me round the reservoir, because it was more an urging to which I succumbed. She was also doing something, however, that should be illegal, and I don’t mean the vise-like grip on my elbow, but the eyes—and did I mention that they were also blue? —the eyes that were smoldering and moistening simultaneously. It just wasn’t fair.

“How can you explain yourself this time?” she hissed as the cheeks began to glisten.

What could I say except the only thing I could say?

“Pavlov?”

“You’re right, you’re no better than a hound.”

Well, I actually felt more like a sheep at that moment, but I tactfully decided not to argue the point. Instead I just blurted out, “It’s the male curse: we’re infallible!”

“Don’t you mean incorrigible?”

So that’s what it was! Okay, she had me on that one.

“But remember when Miranda walked in on us?” I deftly parried.

“So what? That was me you were kissing that time!” she thrust.

“And what about The Tempest? What about that?” deflected I.

“What about it?” she answered, or rather, asked.

“That’s what I asked you, what about it?” I asked in answer.

“I hardly knew you then and besides,” and I detected a slight hesitation in the advancing battalions, “he’s not even . . . well, it wasn’t what you thought. It was Art.”

“Oh. Okay.” Apparently her jumping over to the National League was art, or Art!

“And anyway, that’s how you ended up bonding with Miranda in the first place,” she averred.

“And the marriage?” I countered.

“I’d hardly call that a serious marriage, Gary.”

Here I was alluding in not so uncertain terms to a temporary alliance forged after the Catwoman initiative in the wake of Jasper’s “brilliant” PR stunt for The Real Things at St. Anthony’s in the Bronx, an alliance whose artistic differences, or so he thought at the time, led Jasper to unforge not long thereafter.

“Yeah, but New York State called it a serious marriage.”

I sensed a wavering shimmer in the serried ranks because it took a while for her to retaliate, but when she did it was with a bit of force majeure.

“You’re impossible! That’s so old it’s ancient history, whereas you and your . . . Why do I even bother?”

“My duende?” I suggested, bracing myself. A risky move, but I was running out of options.

This elicited an involuntary quarter-smile and we finished the circuit in silence. It wasn’t long before Jennifer’s blue eyes had realized their incomparability again and I could explain the business about warp and woof, though back at her apartment, Miranda when apprised was not inclined to give quarter, and after Round Two I was ready to throw in the towel. Jennifer, replenished by the reinforcements, got her second wind, as well as the smoldering/moistening bit going again, and they both then decided that a little bit of ostracism was just the medicine I needed—and they weren’t even Greek, either of them!

“You mean starting tonight?” I squeaked. Miranda tossed me my jacket.

Back at my cave in the East Village, which had been victimized by neglect for the past year, I reacquainted myself with the light switches and faucets, and though sorely tempted to text Genevieve to see whither she went and whether she wended well, I didn’t. I didn’t have to because my mother called, which was most unusual for a weekday.

“What did you do to her, Gary? She’s bawling her eyes out.”

“Mom . . .”

“She’s a wonderful woman. Is it the age difference? Do a few years really mean all that much? Here, she wants to speak to you.”

So Genevieve spoke a bit in that voice of hers that could melt butter at ten paces. And she seemed to know all about foibles and follies of men and our slight little faux pas which, being French she pronounced rather beautifully I thought, and before I knew it the evening had worn away and I had agreed to stay in touch and if ever I needed an understanding shoulder, well, she had two of them, which was terribly kind I said, and she said it was really nothing, that I deserved a little kindness in this cruel world, didn’t I?

“Especially so close to your birthday!” Genevieve exclaimed. My mother had obviously been dishing the goods.

It was yet another hour before I could tear myself away from the phone and collapse into my unfamiliar bed, much becalmed to have discovered a woman who had such sympathetic empathy for incorrigibility. Vastly unlike, I noted, socialists who doled the stuff out for the abstract proletariat rather than the suffering righteous individual right in front of their eyes!

