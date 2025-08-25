Chapter Three

Genuine Adventure

WELL, I'M JUST GOING TO COME RIGHT OUT AND say it because at some point, decimal or other, one has to take off the gloves, figuratively speaking, and speak right on, literally, and figuratively. Because, there's no getting round the fact, we accountants can be adventurous. I don't care what my ex-best friend and daytime accountant Jasper Jones (now currently a mere good buddy), my ex-girlfriend and investment banker Jennifer Smith (my mere good buddy's former girlfriend), my current girlfriend Miranda (my ex-best friend Jasper's ex-girlfriend) or my current (and only) father might think. I hope that's clear.

It all started at the end of a star-crossed production of The Tempest, a production that took place in a converted butcher shop on the Lower East Side under the auspices of an Italian gentleman, who now resides in the Bahamas on the insurance proceeds that flooded his way with The Tempest's tempestuous denouement. The whole thing seemed to me to prove pretty decisively whoever's point it was about butter masquerading as cream and things being seldom what they let on to be, probably Shakespeare, but I'm not sure.

Anyway, one would think Jasper and Jennifer, who were co-directing the drama, would have been burnt by the experience, which included an onstage fire with the cumulative wattage of a dying candle prompting the prearranged intervention of New York City's finest, or at the very least have had their thirst for matters Thespian quenched when they discovered the depths of treachery in which they had been quite literally drenched.

But people are funny, as whoever said it said. And he, or possibly she, was right on. In fact the heft of this realization, for me personally at least, qualified for what James Joyce would undoubtedly have called, an epiphany, it was so hefty.

Instead Smith and Jones pooled their collaborative bonhomie for another adventure and attempted to convince the idle super-rich that nothing , absolutely nothing, would cause their overflowing coffers to burst at the seams like investing in their musical revue of Kafka, whose tales under their aegis would be slightly modified to exclude unhappiness. I know it may be hard to believe, but the image of a singing and tap-dancing cockroach in top hat and tails did not work like manna from heaven for the money lending set, though they apparently applauded terpsichorean felines with abandon. So Smith and Jones Productions folded before it ever really had a chance to unfold, as did the embers of the romance between its two principals.

I seem to remember that there's a German expression about finding true happiness only through the unhappiness of others. If it's like other German expressions, or even German words, it's probably four pages long and sounds like a digestive crisis. Whatever the word, or expression, however, I don't think it applies very well to yours truly: I'm just not that kind of guy.

I actually felt a pang for both exes when they parted ways, as seems inevitable between accountants and investment bankers. I suppose my magnanimity was helped in no small measure by the surprising cheer provided by my liaison, to use a French expression, with Miranda. I say "surprising" because Miranda practices veganism with the zeal of a few dozen Dalai Lamas sequestered in a vegetable-exporting monastery in the Himalayas out of reach of even the most persistent yak. Initially this character trait rankled a bit, but that was when, in the shrouded past, she was Jasper's objet d'adoration, as it were, and a yodeller of sorts. Now it's kinda grown on me. Possibly because I've shed some superfluous poundage as a result of her culinary arts manifestoes and am seriously contemplating the purchase of sleeveless tee shirts for lounging around the apartment. Which I think anyone would agree counts as adventurous.

So when my father patted me on the shoulder and advised, "a little adventure won't kill you," I was irked. I had already been irked when he showed up at 730 on a Saturday morning, unannounced, and affected an air of unaffected nonchalance as he swung one leg over the other to dangle a boot-shod foot.

I had noticed them as soon as he arrived - it was impossible not to - but I was determined not to give him the satisfaction he so obviously craved. Instead I put on a pot of coffee and withstood his conspicuous leg-crossing and foot-dangling, as stalwart as Themistocles at Thermopylae. Miranda, however, not knowing of the hot battle we had locked horns over, naively shrieked as she emerged from my bedroom wrapped several times over in my large Turkish bathrobe, and gushed over the man.

You see, here's where this stuff about people being funny comes in. Despite her orthodox veganism in matters of diet, which precluded even the odor of animal products, when it came to footwear she was another kettle of fish altogether and turned two blind eyes to the abattoir. Her collection of hand-crafted Italian leather boots, if I've tallied correctly - and as an accountant tallying is my forte - would have fed a Texas cattleman's family, friends and cowpokes for a few decades on the profits. Not that I'm complaining! Because in truth they added an "I don't know what," as the French might say, in French, to her allure.

