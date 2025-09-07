Chapter Five

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

PARADISE REGAINED

I ONCE DATED SOMEONE WHO HAD LOST AN entire trust fund, the lion’s share of her disposable income and her belief in childhood innocence over a seven year period by seeing a shrink nearly every day. She seemed quite cheerful about it all, which surprised the accountant in me, and spoke often of deeper meanings and infantile complexes and refused to take anything I said at face value. Things such as “Shall we go for a walk?” she interpreted as a sexually suggestive proposition stemming from my childhood attraction to my mother. My mother!

You see, according to her a cigar was never just a cigar, despite what I thought was overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Well, she had other qualities, and they tided us over for a while until, after my little tiff with dad, who had just embarked on another one of his adventures, this time with a barely legal paralegal at his law firm, she accused me of murder.

“But dad’s very much alive.”

“That’s not the point. You’ve already murdered him in your unconscious. Be honest: did you or did you not”—she was a lawyer, by the way—“say, and I quote, ‘I’d like to kill the guy’ unquote?”

“Yeah, he should know better.”

“Now you’re afraid he’ll castrate you.”

Whoa! This was getting a little too uncomfortable.

“Huh?” I replied. “If anything, I’m afraid my mom’ll castrate him!”

“Funny how you always speak so affectionately of your mother, isn’t it?” she insinuated.

“What’s funny about it: she’s my mother?”

At that point Doreen began to snicker in that “I know what’s really going on in that id of yours” kind of way, and to tell you the truth it killed all the joy in what was working up to be a pleasant evening flirtation.

I’m a tolerant guy and I was tolerating along with the best of them until Doreen began to talk nonstop about her shrink and soon declared, with a great deal of gush, “I’ve fallen in love with him!” She seemed disappointed in my not joining the celebratory revels.

“Don’t take it personally!” she exhorted.

“How can I not take it personally?” I asked.

And even though she tried to explain that falling in love with a goateed 77 year old man who spoke with an accent, wore mock turtle-neck sweaters and smoked a pipe during their daily sessions was the most natural thing in the world, it made me feel a bit funny. That, and her utter disinterest in anything or anyone else except for the shrink, including me.

“Besides, without falling in love with him—and I think he’s just gotten a divorce by the way—I wouldn’t believe any of the terrible things lurking in my mind, the things only he can see, dear man. He says that when we’re through I can look forward to facing the ‘common misery of mankind’!”

“Why wait so long? It’s all around if you look hard enough right now.”

“Maybe we’re just not right for each other, Gary,” she replied, not without a certain coolness of tone.

Well, Doreen was certainly right about that, and it didn’t take a goateed shrink for me to concur.

All of this is a sort of roundabout way of getting to the nub, which is when Bernie, my boss and a managing partner of our accounting firm, hauled me into his office. If you’re like me a boss’s summons tends to have a chemical effect. In one of my previous chronicles I went on about how one substance can be turned into another, and back, citing driftwood and jelly as prime examples. Jelly was much on my mind as I made my way to Bernie’s quarters, because my knees, which like all knees are composed principally of bone, had become jellified.

Despite the fact that over the past few months I was feeling about as good as a guy could feel, what with my personal taste of socialist utopianism involving Jennifer and Miranda, and despite the fact that my productivity—if you can call addition by subtraction productive—had skyrocketed at work, the legs wobbled a bit and the throat was full of dry gulps. I knew how K. must have felt in that Kafka script that my friend Jasper tried to convert, unsuccessfully, to musical comedy.

Bernie was entering what I suppose is that pre-senile phase of life, on the wrong side of fifty, when one wonders how far behind full-blown dementia lurks. He was wearing the firm uniform, Brooks Brothers cap-à-pie, and just one look sufficed to explain why the honchos adopted such garb. To someone like me who after hours isn’t afraid to don suede Cuban heels with support from Jennifer and Miranda, the outfit plies its trade in weighty conservatism, strongly recommended to all on the premises. Bernie’s added girth lent it an additional imposing authority.

“C’mon in, Gary,” he winked.