However, the early morning light and a double-espresso had jolted me back into a wistful melancholic pining for Shangri-La and by lunch I was hard at it planning a re-entry, willing to hazard virtually anything except a karaoke Spies Like Us again at Rick’s Mecca. So after work I nabbed my chauffeur’s cap, bought a beautiful bouquet of yellow roses and showed up at headquarters like a deliveryman. It worked and I was ushered into the good graces of the Graces and all would have been Arcadia again were it not for the surprising presence of Emilio and Jasper, who by the looks of it, had been parked quaffing beverages and munching comestibles for quite some time, and seemed fairly rooted to their spots. Spots that were on separate pieces of furniture, I should add, next to which were the spots that Jennifer and Miranda, judging from the cushions, had only just vacated.

“Oh,” said Jennifer, with the merest brush of a peck after receiving the roses, “we were just discussing Jasper and Emilio’s new idea. It’s so exciting!” Miranda I noticed offered a cheek but that was it.

By the time another few hours had passed I learned that it hadn’t taken long for Jasper, despite a New York State state of marriage to partner Emilio, to re-enter the fray of missionary work. Galvanized by Emilio’s poetic diatribes (which I didn’t think were the stuff to move the masses, quite frankly, but what did I know?) and his zealous industry at www.wobblies.org on behalf of social utopianists, Jasper had had another brainstorm.

“Why let Hyde Park get all the glory?” he asked. “Why not bring Hyde Park to New York City?”

“But why do that when we already have Central Park?” I replied.

The girls rolled their eyes and judging by their moues I might have been a teetotaler at an AA meeting.

“Gary,” said Jasper, “it’s a concept thing. It’s about freedom, the kind of freedom Emilio has been espousing.”

“And exactly what kind of freedom is that?” I inquired, for in truth it was getting near midnight and I hadn’t appreciated the little glances darting Jenniferwards from Jasper and Mirandawards from Emilio, having noted that Jennifer and Miranda were sitting in tactile proximity to the glancers, gay or not.

“The freedom to have your say at the Have Your Say Café! Think of it, Gary”—and here Jasper was at his effervescent salesman best—“bring the pulpit to the proles and let the world see freedom of speech in action. Then watch out.”

“Watch out for what?”

“It’s only a matter of time, Gary,” oozed in Emilio with that mid-Atlantic inflection of his, “before the capitalists get their comeuppance and a new world order is established.”

And Jennifer who, when Miranda’s father accused her of being a henchwoman of the Capitalist State pounced on him like a lion in banker’s clothing, just sat smiling sweetly while he droned on about his vision of utopia, and as he droned I mused ironically that his vision was making a big dent in my own home-grown version.

Jasper now took it upon himself to educate the mass of one, me, and rather condescendingly too, on the Speakers Corner at Hyde Park, where noted socialists like Marx, Lenin, Orwell and G. B. Shaw were wont to ply their vocal wares. His hefty capitalist severance from Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein, and Emilio’s stockpile, which had piled up only because of Jennifer’s capitalist advice, provided just enough of a nut for the partners to lease a small joint on the outermost fringes of the Village for the startup. The Grand Opening coincidentally happened to be on the same day as my birthday a month hence.

Now I’m one of those guys who can take or leave birthdays. You know, no fuss, no big deal, not worried about the staircase to senility and all that, but it did strike me that a Grand Opening might interfere with the kind of quiet celebration I preferred.

But I was struck by the absolute lack of mention of anything resembling a birthday, though both Jennifer and Miranda, unlike Genevieve, knew enough of me to know the date without a bulletin from my mother. And as I was relegated to the unused bedroom that evening, surrounded by boots and fine apparel, I remembered wistfully that Genevieve treated birthdays quite differently. The thin walls separating me from the women didn’t do much for my confidence or my repose either.

So the weeks wore on and eventually I made it out of the doghouse, but the engine of paradise was running merely at half-throttle: still no mention of the birthday in or out of the birthday suit, but lots of hoopla about the Have Your Say Café, which Jennifer and Miranda couldn’t get enough of, meaning that Emilio and Jasper didn’t think twice about abandoning their kittens at home to lounge around Shangri-La as if looking for citizenship.