From a distance Miranda's vegan-nourished frame might easily be mistaken for an upside-down broom or, now she's sporting a page-boy cut, a mop. But up close and booted she becomes a bundle of pupil-dilating curves, which I suppose is the point of the things - the boots, that is. And I wouldn't be going far out on a limb to assert that she's not the only member of the species, judging by the revenue streams of Gucci, Dior, Bvlgari, Hermes, Prada and other houses of fashion responsible for this alchemy, to feel such affection and lavish such disposable income on them.

Well, as I was saying, Miranda shrieked and then gushed and fawned shamelessly over my father and my father's new boots, to his unconcealed delight.

"Gary, you never told me your father was so adventurous!" she exclaimed.

I winced.

Dad was wearing blue-suede Cuban-heeled Beatle boots, boots with toes that would be banned from any self-respecting airport as potential weaponry, boots that, say, Mick Jagger, even though he isn't strictly speaking a Beatle, and never was, would look right at home in. My father, on the other hand, had a hairline that began just above his ears and a paunch that extruded a few feet before the mainframe. Despite the white ponytail - or did that make matters worse? - blue suede Cuban-heeled Beatle boots were not the mot juste, as the French might say if boots were words.

What with Miranda's squealing and my father's chuckling and the discussion of the virtues of welt-soles and the chiseled, versus rounded, toe, I felt like the odd man out. But what really worried me was that every once in a while Miranda would glance over and give a look that made me shudder, a combination of simultaneous reproach and plea that said, in rough translation, "You need a pair too!"

At length, reluctantly capitulating to the demands of the beckoning day, she extricated herself from the web of boot-inspired pleasures and she and my father bade each other several dozen sweet adieus.

It was then, as I urged my father to the elevator, that he made his crack about adventure, and I cracked back with a meaningfully crisp "Take care!" just as the doors closed on him, having observed a slight but definite unsteadiness of gait. Given his sheer unbridled ecstasy, however, my witticism most probably fell on deaf ears way over his head.

The thing about Miranda is, and I don't know how else to put it, she can be very persuasive when she wants to be. I found myself by mid-afternoon teetering slowly along Fifth Avenue as Miranda beamed by my side, arm in arm, on a glorious autumnal Manhattan day. Yes, I confess I succumbed, but not without showing spine, for I held out against her powerful lobby for a "bewitching" shade of maroon and stood fast with the decision to go with black suede. And if not black suede, I threatened, it would be simple black leather. She compromised and suede it was, though the plea bargain called for my wearing them out of the store.

Initially I admit to a certain sheepishness coupled with a hair-trigger startle reaction, fearing that I might be seen by someone at the firm. Then, a few blocks under my belt, the sun shining, a recognition that it takes all sorts, and Miranda's quite fetching thigh-high numbers abreast, I began to feel like the Sea of Galilee on a day without wind: serene.

"They're you, sweetie," cooed Miranda, and I suppose they were becoming me, just as hers were her, whom I found it hard to take my eyes and arm off. As I've alluded to before, whoever designs the stuff must know alchemy. Not that Miranda didn't look fabulous without boots, or anything else for that matter, but, well, you know what I mean, it's about presence and absence, and how adornment accentuates the unadorned, as Miranda tells me. And I think she's got something there.

I soon found my strides growing a bit longer, my chin angling a tad higher and my smile stretching about a mile or two wider. Even the nostrils flared, what with the scent of sauerkraut wafting our way from the hot dog vendors along Central Park. No doubt James Joyce, had he been in my shoes, would have labeled the frisson of bien-être an epiphany; and no doubt James Joyce, with or without my Cuban heels, would have been as disturbed as I when Jasper sailed into view and Miranda's untrammeled gaiety turned instantly to a frigid glare, nearly dashing my frisson to pieces.

After she immolated his feverish effluvia, as he called his so-called poems, during the throes of an unsuccessful artistic collaboration, their already strained relations became more strained. Neither Jasper's Jennifer nor his feckless meat-eating ways dazzled Miranda who, when our newly arranged foursome occasionally gathered, barely rose above the requirements of cordiality.

Nevertheless, Jasper being Jasper, he too had a certain "I don't know what," and we three found ourselves at a café just off Columbus Circle. At the very worst Miranda and I might discreetly display our footwear to the covetous hordes, among whom my preoccupied good buddy did not number.