What was that all about? I thought. Bernie wasn’t the winking type.

“You know,” he began, “we’re like family here.”

Given that Bernie was now on his third family, I wasn’t quite sure how to take that.

“We look out for each other,” he continued, trying to clarify. “And I’ve noticed a few things, Gary.”

Okay, I said to myself, here it comes. Bernie pulled out a sheaf of papers.

“Your efficiency is up, your error rate is nil, and nobody’s got a bad word to say about you.”

He paused, took a deep breath, and sighed. I too took a deep breath.

“It just doesn’t add up.”

That’s an accountant for you!

As I was dry gulping my way towards a response, Bernie thrust in before I could exhale a parched syllable.

“But not to worry. We’re taking a preemptive approach. There’s a human side to numbers, Gary. The firm’s engaged a top-flight EAP outfit and it’s only an elevator ride away, completely confidential—as long as you take the stairs, because they’ve got the entire thirteenth floor. Go ahead, it’ll do you good.”

I took the card he had shoved my way.

“Oh, by the way, you’re getting a nice fat raise and we’re fast-tracking you for management.”

“Gee, Bernie,” I stammered.

“Don’t mention it,” he responded, winking again and leaning in over the desk. “You know, when I was young . . .”

And then he winked again, rose and gave my neck a squeeze and my back a year’s worth of hearty slaps as he escorted me out.

I took the stairs from the eleventh floor—just in case—and entered the sanctuary, greeted by a cheery if soft-spoken elderly receptionist, and sank into a Lay-Z-Boy with motorized attachments. The ambience strove for relaxation, what with the piped in sounds of sandpipers and sea-waves, a fish tank that might have been purloined from a municipal aquarium, a water cooler with mineralized aqua, and incense. As I drank, sniffed and heard it all in while waiting for J. Mortimer, M.S.W., no doubt some old bird sporting mock turtles, faded brown suede shoes with buckles and the requisite goatee, a surprisingly attractive blonde teetered her way to the cooler for minerals, wearing a skirt whose reach exceeded its grasp, if you know what I mean. In other words, it might have had ambitions for the knee, but clearly fell about a foot short. Not that I minded. I’ve always had the conviction that secretarial staff set the tone for an organisation, and the tone wasn’t seeming half as bad as I had anticipated. Plus, this whole exercise was on Bernie’s dime anyway, so unlike Doreen’s escapade it wasn’t eating into my own egg.

I had arrived a bit early, the better to case the joint, and since I was the only soul lounging in the massage recliner they hadn’t bothered to give me a number like at the deli. At 11 on the dot the secretary moved my way smiling and extending her hand. She ushered me into a plush suite with a fairly decent view of the lower portions of the isle of Mannahatta—a vast improvement over my own view-less cubicle—and instead of frisking herself away to fetch Dr. Mortimer, M.S.W., sat down beside me.

“Hi, Gary, I’m Jessica. Bernie’s given me a heads-up and I just want to say from the very beginning that anything we do or say here is completely confidential. We’ve got six authorized sessions, and if we need another dozen or two I’ve got the green light. Is that okay with you?”

The combination of high-voltage smile and length of leg worked wonders in the chemistry department, and the anatomy, with one zone of exclusion, had been completely jellified. Certainly the area above the eyebrows, as a surgeon friend referred to the grey matter, had softened, for despite having neither beef nor grief of any discernible kind, I was beginning to accept Jessica’s clearly articulated intimation that peril lurked ominously right around the corner just under the surface, no matter what I felt. In her expert’s eyes, and expert or not they were eyes that were definitely easy on my own, the dead giveaway was that everything seemed to be wonderful. She laid great emphasis, eyes asparkle, on “seemed.”

And when she brought up my mother—it must be a trade secret or something—I found myself speaking about the stories mom read to me while dad was away working on a case in court, or embarking on an adventure, stories that she, as an English teacher in a community college, drew from her syllabi, you know, Homer, Shakespeare, Frenchmen worried about the mot juste, Sancho Panza, and the like.

