Chapter Seven

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

……………

OF FATHERHOOD, OPERA AND WINKS

BERNIE, ONE OF THE MANAGING PARTNERS OF my accounting firm, called me into his office first thing Monday morning and I could feel the inevitable crawling down my back, despite the winks and backslaps and the drivel about the fast-track to management.

My friend and colleague Jasper had been on assignment auditing Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein, a legal practice located in a city that had more lawyers per capita than Hades.

The assignment had been extended because, as Bernie put it, of the sensitive intricacies of the bookkeeping. Jasper was about to wrap up the consultation and return to civilization. Except, Bernie added, the lawyers were ready to offer Jasper a spot on their team.

I was relieved. Not even Jasper would agree to remain in Philadelphia, despite his bluffing about its echt charms like cream-cheese and cheese-steaks.

“So when does he get back?” I inquired.

“He’s not sure.”

“No!”

“Yeah.”

“It can’t be, Bernie."

“It is. And if I didn’t feel like a father toward the kid,” he added, “I’d say to hell with him.”

Bernie by the way was a father to, or at least the father of, seven children by three wives ranging in age from two to thirty-one (the children that is, his current wife being thirty-two), and for some reason or other that kind of fatherhood wasn’t enough. He was forever on the lookout for sons from his pool of employees. For me personally one father was more than I could handle, but I held my tongue.

“Well, whichever way he goes we still need to check the arithmetic, which is where you come in. Make sure the consulting job is up to snuff. And then,” he whispered conspiratorially, “find out what the hell is going on. He’s impressionable.”

“But Bernie,” I replied, “why me? You’ve got plenty of other more experienced auditors all over the place.”

Ignoring my plea he instead stared at my lips, which were still swollen from the weekend’s events, and began to grin.

“Maybe too much of a good thing is too much, Gary?” he winked. “When I was young . . .” And with that he squeezed my neck, slapped my back, winked so much that he might have had Tourette’s, and handed me the Metroliner tickets.

“I’m looking out for you, believe me. A rest’ll do you good, you son of a gun. But do yourself a favor and lose the boots,” he added, referring to my Cuban-heeled Chelseas. “The fast track isn’t a runway.”

His laughter wasn’t infectious. If I had to spend nearly a week in that godforsaken city of brotherly loathing I’d dress any damned way I pleased, from the ankles down at least.

Miranda and Jennifer were sympathetic, but not to the point of volunteering to accompany me, I noted, though I got a send-off they figured should hold me over for at least a week. I crawled into the 7 AM train on Tuesday and by the time I had opened my eyes it was just pulling into 30th Street Station.

Jasper had been virtually incommunicado for the past month and I admit to being curious for, knowing Jasper, silence generally meant immersion in some ambitious extracurricular mission. I was right. But before I could get to that nub I had to get past the new Jasper.

The old Jasper wasn’t the high-fiving type and he never, as far as I could recollect, ever said “Yo!” In fact he wore his poetic soul on his designer shirtsleeve and eschewed the coarser displays of the species. But here he was only one step away from becoming a Philadelphia native.

In most other places you can only get to be a native by actually being born there. Not so in Philadelphia. It had a pretty liberal policy about natives. All it took was a few cheese-steaks and soft pretzels, liberal use of the salutation “Yo!” and playful indulgence in throwing beer bottles at members of opposing sports teams OR, weather permitting, snowballs at Santa Claus. That was it: you were in. A native, a native for life with automatic transfer of nativity to children and grandchildren. From what I could surmise Jasper was a mere beer-bottle or snowball away. For the first and only time in my life I felt like Lord Jim coming face to face with Mr. Kurtz.

I recovered from the shock and “Yo!’s!” gradually as Jasper waltzed me through the business part of our work, and I could see what Bernie meant by intricacies and why the job had taken so long. Normally during an audit we look at the first set of books and feed back to the upper echelons any red flags liable to make the IRS stir crazy. By the second set of ledgers a lot of digital whirring has taken place so red flags are nowhere to be found. Transfers to and fro Switzerland and the Cayman Islands, that kind of thing, so that after 15 April they can be back to intricacies without a hitch.

In the case of Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein, however, the intricacies were so intricate that the flags became a Red Sea, which is why it took Jasper thrice as long. I’ll say this, however, his arithmetic held up, despite his minimal passion for that branch of knowledge. Give him credit. The staff seemed to coddle the guy like Persian courtiers and Mr. Tolomeo himself, on the rare occasions he visited the office, made a point of giving Jasper the wink and back-slap routine. He even ruffled his hair.

As we walked to the hotel, a short block away, which reduced toxic exposure to the environs, Jasper fessed up about the job offer and said he had a better deal up his sleeve, which he would work out on Friday. A very big deal. He winked.

“What kind of deal?” I asked.

“Oh, didn’t I tell you?”