He had that look in his eye, a look I had seen several times before, that bespoke besottedness. Now that Jennifer was a thing, or rather a person, of the past for him, Miranda appeared to soften a bit and started speaking about genuine leather and the like, when Jasper suddenly gasped and garbled like someone having an epiphany.

"I'm having an epiphany!" he blurted, and I was about to chime in that I thought I myself had been having one just before he bumped into us, when who should saunter into the café but my father, perched precariously atop his blue suede winkle-pickers. Precarious didn't stop his pushing the carcass our way to exchange hugs, kisses and quick, dart-like, mutually admiring, floor-ward glances with Miranda; a hearty handshake with Jasper, whom he knew from our days of best-friendship; and a "Not bad, though black is pretty conservative" with me.

"It's a start, anyway," he said as he pulled up a chair in a way that gave his legs ample berth to cross and uncross at will, and I could feel Miranda's maroon-inspired gaze boring a hole into my head.

It took my father half a second to mention the genuine craftsmanship of the boots and the epiphany Jasper had put on hold now oozed forth unchecked.

"It's about the genuine."

And I suppose that was something on which we all, each in his or her own way, could agree. It's amazing how a few sips of wine on a lazy afternoon can heal wounds and stitch up rifts and generally take the fraughtness of a situation and give it the boot. After a couple of bonhomous hours the four of us, united by our unanimous devotion to the genuine, piled into a cab and headed for a small Catholic church in the Bronx to hear what Jasper had asserted, many times in fact at the café, and not in whispers, was "the essence of the genuine."

This E of G, to abbreviate, turned out to be a trio of female string players whose instruments dated back to the Stone Age with strings made of unadulterated sheep's gut. They played in what they averred was the "genuine" manner, that is, stylistically in keeping with how what they played must have been played in the time when it was first played, which was a bit of mystery to me because it was so far into the past that no surviving players could actually provide corroborating evidence.

When Jasper's Kafka musicale fell through he, having untapped resources of theatrical energy begging to be exploited, had chanced to hear the three musicians sawing away on their ancient instruments with their equally ancient bows under the moniker "Authentic Strings." Jasper, it seems, had become captivated by their authenticity, particularly the cellist's, and offered his services as Manager on the spot. A Jasper frothing at the bit with artistic zeal has the persuasive force of an avalanche, and before the day was out the girl group had not only accepted his offer, but adopted the new name he advocated while in the throes of a promotional brainstorm: The Real Things.

As I was musing on these mysteries the band kicked into action, and although I'd be the last person to put up a hand as an expert in classical chamber music, I've been to a few concerts in my day and could tell, as we four sat in our pew at Saint Anthony's, making up nearly half the audience, that The Real Things did sound a bit different. I had been accustomed to a relatively smooth fluidity and a beauty of tone from violin, viola and cello, no matter how discordant the compositions might be, and the little I had heard of Bach I had genuinely liked. But The Real Things' version of the real Bach sounded like an assembly of wallpaper-removers, wood sanders and cheese graters all in simultaneous action.

Jasper, I observed, looked as though his smile had been embalmed on his simpering face. His eyes were directed like spotlights on the cellist, and for good reason. When she reached down the instrument to scoop up a handful of high notes, the non-musical genuine was in full evidence, so much so that it took Miranda's sharp elbow to my ribs to alter focus.

The girls, apparently in keeping with other aspects of the genuine, were dressed in what looked like Bavarian peasant frocks, décolletage having presumably been quite the genuine rage in the 1700s. My father, I duly observed, was also entranced, but whereas Jasper had an obviously fixed predilection, Dad's eyes flitted from one fetching female to the other without preference - or, I should say, with democratic appreciation. He was the first to leap to his feet when they had finished, and his irrepressible clapping led to six curtain calls on the curtain-less altar.

Epiphanies, like something else Shakespeare once described, tend to come in battalions, which is exactly how they were starting to come: thick and fast. Me and my boots and the deep understanding and empathy I now could have with Miranda, having divined their alchemical effect upon my own person; Jasper and the genuine; and now Dad and his "It's the PR, stupid!"

"Musicians are a dime a dozen," he exclaimed, "I don't care what they play, no matter how talented, no matter where they've studied, no matter who they are! Do you know what separates the famous from everybody else? PR - that's what. Like me and my boots, they separate me. Who would I be without my boots? A nobody. And now. See what I mean? I stand out. I can be identified. I can be me!"