Before I knew it time was up and she congratulated me on a “fabulous” session, shook my hand and—and here was something I hadn’t been prepared for—gave me a peck on the cheek, just as if she were European!

Not that I minded.

Well, the next session the next Wednesday wasn’t so fabulous, because it was hard to think of anything to say with Jessica’s smile in my face, and her legs not too far behind, but I gave it a go.

She seemed particularly inquisitive about my romantic life and then eventually it tumbled out in a few drips and drabs about Miranda and Jennifer, how they had been Jasper’s exes and my exes and were both now my ex-exes, leaving me in the grip of a utopian glee.

Jessica frowned and there was a touch of titanium in her voice as she queried, “But are they genuine?”

I knew for a fact that neither Jennifer nor Miranda had had anything to do with plastic surgery and I told her so.

“Neither have I!” she declared, before adding somewhat eerily, I thought, “A cigar is never just a cigar, Gary.”

This time no peck on the way out, I noticed.

The next few meetings didn’t live up to the initial billing, at least from my perspective, given I had less and less to say except that I thought things were going pretty well and on good days I felt I could scale a few Everests, while on bad days I might only be capable of one round trip to the summit.

The dazzling smile suddenly returned to Jessica’s very comely face, and the eyes flashed fire.

“You said your mother often read the Bard to you, didn’t you, Gary?”

“And Shakespeare too,” I hastened to add.

There was a little dent in the smile, just for a moment, but it cranked up the dazzle again.

Jessica went on mentioning handkerchiefs, and rings, Iagos and Portias, and all manner of bits I honestly didn’t recall at all, the upshot of which was the idea of a test: a test of the genuine. Otherwise, apparently, one never knew.

“Gary,” she murmured, well within puckering distance, “you’ll never ever know for sure whether what those women”—and the way she uttered “women,” you might have thought she was referring to a roomful of Gregor Samsas—“feel for you is genuine without a test.”

I guess putting it that way, with sea waves lapping the shore, mineralized fluid fortifying the soul, and the unmistakable aroma of Après L’Ondée, a scent my mother favored, now drifting from the highlands of Jessica’s torso—what could I do but agree? What could anyone under those circumstances reasonably be expected to do but agree? I mean, well, you know what I mean! My head might have been saying “no,” but my heart said “yes, indeed.”

The setup was pretty simple. I would arrange to meet Jennifer and Miranda at the Café Vienna at Lincoln Center, planning however to arrive just a wee bit late on Friday evening. As I nonchalantly traipsed up the steps I would “inadvertently” bump into Jessica and, in full view of the ex-exes, say hello, smile, take my leave, drift my way over to the café and see what happened.

It seemed, on the whole, quick and harmless, and the worst I could expect would be a snide quip, followed by gesticulations of surprise from the good-natured Jennifer and Miranda when I spilled the truth about the new kind of Freudians whom accountants were being urged to see. And then all would be Valhalla once again, without any question about authenticity.

It was a particularly glorious summer evening, but I had a battle on my hands to keep the heart from leaping through the throat despite the elegant simplicity of the experiment. The fountain at Lincoln Center was playing up and sparkling in the twilight, and though my step was more like the step of a hesitant deer who hadn’t quite worked out whether hunting season had begun, I was attempting to bound my way with nonchalance to the rendezvous. Sure enough Jessica was legging it towards me from the opposite direction like a lion, or lioness to be more precise, and right on time.

Her skirt had lost all ambitions for the knee and now hovered just below her narrow waist, while the upper raiment, taking full advantage of the climate, made a beeline for the same region: a miracle of convergence, if you ask me, with a maximum of the genuine on display.

But this is where things got a bit sticky. Out of the corner of my eye I could see that Jennifer and Miranda were happily ensconced and had glimpsed my arrival, while directly in front of me Jessica’s incoming face loomed with a sort of devilishly bewitching aura. That, and her patented spread of glistening lips.

I stopped on cue and, as strategically plotted, we shook hands.

