Chapter Nine

THE RETURN OF THE NATIVES

GIVE THE BARD CREDIT: HE KNEW HOW TO TELL a story. Because a story, not unlike a cigar come to think of it, is never just a story. It’s a whole bunch of stories all over the place and the Bard, whoever he was, must have drawn upon his shepherding experiences in Stratford because somehow he rounded them all up into the equivalent of a hand-rolled Cuban Romeo y Julieta. I’ve got a lot of cattle rustling to do in this one, so take a seat at the Tabard with a stout mug of mead at the elbow.

Being an accountant I often mused on numbers, for example, monthly versus fourteen-day repayment intervals, quarterly, semi-annual and annual fiscal allotments, etc. But after Jasper’s text it was the number forty that surged to the proscenium. For you see it was exactly forty days after his visit with second bride Maria Tolomeo, heiress to Anthony Tolomeo, Esq., that he broke the cone of silence with SMS. A simple but eloquent missive: “help.” And after not responding to my forty-odd text messages in response another forty days had elapsed before he texted again, this time with a tad more urgency: “please help.”

So I began to wonder about floods and deserts and whatnot and for old times’ sake I prepared for a good old fashioned mano a mano: I called him and we went at it, voice to voice. I quickly discerned that the facade behind the mask of sweet harmony was showing a bit of strain for the newlywed. God may have been in his Heaven, but all was decidedly not right with Jasper’s Philadelphian world, not by a long shot, despite the charms of Golgotha.

Maria, now enrolled at the law school of the University of Pennsylvania, where they churned out enough Philadelphia lawyers for any respectable Pharoah’s plague, had forsaken, at her father’s suggestion, the ambition to rattle the ears off the populace with vocal art. Consequently, Jasper’s fascination with his once-singing Venus of Botticelli took a steep nose-dive—as, not so coincidentally, did Jasper’s mojo.

And although he was raking it in by the craneloads at work as Chief (and only) Auditor for Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein, the actual lack of work began to pall. There were only so many soft-pretzel and cheese-steak breaks he could take in a given day.

“What about the ring?” I inquired.

“What ring?” he answered disingenuously, because I knew he knew full well that I was referring to the unspeakable adornment he displayed on the right pinky when I saw him last. So I let him have it.

“You know which ring.”

“Oh, that one, ha, yeah.” He was rattled.

“Don’t tell me you’re still wearing that thing!” I exclaimed.

“I have to, Gary, you just don’t understand . . .”

And it was then I grasped the sour pickle he had landed in and determined to throw my legions into—and even unto, if need be—the breach on his behalf. And except for the fact that the infantry consisted of one, Miranda and Jennifer not keen to don the cuirasses or wield the halberds for their ex, and that there was neither cavalry nor artillery to speak of, I was stymied.

Even Bernie was stymied when I brought the matter up at our morning coffee at work.

“I’d steer clear of the Tolomeos,” he advised, before adding with a bit of plaint, “Jasper’s not really a bad kid, but remember, Gary, what goes round comes round.”

Bernie had not taken kindly to losing one of his adoptive sons to a rival clan, least of all a clan that had the gaucherie to be headquartered beyond the pale of civilized society. Nor did it help that with Jasper in harness as Chief Auditor the consulting fees that would have streamed Bernie’s way had been turned off at the spigot forever.

Back at Jennifer’s apartment on Central Park West, Shangri-La’s command post, I brought the matter before the Council once again. Maybe it was my duende, and I suppose the poet and part-time New Yorker Lorca would know far more than I about such things, but Jennifer at least seemed to soften though we were still left with a tactical vacuum—that is until Jennifer’s parents fortuitously pestered her to bring the troops up to Ithaca for a visit. Her mom apparently had some kind of a reputation for disentangling tangled webs, and her dad for chiming in with moral support for the action sequence all that disentangling necessitated. So the plan was that mom would come up with a plan for Jasper, and dad would work behind the lines to prop up the vanguard.