"But you were always you, weren't you?"

"Not like now, Gary. You've gotta take a leap, you've gotta take a stand, you've gotta be adventurous - like your friend Jasper, who's got coglioni! Hell, he took on Kafka and I can see where he was going - for the mirth and joy under the surface of misery and despair. The genuine. I like the kid. And I can help him out with these beautiful gals, who would otherwise rot on the vine."

Dad, I should mention, had had one too many adventures from my mom's perspective, which is why he's now on his own and mom's discovered she doesn't really like men. But that's another and far longer story. At the moment he was on the verge of shedding a few tears after toasting beauty, which is generally what happens when he scarfs down several drinks in quick succession.

I'll be honest. I didn't have the guts, or perhaps the coglioni, as dad might say, to wear my new acquisitions to the office. Which turned out to be a good thing because next thing I know Jasper is waltzing in with the maroon suede specimens! When I told Miranda she simply smirked and reassured me that they wouldn't look half as good on him as on me. And then she went off to her day job, which was editing poetry for www.wobblies.org, a website promoting utopian socialism, or socialist utopianism, which was her prerogative, whatever it was. She also spent a lot of time writing outside work but was too shy to share the oeuvre with me just yet, which was fine as far as I was concerned since it saved my being in the very awkward position of pretending to like what I probably wouldn't, if her writing was anything like her performance art or Jasper's effluvia.

Jasper, as usual when seized by an enthusiasm, was all business at work: not our firm's business, but his own. And as he sat just on the other side of our cubicle I could hear that he was devoting lots of airtime to Rosaline the cellist and, curiously enough, my father.

"Your dad's a real mensch," Jasper assured me. "And boy, for a guy past sixty, does he have flair! Julia - the violist - is all over him."

Great, I sighed to myself.

"You know," Jasper continued, "he couldn't be more right about PR. The Real Things need to be on the map. Look, there are thousands of trios, quartets, duos, ensembles, bands, groups, consortia, soloists, troupes, choruses, you name it, thousands in Manhattan alone, Gary. And only the few really make it. And do you know why?"

"Talent?"

"Are you kidding me?"

"What's wrong with talent?"

"Talent? Everybody's got talent, talent's a dime a dozen. Like your dad says, talent isn't worth a hill of peanuts in Georgia."

"Does he say that?"

"Yeah."

"But don't you need talent?"

"Sometimes. But not necessarily."

"Then what is it?"

"What's what?"

"What you need, I mean, what they need?"

"Two words, Gary: PR. Look, we're planning something big and I want you - and Miranda too, if she's not above it" - and here he gave a kind of strangulated cackle, but I let it slide - "to share the glory. Be adventurous."

He had hit that sore spot, which was fast beginning to feel like an Achilles heel, boots or no boots, and after discussing things with Miranda, who also urged me to step outside my "comfort zone," I agreed to a pow-wow.

The four of us met at the vegan place on the Upper East Side, Miranda insisting on the genuine, since everything there was organic and genuinely not animal-related. Jasper and my father laid out the stratagem, despite their obviously unappeased appetites.

In two weeks The Real Things would be giving another concert at St. Anthony's. Jasper had arranged to have the event streamed live on the internet, so "fans all over the world" would be able to partake in genuinely real time. By my count the trio had only approximately two-dozen actual fans in Manhattan and the boroughs, so I was a bit sceptical about the international audience, though I kept the skepticism under wraps.

"We've got an opportunity," said my father, "to bring The Real Things to the lips of millions, millions!"

Again, I was a model of tactful silence. The singular version was already there. But I knew what he meant.

"So," dad continued, with Jasper nodding and smiling away like an amused beaver, "we take advantage. We take the opportunity. We take them by storm! First we take Manhattan, or in this case, the Bronx, and then we take Berlin!"

So far so good, though a bit vague in parts. Miranda was also nodding and I should mention that she had worn, for this occasion, a stunning pair of calf-length cinnamon-colored one-piece leather boots with six-inch heels. Just glancing at them and trail-gazing upwards sent the innards into a small but pleasant uproar.

Well, dad finally got down to the specifics and the allotment of duties. Paramount, however, was that The Real Things be kept completely in the dark. "Plausible deniability," he declared, still without declaring exactly what they had to deny. The gist of it was that it couldn't be seen as a PR stunt. "But isn't that exactly what it is?" I queried.

