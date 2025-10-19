Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter Eleven

……………

OUT OF THE CLOSET

I’VE ALWAYS BEEN OPPOSED TO THE DEATH penalty, especially for crimes that haven’t actually been committed, but occasionally I find my hand itching to flick the switch when accosted by those with a mania for honesty. You know the type, the ones who ask you how you’re feeling and when you say, “okay,” give you a look and ask you if you’re really sure about that.

Or, in the case of girlfriends, are never satisfied with a cursory account of past history and insist on an archaeological expedition, saying things like, “Just how many were there?” or “How many times . . .”—you know what I mean.

But the irony of it all was that now I was the one hauling up that last question which, being an accountant you might give me a little leeway for, because a proper tally is the heart and soul of my line of work.

“Where’s all this going, Gary?” responded Jennifer testily.

Which is the kind of response I didn’t quite get because it wasn’t a matter of going, it was a matter of adding—in short, simple arithmetic, and I told her so.

“I’m not going to answer dumb questions like that,” she continued, which only inspired my arithmetical curiosity even further.

“Will you please drop it?” she nearly shouted.

“Fine. What about you, Miranda?” I said, turning to her. She just let the guilty eyes try to do a little boring my way, but I didn’t flinch.

This all came about when I came across evidence that the build-up of the now defunct Have Your Say Café, which occurred in the aftermath of my fateful faux pas de deux with the Frenchwoman Genevieve, had started “harmlessly” enough with their wanting to bait me with a green-eyed red herring or two, using Jasper and Emilio as said herrings. But baiting had led to Jasper and Emilio proving their gayness by the theory of exceptions to the rule, as the baiters subsequently confessed many months later.

And although I got the birthday party I really wanted and Shangri-La had been re-established as the Dale of Arcady it was supposed to be for the three of us, news of their felonies came as a retrospective shock and the passion for arithmetic took hold, which was very same passion that proved without irony that Miranda and I were paying about $10,000 daily in rent for our studios, based on actual occupancy ever since Jennifer’s roomy environs on Central Park West had become our residence in all but lease-holding name.

That bit of arithmetic, which suggested a significant cost-savings to be realized by consolidation, led to the other one, the bit about how many.

“Where’s all this going, Gary?” parroted Miranda rather unimaginatively, I thought.

“Clean sheets, that’s where,” I replied, “we need to start off with a clean sheet if we’re going to take this giant leap.”

“Don’t you mean ‘slate’?”

“You know what I mean.”

I was unmoveable on the topic, and I wish I hadn’t been, because their numbers started adding up, and we were almost even by the time they finished, which seemed grossly unfair, and I was just about ready to ostracize myself back to my flat voluntarily for good.

When I called my father expecting a bit of righteous male fury, Genevieve picked up. Here’s the funny thing. She was one of the ones who had landed me in so much boiling brine before her sultry rendition of “Happy Birthday” at the Have Your Say Café, after which she had landed herself with dad, of all people. Dad not being available at the moment I poured the soul into her empathetic ear.

“You could have done so much better for yourself,” she advised meaningfully, just before handing the mouthpiece over to my father, who had just materialized.

“Listen, son,” and already I knew something weighty was about to be dispatched, since he invariably called me Gary, “what would Menelaus have done?”

“What?”

“That’s what I said, what would he have done?”

“Is he a friend of yours?”

“Cut it out, Gary, and ask your mother to show you that bit in the Odyssey.”

I didn’t need mom to show me anything in the Odyssey or anything else but I called her anyway and her boyfriend picked up, a Professor of something or other.

“Oh hello, Gary!” he chirruped merrily, “has the prodigal son, hehe, been keeping well? Your mother, I’m extraordinarily pleased to report, is in fine fettle, and I’m sure she will be extremely eager to hear from you firsthand and, ah, here she is, au revoir for now, my dear boy!” A peculiar man, I thought, but whatever made her happy . . .

Mom had settled down since I had hung up on her and used the “k” word, and she was back to being my good old mom once again whose son could do no wrong, so I gave her a full account with the ease of old times. When I finished tallying the tally and had worked myself back up to pique, she asked, “Do you remember Menelaus, Gary?”

“Have you been speaking to dad?” I inquired.

“Why would I want to speak to that good for nothing—pardon my language, he’s your father—but he and his tramp could go to hell, Gary, as far as I’m concerned.”