It’s funny about parents who, like other people, are funny, only more so. But maybe I’m repeating myself, which is a good example of what happens to kids who contemplate their progenitors. By all accounts, as we recently learned, Jennifer’s parents, hippies who never saw the need to prefix their status with an “ex,” were more genial, permissive and doting than a Michelangelo Madonna. But Jennifer nonetheless seemed to respond as if an Old Testament patriarch might start hurling fire and brimstone because she didn’t measure up. Which I thought was really and truly ironic, given her numbers. The thought of returning to mater (and, incidentally, Alma Mater, hailing as she did from one of Cornell’s many litters), made this lion in tigress’s clothing quiver. I just couldn’t figure it out.

Well, with the prospect of killing two birds with a single swoop of the paw in the Commune’s unflinching company, she decided a trip upstate might not be so bad after all. I offered to man the wheel of our rented Lincoln, even though there would be no call for parallel parking, I said, and in retaliation the girls bought me a chauffeur’s cap and took over the spacious rear seat of the vehicle for the ride. Good thing too, as it turned out.

Because when a cop pulled us over and I started babbling an excuse for having exceeded the speed limit by some 30 mph, the arrangement saved the day. I don’t know whether you’re like me in the presence of a State Trooper, but the usual glib repartee, spoken so trippingly on the tongue at Lalo’s, for example, simply goes AWOL.

As the Trooper slowly approached, gravel crunching beneath the boots—and believe me, these were sturdy bone-crushing items with broad flat heels and a steel-reinforced toe, just the thing for quelling a rebellion or two—all I could do was smile, and sweat. The girls meanwhile were whispering advice and I picked up something about hurtling down a chute, which made a loose kind of sense if you thought that it was easy to lose track of speed when hurtling, but when the Trooper leaned in the idea’s complexity suffered a bit of compression and I only managed to blurt out a condensed version that emphasized “chute.” The Trooper’s eyes widened noticeably, and he took several steps back and appeared to be doing something with his holster when, thank heavens, lords and ministers of mercy, Miranda’s elegant and ravishingly booted legs hoofed it through the open rear door, followed by the rest of her.

You see, ordinarily Jennifer would have been the first to thrust the goods in (or out) at the opportune moment, but because of all this nervous twaddle regarding her parents, she was a bit slow off the mark. And if in the past I may have given the impression that Jennifer’s curves, by volumetric standards, exceeded Miranda’s, it should not have misled you into thinking that Miranda’s were any less appealing. In fact, Miranda’s lithe frame on which hung 107 lbs. of sinew, no matter how much she imbibed of greens and legumes, was ideally suited to the postmodern deconstructionist catwalk of the 21st century, a cheetah to Jennifer’s tigress. And it was as a cheetah, a broadly smiling and fairly breath-taking cheetah showing off her wares for the male of the species, that she approached the cop and told him all about the photo shoot, which they—Jennifer now making her grand entrance from the other side of the car—were in danger of being late for.

I almost felt sorry for the guy, because all he could muster was, a “Where?” which the girls pounced on by saying that it was a “Secret” with a capital “S,” promising, in the midst of an abundance of shimmies and all manner of lip and eyebrow shenanigans, to send him the new catalog with their autographs once it came out. In fact, would he like their autographs now?

“We’ll make sure Mortimer,” murmured Miranda, signing away with a flourish, “behaves himself the rest of the way.”

The poor guy was mincing rather than crunching the dirt beneath his feet on his way back to the patrol car, and I took the opportunity to divest my brow of its accumulated perspiration, forgiving even the “Mortimer” in my relief.

At the Smiths’ ramshackle abode between Collegetown and Ithaca proper, two things stood out, and no, it’s not what you think.

Books and cats.