"Gary," interjected Jasper, "of course that's what it is. And as your dad will tell you, the best PR is PR that seems just like the real thing!"

"Good one, Jasper!" chimed in dad.

"Will somebody please tell us what the thing actually is, real or unreal?"

I was exasperated but Miranda calmed me down with a bite of the chef's special, a quinoa waffle bathed in stevia syrup. That did the trick and then dad and Jasper finally came clean and, I had to admit, it did seem pretty darn clever. Miranda too conceded as much, even though they kept the identity of the streaker to themselves: plausible deniability, just in case. Hmmm.

"Don't worry, she'll be wearing a mask. It'll be over in minutes," said Jasper. "Just hold up your end - that is, the fur coat. Don't you see how beautiful it all is? A concert in a church, of all places, classical music, you know, the bastion of stodgy conservatism, live streaming, and then this wonderfully exuberant and uncontainable fan, this naked fan, who can't contain her enthusiasm! Live, in real time! The sacred and the profane! It'll be viral like a virus on steroids! Imagine: all over YouTube, all over the world wide world! The Real Things will shock the foundations of that snooty sanctimonious classical set and transcend it. They'll be crossover artists. They'll become idols! They'll be unique! Finally they'll bring the genuine to the masses! They'll do for Bach what The Three Flautists did for wind!"

He ended the sermon on a solemnly inquisitive note.

"I wonder if should we call them The Three Things instead?"

"First things first, Jasp, no changes yet," interjected my father, who then winked as if adding a flourish. "They'll be damned grateful. And you," he said, turning to me, "you can show some spunk for a change. It'll do you good."

That got me angry enough to consider pulling out, but Miranda patted me down. The pairs of maroon and blue suede Beatle boots couldn't exit the establishment fast enough; same for the bantering echoes of "Rosaline" and "Julia."

"They're probably off to a MacDonald's," I snorted.

Miranda was all smiles, however, as we ran through my part, which was to rush up the center aisle of the church with a synthetic (her insistence) fur coat and bundle the streaker off to my father at a side door, who would then spirit the daring waif to a waiting cab.

"What about the police?" I asked nervously.

"Are you kidding? A classical concert in a Catholic church? They have better things to do in the Bronx."

The world of accounting, though adventurous, is adventurous in a sort of even-handed and predictable way. Basically things have to add up. I relish the adventure of making sure that addition and subtraction worked in tandem to achieve this end.

Other adventures however, were a bit fuzzier and to my mind not as satisfyingly adventurous as running the numbers and finding out that every single cent has been accounted for. Investment bankers and hedge fund managers try to make light of this, preferring to shove oodles of unmarked digits into tax havens in the Cayman Islands. Come April 15, however, a good accountant, such as myself, an accountant moreover who has the guts to be adventurous in an accounting kind of way, will look the IB and HFM in the eye and casually mention that attracting the attention of the IRS would not be a good thing to do.

A PR adventure was a different beast altogether, of course, which kinda made me a bit skittish even though my cameo was brief and the task straightforward. Miranda and I had rehearsed it a thousand times. She would be sitting beside me in the very last pew, my "date" for the evening, which in fact would be genuine, after having doffed the faux fur and deposited it within my easy reach. When the concert ended and the appreciative clamour began, the streaker would streak and then pirouette before the altar, in full view of the web-streaming camera operated throughout by Jasper, and exclaim something like "Your music is divine!" The artist's touch for verisimilitude. That was my cue to come to the rescue with much-needed raiment just as if I were committing a spontaneous act of unpremeditated chivalry. The rest would be viral.

Despite the simplicity of the scheme I still felt queasy, but Miranda's cheerful confidence not only calmed, it positively bucked me up - that, and a snootful of whiskey - so when she added a slight modification, namely, my wearing a pair of burgundy zip-up ankle boots, suede of course, but with a considerably more daring heel than the Cuban, a pair she had specially chosen for the occasion as a surprise, I took it in stride.