I remember my mother once reading to me about Napoleon at Waterloo and how, had everything worked out according to plan, we would all now be speaking French like the Russians, or something like that. It turns out that a cavalry brigade was all set to descend upon Wellington like an Assyrian on the fold and make mincemeat out of him. A sunken road, however, which had not been indicated on the troops’ Fodor of the day, became a fly in the ointment: one of those unplanned, unexpected, unanticipated things that make mice and men go all agley from time to time.

By the time Jessica had unwrapped her surprisingly strong arms and lips from my jellified corpus—and the unforeseen wrapping had occurred with the lightning speed of a jab from Muhammad Ali—Miranda and Jennifer were nowhere to be found.

There was little for me to do except to take up Jessica’s generous invitation to discuss the results of the experiment at her apartment, a discussion that lasted until dawn and that once again led me to reflect on the cursed infallibility of the male, which few women really appreciated, and the chemistries of wood and jelly. And afterwards, returning from the newly discovered country of Jessica’s bourn, I puzzled over the alchemy of perfume as well and wondered whether utopias could really be gained or regained with the ease of chemical or even alchemical transformation. Wondering, in short, about the genuine, which seemed to be playing a starring role in my chronicles.

It may have been “The Bard” aka Shakespeare, who penned a few wise words about sleep nourishing life’s feast, the implication being that prolonged periods without it led to shallows and to miseries. Thankfully when I arrived home I collapsed and had a generous serving of the much-needed chief nourisher, only to awaken towards evening. It was then that I saw the slew of texts from Jennifer and Miranda, which in the interests of propriety I will omit, and also Jasper and Emilio, and Jessica, a fast worker if ever there was one.

Jasper: “Wot the hell u done Jens calld off dvrce pls fix asap!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Emilio: “Miranda now Caliban do smthg quick!!!!!!!!!!!”

Jessica: “miss u gorgeous”

I’d crossed the Rubicon once before in my life (see Chapter Four for details), and that led ultimately to the nirvana that got me into my current utopian mess. Could I be a Caesar twice over?

Leaving my mobile at home I took a long walk through the city and made my way back to the scene of the experiment run amok. I gazed at the patrons of the Café Vienna, all obviously oblivious to the soul-shattering drama that had played out the night before on that very spot, and then, finally, I took a good hard look at myself.

I think it was during one of my dad’s infallible transgressions that he mentioned mom mentioning something about Marcus Aurelius mentioning something about the qualities of penance, to which he, dad, rejoined, “What about the qualities of mercy?”

If penance were something a Roman Emperor advocated, there was probably something to it. And mercy might not be far behind.

It took a hard week of straining, but I was determined. The next Friday evening Miranda, Jennifer and Emilio, who is gay, which I mention just to get that out of the way, as well as a utopianist who could theoretically at least sympathize with my dilemma, sat and milked every last drop of blood from a penitential display that would have been the envy of St. Sebastian.

You see, I loved karaoke, and I loved it because I could draw a line. Now that line, out of penance, had been crossed, a Rubicon to beat all Rubicons, and I could be seen and heard at Rick’s Mecca singing Paul McCartney’s Spies Like Us, in public, over and over and over.

Marcus Aurelius would have been proud.

Walking home arm in arm with the now merciful Jennifer and Miranda helped me eventually to unjelly, and I’m tickled to say that I’m smack back in the middle of Shangri-La, the genuine, the real, the vegan, feline and Italian-shod version I should never have tested in the first place!

Sleeping blissfully little that weekend, I returned to the office on Monday and lay in wait for Bernie at the cooler, requesting a brief word. Wearing my black suede Cuban-heeled breakout boots I told him exactly what I thought of his EAP program in no uncertain terms: that if anybody needed it, it was Jasper who, if rumors were to be believed, was on the verge of going native in Philadelphia.

Bernie’s face clouded over. The man was visibly shaken. “I’d better contact Mortimer.”

“Yeah,” I winked, “she’d be perfect.”

Stay tuned for Chapter Six in another week’s time.

Chapter Four is posted here:

https://emanuelegarcia.substack.com/p/the-chronicles-of-jasper-and-gary-23d

For those interested in the entire ebook or paperback, you can get it here on Amazon: https://a.co/d/4Qa09sL