I’d never seen so many books before, everywhere, strewn haphazardly and covering every surface from kitchen-counter to footstool. My mom was a bit of a reader but she took care to arrange her catalog as meticulously as a librarian. And the cats! I counted at least a dozen. And where there are cats, no matter how well tended, there is inevitably cat hair and the feline Jennifer who adored the animals—and this went a long way towards explaining her passion for that Broadway debacle—did not adore their hair which within minutes had begun to adorn her chic and expensive outfit. And Miranda’s and my own. Now I understood her trepidation about the return!

Because it couldn’t have been the parents, who were every inch the welcoming softies they had been billed as, making for the smoothest of introductions. In truth I had expected a bit of the fish eye from her father, especially as Miranda was in tow, but he merely hugged away with abandon and I felt like I really must have had some kind of a duende after all. He’d been to ‘Nam, which I knew wasn’t a particularly good place to be in the day, and upon his return became a linchpin of the protest movement, all of which occurred before I was born. Jennifer’s mother, who looked like a not-all-that-much-older version of Jennifer, though dressed with far less concern and more in keeping with what I’d seen in documentaries about the Sixties, was brimful of joie and benevolence, another veteran of the uprisings of the time.

Before long the shoe-boxes of archival footage were out and there was Jennifer, the tall gawky spindly legged tomboy of ten, followed by Jennifer the sultry supernova of sixteen! Holy chrysalis! The running commentary was just as illuminating.

“Hey Jen,” piped her dad, “have you told them about your high school English teacher?”

“Dad, stop it!” replied Jennifer, reddening.

“So here’s this guy,” continued her dad to Miranda and me, “smart, good looking, very nice guy, about forty, who made a move on Jen when she was seventeen. So you know what she does?”

“Dad, please!” pleaded his daughter.

“She says, yeah, she wouldn’t mind going out on a date with him, as long as he told his wife! He nearly had a heart attack. And what about that volleyball coach? Now this one’s a scumbag, I never liked the creep, so one day after practice he decides to do a little one-on-one coaching—he wanted her serve to have a little more kick, he said. And when he squeezed something that wasn’t the volleyball Jennifer showed him just how much kick she had, right in the you-know-where. And how about the sit-in at Cornell, the one she organized for the janitors? Are you keeping your—your—ah, your . . .” And here the engine stalled as he glanced from Miranda to me and me to Miranda a bit until Janis added helpfully, “Friends, Woody.”

“Right!” he recovered. “Are you keeping your friends in the dark?”

Miranda and I drank it all in and Jennifer, for the first time I’d known her, looked positively sheepish. Janis now took over and enlisted the crew to help her as she served a strictly vegan meal that delighted Miranda. to no end. After dinner the girls went off to try on Janis’ new line of jewelry, which not unexpectedly, took ages, while Woody recruited me for a walk outside. We ambled along in pacific silence until I broke the ice with a bit about work, mentioning the fast track to management. This elicited a raise of the eyebrows.

“Gary,” he said, “when you cross that line everything changes.”

And that was all he said before we all got back together for a sampling of home-made vintage that gave our throats a thorough cleaning and loosened up the neurons enough for me to ask questions I wouldn’t normally have asked, questions like “How long have you been married?”

Jennifer was quick to break in with the mission to rescue Jasper but Woody merely guffawed and Janis chortled, before responding.

“Whoever said we were married? That would take the fun out of everything.”

Geez! I don’t know what got hold of me, but for some reason I just kept at it. It couldn’t have been the wine because I’d had at most five glasses, or maybe six, tops.

“Are you anarchic utopian socialist utopian anarchists by any chance?” I rambled.

That roused another round of mirth and Jennifer merely frowned at me the way she might at a naughty cat, who had rubbed up against her stockings shedding hair.

Woody weighed in on this one. “Janis was a Smith to begin with and I didn’t mind the sound of it, so I took it on too when we got together to spare Jen a hyphenated surname. Anyway, Gary, what’s in a name anyway?”

“Precisely!” I exclaimed. “An anarchist by any other rose would smell as sweet!”