It seemed that every time I entered the joint either Jasper, giving examples of the Hyde Park Speaker’s stance or Emilio, reeling off yet another brief epic diatribe in semi-free verse about workers’ liberation, were at it to their adoring crowd. And I was right on the verge of actually losing my cool—which I’ve been told, on the few occasions when cool was lost in the past, was not a pretty sight, what with the sweat and stammering that resulted—when I returned from work on Friday to find the new foursome congregating around the dining room table covered with blueprints, just two weeks before the event.

I said hello several times but they were all so immersed it took a frontal assault to get their attention. And that’s when they soothed my savaged breast by yanking out a huge poster with my name and a “Happy Birthday” blazoned across it, bringing out the chagrin in me.

“Serves you right,” admonished Miranda later that night when the entrepreneurs had exited.

“Let’s hope he can control his incorrigibility, Miranda,” added Jennifer.

Okay, okay, I got the message, but enough was enough.

Then they laid out plans for the celebration that I, in my weakened state, didn’t have the heart to dispute: my “party of parties” would be held at the Have Your Say Café on the evening of the Grand Opening. Once the would-be Churchills had had their say at Have Your Say, Jasper would take the stand and, with a nod to yours truly, invite birthday celebrants to stay on for the gaiety. Oh, and as a marketing ploy for the first night it would be open bar.

“Open bar?” I asked. “That’ll cost them a fortune, won’t it?”

“Jasper calls it a loss leader,” chimed in Miranda.

“And it’s psychologically brilliant,” added Jennifer, “because once they associate free booze with free speech they’ll be hooked.”

“Did you really think we forgot you?” cooed Miranda, before I had a chance to comment on brilliance.

“Well, yeah,” I responded.

“Well, guess what? We didn’t, even though we should have, you incorrigible fool,” murmured Jennifer.

And despite the healing kisses I felt a bit uneasy about the impending festivities. At Jasper’s insistence the word “socialism” had been plastered all over the advertising, which was something even the Occupiers were leery of, let alone establishment types such as the police. When I added my demur the four accused me of, yep, you guessed it, lacking the adventurous spirit.

“Besides,” said Jennifer, “your mom and dad will be there.”

“At the same venue? Are you kidding?” I asked incredulously.

“No, we’re not kidding,” replied Miranda, “they’ve both called a truce for the sake of their adorable son. And anyway they’ll be at different tables. Loosen up! It’s going to be great fun, darling!”

“What about the cellist? Is dad . . . ?”

“I think this one plays the violin,” added Jennifer, “but not to worry: whoever she is she won’t be there.”

That was about the only relief I could find in this complicated affair.

The Have Your Say Café was an out of the way café on the very fringes of the East Village and not too far from, though thankfully much bigger than, Gennaro Pasquale’s butchershop-turned-theater. It had the so-called Hyde Park rostrum, a bookshelf stuffed with oeuvres like the Communist Manifesto, wallpaper garnished with hammers and sickles, and served wine, spirits and liquor in addition to coffee. Jasper hadn’t given much thought to the solid food just yet, so he was relying on nuts, a plethora of nuts until he’d worked the dining points out.

And nuts it seemed to be who traipsed up to the pulpit and started in on the pet peeves, most of which had to do with fixing potholes, retaining rent control apartments and advising draft picks for the New York Giants. When Emilio’s crowd finally arrived we had a stream of gay marriage enthusiasts and by the fifth or sixth celebrant even Miranda’s foot was twitching because she didn’t think much of the institution, though she believed that any two beings (and why couldn’t there be more than two, she often queried?) who were stupid enough to want to do it should be able to, animal, vegetable or mineral.

It was hard to pick out the socialist element among the clientele but Jasper assured me they were there, and maybe he was referring to the dozen or two muscular types lounging at the rear, possibly dock workers.

“I think I can spot a Fabian when I see one,” he winked.

The open bar was lubricating all and sundry, word was filtering out to the street, and the decibel level began to rise.

Mom called me with last minute apologies, she being a bookish type who now had a migraine, and promised to treat me later, and a good thing too because dad sidled in with a magenta version of the blue suede rockers on his feet, and a thirty-something on his arm.

“What happened to Rosaline?” I asked in his ear.