She had obviously revised her opinion of the woman she once described as absolute perfection. Ironic? Understandable, anyway.

“What’s your father have to say to you?”

“Menelaus.”

“Not me, your father.”

“Menelaus is exactly what dad said too, and he told me to talk to you about it.”

“It’s good to know he’s got a brain above the waist.”

I ask you, does a son deserve this stuff? Fortunately she tacked abaft or astern or whatever and reminded me that Helen, who had caused a good solid decade of murderous mayhem between Greeks and Trojans by ditching Menelaus for Paris, ended up back in the arms of her husband, no questions asked.

“That was big of the guy. But then again, he’d had a chance to work out the frustrations by pillaging Troy before the reunion, didn’t he?”

“Go and pillage something and then be a mensch.”

So I hustled to Jasper’s and Emilio’s with malice aforethought but when they greeted me with their customary hugs and called the kittens round and started pinching each other’s cheeks and winking and fussing over my tea all that pillaging part of me evaporated, though I made an honest stab at doing an Iliad.

“Hey, guys, remember right before the café thing, how you were spending an awful lot of time with the girls?” I raised the eyebrows a bit.

“How could we forget? It was such fun, wasn’t it Jasp?”

“Too much fun!”

“Yeah,” I said, “that’s what I was thinking. Why did you have so much fun?”

The tone sidled down a notch or two from the top notes of cheer, and Emilio narrowed his eyes and said, after a long half-minute, earnestly, “We’re human too, Gary.”

“So are girls,” added Jasper, “especially when they’re angry and beautiful.”

I felt like saying “What about me?” so I said it.

“What about you?” asked Jasper.

“I’m human too, you know.”

“Yeah, the girls told us,” said Emilio.

“It’s not what you think.”

“Of course not,” Emilio rejoined, “they were probably just fate.”

“Exactly!” I replied.

“Destiny.”

“Absolutely!”

“Predetermination.”

“Precisely!” I exclaimed.

“Just like for us,” ended Jasper, sly as a Tolomeo. “But if it were anything serious we wouldn’t be here and you wouldn’t be sweating so much about giving up your apartment to be with them.”

I’m not sure I was cut out to be a Menelaus, or an Achilles, Agamemnon or Ulysses for that matter. Although crossing a Rubicon or two was within my grasp, when the occasion demanded, this was something else. You see, Caesar, when he set the standard, played according to the rules, even if he chose to break them: cross the river, Civil War; don’t cross, no Civil War. Simple.

Being a rules kind of guy, as in rules of arithmetic, which traded in unambiguous non-ironic clarity, just like the Rubicon, I applied them. And a very funny thing happened, a thing so funny it wasn’t even funny, because it overturned the rock-solid foundation on which I had staked my reputation as an accountant, namely, that three minus two equaled one. Always, invariably, indubitably and undeniably. Period, followed by an exclamatory decimal point! Or so I thought.

Because when it came to Jennifer, Miranda and myself, no matter how many times I did and redid the minuses, I kept getting a zero. Ergo, in Shangri-La even the laws of accounting didn’t apply. I was spooked: what else might come out of the closet?

Several more surprises, as it turns out.

During the brief time I had been relegated to the alternate bedroom at Jennifer’s I had stumbled over a few dozen pairs of boots on my way to the facilities and when reinstalling them the next morning I discovered a DVD that must have tumbled down from a recess. Out of unthinking habit, because I was hustling to start the day, I pocketed the thing, planning to return it to its rightful place. Well, in one jacket pocket and out to another over the next few weeks until during a lull at my own hovel I popped it into the laptop.

Despite the fact that it was Romeo and Juliet I kept watching. I kept watching because to my astonishment Juliet was Jennifer, or vice versa, and I had never seen anything like it. For one, the thing wasn’t staged on Wall Street or in war-torn Somalia, but in Verona, Italy, using Shakespearean costume. Radical, but I suppose that’s what happens in an amateur production: they take the Bard at his word, literally.