And that’s all I could remember until I woke up the next day, alone, because it was well past noon and the others had gone out to tramp the gorges. So I whiled away the time munching on a bagel thoughtfully left behind for me at the breakfast table and perusing the titles of the promiscuously scattered books. Not only was the Bard well represented but so were many of my mother’s other favorites, including the Greeks and the Russians, as well as skads of tomes on the theater, jewelry-making, union organizing and virtually everything Gore Vidal ever wrote. And as I picked up Creation just for the hell of it a pair of arms stole upon me from behind and Jennifer was purring.

“Do you like them?”

“The books?”

“No, silly, my folks!”

“They’re wonderful,” I said, returning the embrace.

“They think we make a good triple.”

And that about said it all, I thought. And I also thought, who would have thought?

Well, amidst the this and that I forgot to mention that Janis had indeed devised a stratagem for the Philadelphian who wished to renounce his new nativity but couldn’t at peril of life and limb. There had been more to the jewelry session and gorge walking than I knew, apparently.

“So,” said Janis at the round table, “how do you go up against a well-guarded and superior force on their own turf?”

“With guns blazing?” I responded, eliciting a gentle reproach from Jennifer who told me to be serious for once in my life.

“No, Gary, that’s not how the Greeks did it. In fact, it’s not how Woody and I did it in the Sixties either.”

Alright, I was put in my place. She continued.

“Exploit their weaknesses with your strength.”

I was curious.

“What’s our strength?”

And this time Miranda pulled my ear and glared.

“Don’t mind him, I know the type,” chuckled Janis. “Now, Gary be a good boy and listen. Your strength is sitting right next to you, both of them.”

Where did that leave me?

“You use your strength and you use your brains, just like the man of many devices. You become clever: you rely on the subtle stratagem!” urged Janis.

Did she mean me? Apparently not, because she outlined the guerrilla plan herself. I’ll say this: it was intricate. Woody told me not to worry, that Janis would put Ulysses and Penelope both to shame, and that everything would work out just fine. But even his geniality didn’t allay the doubts. And even though it meant recruiting a mercenary and travelling en masse to Filthydelphia, at least we’d all be in it together.

Emilio, who would not strictly speaking be receiving mercenary pay, owed me one—or you might say, I owed him one after his ex-boyfriend Roger plastered me. The fact that all my trouble on his behalf resulted in a reunion with the village smithy, which lasted only one short week before Emilio kicked him out for good, didn’t help matters much. But that was mere grist for the gorges. The least he could do was come to the party, good man that he was, and he’d agreed to the adventure before we hopped in the car to return to the city. Next up was Jasper.

“Hey Jasp,” I said, “when I finally got him on the cell, “the girls and I and Emilio are going to be paying a visit to the ‘city that loves you back’ and we wondered about meeting up at that great opera cafe with you and Maria. We’ve got a plan, buddy.”

“Who’s Emilio?”

“He works with Miranda and he’s part of the plan, just like you.”

“I hope you know what you’re doing. I can’t wait to get out of this mess.” He was now whispering, and then called out to his bride, “It’s Joe from the firm, he needs some advice about taxes.” “Joe who?” yelled the better half. “Joe, you know, Joe!” replied an exasperated Jasper, “one of the minions.” “Oh, I wouldn’t know him then.” “No, but somebody’s got to do the little stuff.” “I suppose so.”

And then he started whispering again with urgency.

“Tolomeo lives at Victor’s,” he continued, “even though he hates opera. He tolerates the canaries and bullfrogs only because of the food, which, I have to say, is pretty good, especially the mussels and spaghetti marinara.”

I was first introduced to Jasper’s wife and crucifix at the Victor Cafe in South Philadelphia, where she shook the restaurant’s foundations with her operatic efforts as one of their singing waitresses. Now that she was hitting the books at law school she hardly frequented the joint anymore, though her father made regular sorties, often dragging Jasper along for company.