“She’s a cellist, Gary, what can I say?” responded dad. And then he started nodding his head vigorously aft, but in my annoyance at the new fling or thing, violinist or not, I kept the ears directed towards whoever it was who fulminated about the Mets from the Speakers Corner.

As the hour neared for the open mike session to end the Thespian in Jasper leapt out of its closet and onto the stage, hushed the mob, said something about the birthday and before I knew it the girls were pushing me up and away towards the guy, ostensibly to say a few words. This hadn’t been part of the bargain as far as I was concerned, nor was what happened a split second later.

A tall svelte brunette from out of nowhere strode to the pulpit just as I had reached it, exclaiming “Hold on there, citizen!” and yanked the mike out of Jasper’s hand. Her accent was French and her eyes were blue but what quieted the crowd more efficiently than any announcement from Homeland Security could ever do was her dress. One could argue about whether it was poured, painted or sprayed on the form, but one could not argue about its length because of the extreme length of fine leg that showed. Genevieve.

And Genevieve began singing “Happy Birthday,” and except for her substituting “Comrade” in place of the hallowed “dear,” which caused a slight murmuring from the brawny Fabians at the back, approving the socialist note no doubt, there was utter dead absolute still inviolate silence from the crowd.

Miranda and Jennifer, two customers not easy to cow, were cowed, and they became even more cowed when Genevieve repeated the classic in French, all the while gazing at mere me in a smoldering way devoid of moist. Her blue eyes were making my red face redder and redder by the minute and Jennifer and Miranda began to breathe fire when Genevieve ended the performance by blowing me a kiss. This however ignited the proletariat into a clamor of rousing approbation, with hoots, whistles, hollers and then cries of “Kiss her back!,” cries that multiplied and mounted as I stood transfixed and did what I normally do in tricky situations: smile.

Genevieve smiled in return and there I was again at the mercy of a destiny completely out of my hands, though not out of Genevieve’s arms and lips, while the well-lubricated multitude roared.

And here’s where things got a bit fuzzier and a bit more complex, and here’s where I have to give thanks to Jasper who unwittingly charged to the rescue. For you see, the longshoremen and I weren’t the only ones mesmerized by Genevieve: so was he.

So much so that Emilio, who had been watching with wry amusement at first, noticed the amount of bulge protruding from his partner’s eyes and took offence. Making haste to the Speakers Corner he wrenched Jasper’s shoulder and began to bark at him the way a professor of literature might bark at a student for failing to grasp one of the knots in Foucault’s prose: stridently. And this gave the platoon of New York City police, loitering outside for any opportunity to rip the hammer and sickle to shreds, the chance to have their own say. They stormed the establishment in the name of law and order and the longshoremen weren’t pleased.

They weren’t pleased because they weren’t longshoremen, as I discovered later, nor were they Fabians or Bolsheviks or Trotskyites or anarcho-syndicalists: they were firemen, New York City firemen who played ice hockey, which, I suppose went a long way towards accounting for their bulk and attitude. Their team had only hours before skated pirouettes around their opposite number in the police department and won by a mere ten goal margin. I guess they were keen to keep that edge, for they waded into the fray with relish and by the end of the melee the Have Your Say Café had had its day.

Miranda and Jennifer meanwhile had successfully pried Genevieve and me apart and my chivalrous father escorted the songstress to safety, leaving the violinist to fend for herself.

Back at Shangri-La I had little trouble holding the head high and, once safely huddled with Miranda and Jennifer, I had only one word to say to them. And I said it. Karma. And they for once didn’t come back at me, because they really couldn’t, could they? It had been their brilliant idea, not mine. So we attained a rapprochement nonverbally, which was all the birthday celebration I ever wanted in the first place.

The next day I called my incorrigible—I liked that word!—mother.

“Mom!”

“Gary?”

“How could you?”

“She’s lonely.”

“Mom!”

“She’s perfect for you!”

“Mom!”

“How can you be such a fool, Gary?”

And for the very first time in my life I hung up on her.

Much to my mom’s dismay Genevieve eventually turned out to be far more perfect for my dad. I had only one word to say to her about it. And I said it.

……………