The first half proceeded apace, not exactly with wailing and gnashing of teeth, but with something that sounded very similar. Along with the apparent genuineness of the music, the three of them put on quite a visual display of authenticity, Bavarian-bodice style. During the interval Miranda took the opportunity to return a friend's call about a misplaced syllable in a utopian poem and stretch her legs outside while I kept watch over the fur in our pew. As my gaze drifted earthward, as gazes are wont to do in church, it alighted on my natty burgundy accessories and parked itself there and I couldn't help grinning with aplomb. Adventure was adventure and if nothing else I'd finally lay to rest any doubting Thomases, not to mention Jaspers, Jennifers, Mirandas or fathers.

Funny that I should mention Jennifer. When the trio's scraping came to a merciful halt and the applause began to percolate upwards like dying incense from the elders, Jennifer's distinctively voluptuous body came as a shock. Despite her mask, to me, an ex-boyfriend, there was no doubt: it was Jennifer, Jennifer alone, Jennifer naked from the eyes down or, more accurately, from the upper lip down, because her upper lip appeared to be adorned with what looked suspiciously like whiskers. Yet another artistic touch.

This first shock set me up for a second, which was attempting to sprint up the aisle with my new and not so familiar boots, coat in hand, only to fall flat on the floor. The masked Jennifer had taken a few naked steps towards me, and although her nakedness had not really registered on an audience concerned primarily with procuring canes and walkers for an exit, she became flustered by my faux pas. By the time I had risen to my feet she had already turned round and dashed for the side door, fur-less but out in a flash.

Once safely home I decided a whiskey or two was in order to assuage the still jangled nerves. I found myself regarding with much greater leniency the seven-figure salaries hauled down by the average supermodel, now that I had a more intimate appreciation of the skills necessary to negotiate a runway. Miranda, dear thing, seemed light and happy, positively brimming with a buoyancy that eventually had me levitating with her.

At 2 AM my father was on the phone. Apparently we missed the best - or the worst, depending on your perspective - part. First things first. The Real Things were not averse to publicity, but Rosaline, the cellist, when she learned who the streaker was, immediately and rather loudly severed all relations with Jasper. A woman thing, green-eyed monsters and what not, an ex is never an ex, etc.

Jennifer, however, streaked her way out into the cold night air but not into a waiting cab. Because there was no waiting cab. And when she and my father realized there was none to be had, they attempted to re-enter the church only to find that the door through which they had exited was locked. Dad, thinking on his blue suede feet, decided on an end run to the main entrance through the garden, where a statue of the Virgin Mary could serve as cover until the patrons trickled away. En route, however, he and his shivering, naked, masked and bewhiskered companion attracted the attention of a passerby, who just so happened to be a member of the Force. Go figure.

After a few more whiskeys had traversed the hatch and I had done another stint of surrendering to buoyancy, I had an epiphany James Joyce would have regarded as the crème de la crème of epiphanies it was so big. I sat up in bed, wide-eyed and alert.

"Honey," I asked Miranda timidly, "could it be . . . was it possible . . . I mean, did you by any chance know in advance that it would be Jennifer?"

"Your father confided in me," she purred. "We have a bond."

My lord!

"And the taxi?"

"A simple phone call."

My god!

"Don't tell me my new boots were part of it too!"

"I'm afraid so, darling."

My word!

"I hope you're not angry, sweetheart," she whispered, nuzzling against my clavicle.

How could I be angry? Angry, no; but curiouser and curiouser, yes.

"Miranda, sweetie, your writing, the stuff you do after work . . ."

"Yes, precious?"

"Is it - ?"

"Adventurous? In some ways, yes, I confess. But don't worry, I use a pseudonym. Good night, dearest," she yawned tranquilly.

As Miranda drifted off I couldn't help but regard her with a wild surmise, like an astronomer who's just discovered a new black hole. So that's how she could afford . . . and that's why she was so . . .

It all now finally began to add up, I sleepily reflected, which is just the kind of stuff my dreams are made on.

P.S.: The Real Things got just enough PR to get the attention of a beverage company and it was dad who, drawing on his talent as a criminal defense attorney, parlayed a threatened lawsuit into a lucrative ad campaign on the strength of the trio's authenticities. Jasper, after a very public and explosive tiff with Rosaline on the altar -cellists tend to be that way, I'm told - hastened to bail out his ex-ex at the police station. Far from wanting to kill the guy, Jennifer actually admired his chutzpah, and Smith and Jones are at it again, this time with a Cat-woman-themed publicity proposal for the investment banking community. And if it's half as racy as one of Miranda's pseudonymous novels, they'll have a helluva hit on their hands.