“No.”

“I thought I did.”

“But you didn’t.”

“Funny. That’s not like me.”

“I guess not.”

“Gary, I’ve changed,” he said earnestly, “I’m not the same frivolous effete New Yorker I once was. I’m me.”

“Puckish?”

“Don’t be a wiseguy, wiseguy. Maria’s going to be there.”

“Who’s Maria?”

“Maria Tolomeo, the boss’s daughter. One of the bosses anyway. You’ll meet her at dinner.”

So off we went in a cab to a café in South Philadelphia, a neighborhood that aspired to be Queens but fell several leagues short of the mark, and as we took a table a waitress approached. The first thing I noticed was the large crucifix around her neck calling to attention the adjacent hills of Golgotha, which I admit were impressive. The second thing was a diamond the size of a small mussel on the third finger of her left hand.

“I’ve come to realize how much I love opera,” said Jasper, in between slurping his mussels, “not that phony stagey kind of thing up north at the Met, but the genuine article, like here.”

And before he could tuck in his second napkin the waitress had set aside her tray and started to belt out something with the volume and pitch oscillation of a siren. She joined us afterwards and was all-aglow as Jasper poured out his appreciation like a lapdog. There was a great deal of twining and intertwining of hands and fingers between them but somehow Jasper managed to avoid being lacerated by her rock.

When the cuddles and whispers took a breather Maria formally introduced herself, made casual mention of soul-mates and mutual encouraging inspiration and took up the tray once again for the other patrons of the establishment, pausing every so often to sound another alarm to a great deal of applause, mainly from Jasper.

Things at least were beginning to add up, though not exactly arithmetically.

Back at the hotel Jasper alluded to the unannounced finalized divorce with Jennifer, which was as silent as the unannounced marriage, and wished me well, though he couldn’t for the life of him see what I saw in her.

“She has, uh, depths, Jasper.”

“Jennifer’s depths are on her surface, buddy.”

“That too, but, you know, she’s really . . .”

And he cut me off to sing Maria’s singing praises. All well and good, but I was puzzled.

“What’s with the ring?” I inquired.

“Oh, that,” he chuckled, “that’s just fly-spray.” “Huh?”

“Wolf repellent.”

Jasper seemed exasperated as I beamed ignorance.

“You New Yorkers are a little slow on the uptake, you know. She wears the thing to keep away the hordes and droves of men who would pester her to death, because that kind of beauty, the in and out kind, drives them crazy.”

“It sounds a bit,” I replied with hesitation, “well, a bit . . .”

“Adventurous?” he sneered. “You know, Gary, you’re more prudish than the Puritans. Maria and I have something real, which has its own reality, like opera.”

From what I knew of opera, and particularly Italian operas like Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana, whose songs Maria had just been singing, their reality traded in discord, mayhem, hot-blooded passion, murderous revenge and whatnot, which was not exactly Jasper’s forte, he being on the mild-mannered poetic side of the ledger. Unless, that is, he’d changed. Maybe he had thrown a beer bottle after all at one of the Mets?

When in the grip of an enthusiasm, which is how Jasper has seemed to be as long as I’ve known him, he tends to lose coherence, And it wasn’t until the wee small hours that I ascertained that he and Maria, having met at the office where she slaved away for her father’s firm as a paralegal, discovered something called a shared duende which, as far as I could tell, had a lot to do with long lunches and early dinners at the hotel where they also shared desserts.

Although Jasper had downplayed his pedigree in the poetic, theatrical, musical, entertainment and public relations establishment of Manhattan, which he had every reason to downplay, as readers of my chronicles would understand, he did allude to it nonchalantly and she lapped it up.

And except for one small snag, he was all ready to start in on the theatrical coaching, the little bits and pieces of polish that would launch their careers, she as a diva and he as her divo, I guess.

“You see, Gary, it isn’t about the voice in opera. The voice hardly matters anymore.”

“You mean it’s about looks?”

“Don’t be so thick. Lots of singers have the looks. She’s got the voice. You heard her.”

So did everybody within a mile’s radius, I thought.

“Look, Gary,” Jasper continued, “the opera world is full of good looking divas with fabulous voices. But they don’t have what Maria has, and that’s where I come in.”

“You?”

“Yeah, me.”

If the only barrier to La Scala or Covent Garden were a mésalliance with Jasper, the man would be overrun with sopranos. I still didn’t get it and I told him so.

“It’s about the duende, Gary, though I don’t expect you to grasp it, not with those . . . nevermind. Trust me.”

Jasper was at his best when unchecked so I let him run on about duendes, which he informed me were invisible, intangible, unmeasurable and mysterious entities that created shivers and frissons and epiphanies and were more real than reality itself. They separated genius from talent, be-ers from wannabe-ers, the true artist from the hack, and so on.