Secondly, while watching Jennifer in the balcony scene I began to turn from jelly to driftwood and back so rapidly I had no idea what I was when, except maybe a heap of unreliable protoplasm. My Jennifer, or I should say, our Jennifer, the Jennifer of Cats and catwomen, was teaching the torches to sizzle. And when she said

“My bounty is as boundless as the sea,

My love as deep; the more I give to thee,

The more I have, for both are infinite”

I had to hit the pause button and take a walk, not feeling very kindly about the oaf who masqueraded as Romeo. Well, I eventually made it through to the end and Jennifer’s Juliet had lit me all the way to Mantua. I mean, she could act, I mean, really act! No offense to Miranda, who did yeoman’s work in a Tempest that was hampered by fires and floods, not to mention 21st century financial terminology, but Jennifer was the real real thing, and had no need for Bavarian bodices to prove it: her voice and graces let the duende loose.

With that kind of talent—and, just to be on the safe side, the right non-Jasper kind of PR—Broadway should have been a steppingstone. What happened?

Jennifer wasn’t the only one with a closet: Miranda had one too. Well, so did I, but all I had in it was seasonal urbane apparel for the young accountant about town. And a few new pairs of ankle boots.

Miranda’s closet yielded far more compromising goods, as I discovered one day while she showered and I searched at her request for a towel causing, in my haste, a shelf-full of linen to plummet. After I handed her the singleton I went to replace the fallen goods and saw, nestled in a corner, a violin case, of all things.

Figuring it was the sarcophagus she ignited for Jasper’s benefit, I was curious to check the damage. I stealthily unzipped it and beheld an instrument even I knew could not have been the one she plucked and incinerated. It gleamed a golden-brown and looked like an objet d’art, as Genevieve might have said if consulted. And behind the case were reams of sheet music: the three B’s, several M’s and S’s, a T, and Gershwin, among others. And behind the music was a box-set of the complete recordings of a dude I’d never heard of. Given its bulk he must have been pretty good, I surmised, or that Miranda thought he was at least.

By the time Miranda emerged from her ablutions the towels had been replaced and I began to regard her in a new kind of light, a light that led to another shower two hours later.

So it was armed with a closet-full of miracles that I came to the bargaining table at Jennifer’s on a Saturday evening when we were set to cast votes on the new world order. Like the Quakers we had agreed to unanimity no matter what and, in keeping with the clean-sheet approach I advocated, we predicated the vote on a no-holds-barred session of “truth or dare.” The only thing off limits was the tally I began this accounting with, you know, and, you know, I didn’t mind letting that one go like lemmings under a gorge.

I suppose that even here Jasper wielded a bit of influence, because his new venture inspired our approach. After the Have Your Say Café’s premiere proved to be its final performance, it was quick work for Jasper to attach himself like a leech to yet another Great Idea: “Honesty.” As he explained, the reason online dating wasn’t living up to its potential was because of shamming and subterfuge: pictures of Adonis when Joe Schmo looked more like Jimmy Hoffa, or indications of a passion for particle physics when Lorna Loon didn’t know quarks from quasars.

Thus was born Jasper’s new entrepreneurial endeavor, “Honesty: Dating that Dares to be True.” Okay, I’ll cut to the chase. The idea was still in its infancy but it involved Jasper personally interviewing every applicant using truth-or-dare tactics to ensure their profiles were accurate. It struck me that it might be a burden on the man’s time but Jasper dismissed the objection as trivial: what price truth?

“Besides,” he said, “the deal is that Honesty gets an honest tithe from anything that lasts more than one date, which isn’t too bad given that any date worth its salt costs at least 3 K per noctem here. For the lovebirds it’s the bargain of a lifetime—or a week, at least, because let’s face it, make it past the introductions and you’ve already beaten the odds.”

For me it was win-win. Except for a few brief adventures not worth the agenbite of inwit, as Joyce once said probably while having an epiphany—and they were so trivial they couldn’t even crash the chronicles for an appearance—I was a clean-sheet, an open book, and I could breathe the pure serene. The girls, on the other hand, had some ’splainin to do, and, depending on how they ’splained, I’d know whether my manhood would be able to leap-frog into a genuine Shangri-La. Or not. I’d also know whether I’d have recourse to a word that was fraught, one I haven’t actually used to describe the strong-force gluing the three of us together like so many hadrons in a physicist’s wet dream.

Jennifer opened the proceedings, and I really wish she had shown a little compassion, because however she touched up the mascara and rouge, minimally but bewitchingly applied, her Juliet-ness beamed out weakening my resolve before she had even opened her mouth. And when she opened her mouth and smiled my resolve had turned to splinters. Then Miranda crossed her legs and the splinters splintered to smithereens and I simply had to excuse myself, hastening to the men’s room for a splash of the cold on the beaded brow.

When I returned I shot the eyes safely downwards as the inquisition began. Well, it was all pretty boring stuff since we’d excluded the tally of conquests—or were they really submissions?—stuff that had to do with stuff like shoes and necklaces and derivatives. Donning the mental visor and taking a manly breath I finally looked up and asked Jennifer if she’d ever smoked a genuine Cuban Romeo y Julieta cigar. I emphasized Julieta.

“Of course not!” she chuckled. “Stop being so silly.”

A discerning eye could discern discomfort beneath the mirth. I turned to Miranda.

“Do you miss your sarcophagus?” And she too, beneath the hilarity, broke sweat.

The answers were, strictly speaking, within the bounds of surface truth. Now was the time for the archaeological approach.

“So Jen, tell me—no, tell us, right Miranda?—tell us, have you ever in all your wildest dreams wanted to play the part of Juliet?”

“Of course, Gary, doesn’t every girl?”

I brushed it off.

“And tell us, have you—and here I laid it on like a partner in Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein, I thought—“have you ever in your life ever actually played the role of Juliet on stage?”

The mascara darkened as she furrowed the eyebrows and her long neck began to blotch up in patches of pink. I smiled.

“Well, actually . . . yes.”

Miranda gasped. I continued mercilessly.

“And?”

“And what?”

“And why, or how, I should say, have you been pretending to like Cats when you can act like Katherine Hepburn?” Before Miranda could recover I swiveled the fusillade her way.

“And Miranda, do you or do you not, play honest to goodness difficult music on an honest to goodness real violin?”

She crossed and uncrossed the legs several times before responding like a bashful sheep.

“Yes.”

This time Jennifer gasped, my cue for deepening the trench.

“And why have you pretended to prefer plucking, or burning, I guess, to bowing and fingering all this time?”

Silence. I went on.

“Now, both of you, explain your dishonesties, or—or—or else!”

I couldn’t believe I actually said it, but I did, even though I’m not sure I meant it. In fact, I’m not sure I didn’t mean it but it was just something I had to do.

Miranda had re-crossed the gorgeously shapely calves and thighs and sat up and said that before she answered the question, which was a fair one since it went according to the rules, she’d like to ask me just one more.

I racked my brains for a split second and, reassured that the not-worth-mentioning adventures hadn’t left a trail, as I had reassured myself countless times recently, sat back and grinned and said, “Fire away, mes amies!”

“Gary,” smiled Miranda, “do you or do you not own the works of—hold on, I’ve just started!—and have you or have you not read the works of . . .”

And she began to list them, pitilessly, starting with Hesiod, Homer, Thucydides, Demosthenes, Plato, Aristotle, Caesar, Cicero, Catullus, Ovid, Virgil, Marcus Aurelius, skipping over to Dante, Plutarch, Chaucer, Cervantes, Shakespeare—“or,” she interjected, “as you seem to prefer to call the Bard, Oxford”—meandering through Byron, Shelley, Keats, Wordsworth, Coleridge, taking a sidelong journey to Pushkin, Turgenev, Dostoyevsky, Tolstoy, followed by a sharp left to Balzac, Flaubert, Stendhal and Maupassant before heading due west to Yeats, Joyce, Poe, Clemens and Dickinson, among others. When she mentioned Gore Vidal I threw in the towel.

“And wait, there’s more! Gary, are you OK?”

“You shouldn’t leave your Kindle lying around, sweetheart,” advised Jennifer.

We all three then began to babble like Babel-dwellers, hurling vectives in and out about deception, self-deception and contra-self-deception, ending up ultimately with a short-list of the whys and wherefores:

Gary: “I thought you’d think I was a sissy.”

Jennifer: “The casting couch wasn’t fun. And Cats was just about cats without cat hair, that’s all.”

Miranda: “I was afraid the proletariat would accuse me of being a performing monkey for the capitalist elite—that and my mother pushed the viola, so I pushed back.”

The vote was unanimous, by the way, and although I can’t say it was a happy ending on account of it being more a beginning, I can say that rules have lost their luster and a new word has crept into the vocabulary of Shangri-La, scary though it is.

And as the Commune shifts into high gear I’ve been thinking about all the things I haven’t reported but will try to tackle as soon as I can tear myself away from Jennifer’s Portia and Miranda’s Beau Soir. Just don’t hold your breath.

The End

……………