He finished up the exposition with a personal touch, alluding to his Herculean poetic labors with a condescension that unlike duendes was quite visible, tangible, and, with appropriate tools, easily measurable.

“Maria’s a poem in search of just the right comma to be all it can be. And much as I love this damn place here, we’ll need a broader canvas. That’s where the snag comes in.”

It was getting late and between snags, canvases, commas and duendes I was losing it, so I broke the news gently and slept the sleep of Lazarus, leaving Jasper to fend for himself until morning.

We strolled down Locust Street on our way to Rittenhouse Square for lunch the next day, passing the Curtis Institute of Music, and from one of the upper floors a really lovely soprano voice soared like silken cream. Jasper checked me and said: “Do you see what I mean? No duende.” And he chuckled and shook his head.

I just peered at the man and let it go and by the time we had found a park bench I was beginning to soften about the city. The trees were rustling, squirrels squirreling, passersby passing, and it almost seemed like Washington Square. You see, I had spent a semester at Wharton some time ago and the experience had left a mark, which is why I tend to come across with a bit of vitriol. Had I not worn a Rangers jersey to the Spectrum, and had the Rangers not beaten the Flyers by six goals, and had I not been chased and pelted to within an inch of my life after the hockey game, I might have returned from the sabbatical with a sunnier perspective. That being said, the city did consider it an honor to hold an annual event dedicated to the rapid ingestion of chicken wings. Sunny or not, I’d be glad to return to my native soil.

However, Rittenhouse Square was at its best and Jasper unsnagged the snag as we munched.

“Some people,” said Jasper, “need a little push over the hump to give the duende scope, Gary. Maria’s almost there. In fact, she’s practically got her bags packed for the Big Apple and if everything works according to plan, we’ll all three of us be on the train together Friday night.”

“Wow!”

“Damn right, wow. I’m not going to let her father run her life. And neither is she, not anymore. Not when she gets a taste of my mettle.”

He went on about the dictatorial powers her father exercised over Maria, apparently an Italian thing, and how, willing though she was to unite their duendes and trust to destiny, fear of displeasing the patriarch caused her to demur. And here’s where opera would work to their advantage, he continued, growing wilier by the minute.

“I’ve been doing a lot more than churning numbers down here, Gary. I’ve taken a very close look at the opera, and do you know what hits you in the face?”

“The voice?”

“Be serious for a change. No: psychology. Opera is full of it, positively brimming with psychology and the main part of the psychology is about standing up for principle, no matter what.”

It sometimes seems that no matter what Jasper says I can’t follow, so to save the both of us a great deal of trouble I simply nodded, and followed up the nod with an “Exactly.”

That gave Jasper the green light.

“Exactly is exactly right, Gary. And what wins the heroine over is when the hero stands up for principle and looks her father in the eye and says ‘I’m not afraid of you!’ ”

“Which opera?”

“Don’t be so pedantic: it’s the principle and it’s all over the place in virtually all of them. And that’s how I’m going to make a deal Mr. Tolomeo can’t refuse.” Jasper lowered his voice. “The firm’s books are riddled with shenanigans the IRS would pay a king’s ransom to get their hands on, Gary, and I know all about every last one of them.”

“But, Jasper,” I began in alarm.

“No buts, buddy!” He frowned. “I hope you’re not getting henpecked.”

A low blow if ever there was one, because here I was trying to help the guy. He may or he may not have thrown a beer bottle at a Met or a snowball at Santa Claus (which I doubt because winter hadn’t arrived), but looking Tolomeo of Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein in the eye and threatening . . . it was positively suicidal. If Bernie got wind of it he’d be fired on the spot—that is, if he lived long enough to be fired.

“You know, Gary,” he mused, as we made our way back, “it’s good to be alive. Ironic, isn’t it, that it’s taken Philadelphia to bring a New Yorker to life? So it goes. Just think, by the weekend Maria and I will be back on the island joined at the duende. It’s positively operatic! By the way, don’t count on me for dinner tonight: I have an engagement.” Then he winked.

As I often do when flummoxed, though I can’t remember that it’s ever amounted to much, I called my father. He picked up on the first ring but I could barely hear him in between the “sweeties” and “darlings” urging him to cut it short. So he cut me a break by reminding me that he had always thought Jasper had coglioni and that I might learn a trick or two from his playbook before the line went dead.

At 1 AM an excited Jasper wrenched me out of a troubled dream to spew on and on about something he found in Freud to back up what he found in opera: “the breakthrough to the woman.”

I pressed the silencer and left him and his glee to themselves, but I had a hard time returning to sleep. So I counted—not sheep, but advantages, and disadvantages, sketching out a sort of rough balance-sheet starting with Maria.

Maria

Beautiful: tick, tick, tick

Sexy: tick, tick tick

Spirited: tick, tick, tick

Talented: half-tick

Worth risking job for: possible tick

Worth risking life for: doubtful

Willing to risk her job for Jasper: not sure

Willing to disobey father for Jasper/duende: ?

And then it was morning all over again and a bit of office work. Maria bustled about with a great deal of nervous verve and Jasper informed me that 9 AM the next day, Friday, the day I was scheduled to depart, he wanted me to sit in on the meeting he had arranged with Mr. Tolomeo. He wanted, he said, nothing more than to share what would be the defining moment of his life with his bosom buddy.

Jasper was absolutely beyond persuasion now and positively beyond reach and I could swear that when he escorted Maria to a taxi later that night after the duendes had had a bit of unleashing he was singing snippets of Rodolfo’s big aria from Boheme, though he cracked a dozen notes below the high C.

Mr. Tolomeo on a bad day—like the kind of day Napoleon had at Waterloo, when his digestive system acted up probably costing him an empire—would have stared down Genghis Khan. On a good day, as Friday seemed to him, judging by the whistling and the crisp Brooks Brothers outfit that would have stood Caesar in good stead against the Nervii or any other Gallic tribe, he was a force to be reckoned with. Same for Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs and Epstein who, unbeknownst to Jasper, were joining the ranks for the Big Deal, along with an unfamiliar gentleman Mr. Tolomeo introduced as Rocco, a bulky bag of potatoes with a slightly skewed nose, and of course his darling Maria who was blushing all the way to Golgotha.

Jasper’s singing voice was a bit parched, but he managed the opening sally clutching the briefcase stuffed with incriminating evidence.

“Good morning, gentlemen,” Jasper croaked, “and an especially good morning to you, Mr. Tolomeo. I’ve come to let you know that I’ve had a fabulous time working here. Your staff is wonderful and the atmosphere you’ve created . . .”

He proceeded in this remarkably fawning vein for nearly ten minutes, which I suppose was part of his plan for softening the opposition. Maria’s gaze moved from him to her father and just as I thought it would all be a wash he slipped in the little thing about her.

“And so Maria has decided to move up to New York where I’m going to help launch her career and give the world a talent it could ill afford to be ignorant of.”

He sat down and reached for the handkerchief he never carried, so he used his jacket to wipe the brow. Mr. Tolomeo quite courteously thanked him for his hard and conscientious work and then he smiled, quite broadly, while beckoning Rocco with one of his fingers, possibly the pinky. Rocco withdrew a sheaf of photographs from a satchel and deposited them upon Mr. Tolomeo’s massive desk, neatly. Then Mr. Tolomeo rose, ruffled Jasper’s hair, gave his neck a squeeze and winked, once.

“Jasper,” he barked affectionately in a voice that had known a cigar or two, and lots of Scotch, “you’ve been like a son to me here, am I right gentlemen?” The rest of the firm chirped in with an assent.

“And can you guess what we prize most here? C’mon, take a guess.”

“Honesty?” squeaked Jasper.

“Close. We like honesty, don’t get me wrong. But even above honesty there’s honor. Honor.”

He paused to let the weight of the word sink in, and then resumed.

“Now Rocco here has shown me a number of photographs taken at a certain hotel in the vicinity which, to an uninformed observer, might indicate behavior that could be interpreted in a less than honorable light. Behavior between an impressionable young woman, Rocco’s fiancée in fact, and a young man, an accountant, as it turns out. But let’s leave all that aside for the moment, because I wanted to tell you a little something about my dear Maria.”

Jasper’s Adam’s apple was doing an Irish step-dance, I noticed, sweat or no sweat. Mr. Tolomeo smiled some more, giving me goose bumps.

“As far as I knew Maria was going to enter Penn’s law school next year and, if she chose, sing in however many Gilbert and Sullivan operettas they cared to stage for their traditional yearly celebrations while there. And a few years down the line, after passing her Law Boards with flying colors, she would be welcomed here as a junior partner. If she really wants to travel to New York with an unemployed accountant who would be hard pressed, without digits, to be employable again”—and he glanced just for a moment in Rocco’s direction—“then she’s welcome to it. If, on the other hand, the young man whom I have felt such a fatherly affection for, decides to take up a job with us at twice the salary of Bernie’s skinflint organization, and agrees to a certain ceremony once my friend Rocco can be persuaded to break off the engagement, which he has already agreed to, then everybody’s happy! Here, Jasper, I’ll take that briefcase off your hands. Rocco, tell Judge Schwarz we’re ready whenever he is.”

And then Mr. Tolomeo added, giving me a wink I couldn’t refuse, “Gary will be best man, won’t you Gary?”

Stay tuned for Chapter Eight in another week’s time.

Chapter Six is posted here:

https://emanuelegarcia.substack.com/p/the-chronicles-of-jasper-and-gary-7b3

For those interested in the entire ebook or paperback, you can get it here on Amazon: https://a.co/d/4Qa09sL