So we fixed a date and I was feeling fairly pleased with my devices as the stealth team hopped on the train one fine Saturday afternoon. As I said before, as far as treasons, stratagems and spoils went, it was complicated, causing my stomach to churn as we reviewed the plan of engagement. There were a few too many hinges for my peace of mind.

Mr. Tolomeo had a roving eye, especially when his wife, who preferred a quiet evening at the mansion in Cherry Hill to slumming it in the old neighborhood, wasn’t around. That’s where sirens Jennifer and Miranda would come in, spooning out the batting eyelashes at the man while their escorts—Emilio and myself—would take a quick walk around the block so the observant Maria could observe her father’s shenanigans while Jasper looked on. That was hinge number one.

Hinge number two was our feigning anger and dismay and feigning it pretty loudly to the girls upon our return.

Hinge number three involved Jasper, who accepted his assigned role with untroubled glee, feeling it had artistic flair, for it called for his leaping to the Sirens’ defense and shoving a shove or two in our direction, thus displaying to bride and father-in-law that the embers still burned for the exes.

According to Janis, this would sew the seed of doubt, which would lead to the burning bush of the hot-blooded Tolomeo ire, father and daughter, and a quick divorce. As I said, it was full of complicated hinges, and Woody’s call from headquarters in Ithaca didn’t reassure: “Don’t you think the Trojan Horse had hinges, Gary?”

I really and truly didn’t know, as a matter of fact, but I wondered.

Our opening sally was a good one, for the girls were as ravishing as Helen and Aphrodite all in one! We threaded our way through the dubious Maria’s courtesies, while the Tolomeo scion took the bait, as the dilated pupils dilated some more and as, for a moment at least, I thought the tongue might make an appearance. But he managed to control himself though he was smiling broadly as he kissed the girls’ hands, a chivalric holdover from Sicily I guess.

Hinge number one, however, quickly unhinged in the most unimaginable way imaginable. You see at work Mr. Tolomeo was a stalwart adversary, with the starched collars, monogrammed shirts, and handmade suits disguising a quiet but formidable girth. In mufti, however, with jewelry round the folds of the hairy neck, displayed by a collar open to the third button, requisite pinky ring flashing fire like a beacon, and spaghetti sauce dribbling from the corners of the mouth, he was, in a word—I just can’t find the word.

All I can do is tell you that the girls, our so-called strength, were so repelled by the spectacle, especially when the simultaneous mussel-slurping and winking began, that they kept a distance that didn’t allow for the use of eyelash or any other form of engagement. At one point I thought Miranda might actually have to excuse herself to tend to matters of the upper digestive tract.

While I was fretting about the unhinging of hinge number one, hinge number two was already becoming unglued in advance because Emilio, who is gay and therefore has a genetic predisposition for the opera, was sharing flow of soul with Jasper, whose operatic fancies had been acquired rather than predetermined. The two of them were oblivious to my pleas for help because a tenor began belting out one of the big ones from Puccini and they were transfixed. Once the waiter started waiting again, they resumed their heedless soul-sharing unabated.

I made an executive decision to extract the girls from the field of operations and we were all three glad for the break, returning a half-hour later to see whether any hinges could be salvaged. Little had changed. Mr. Tolomeo was slurping away, Maria was stewing, and Jasper and Emilio came up for air only to call out requests for arias.

I phoned Woody.

“Just go home,” he advised.

“But what about Emilio,” I replied.

“He’s a big boy, he can take care of himself.”

I texted Emilio our decision, not daring to hope he’d check the instrument for another four hours, but at least I’d made the effort, and we grabbed a cab to 30th Street, calling it a night. I didn’t say anything to Jennifer about the so-called Penelope or Ulysses of Ithaca, nor did she, but we were glad to scrub and shower once we had reached our own lair.

Imagine our surprise when a week later the prodigal New Yorker returned, now at liberty to resettle in the metropolis. How could so much that had gone so wrong turn out so right?

We learned later from the principals that very few things spooked Mr. Tolomeo, but one of those few things was thinking his son-in-law was less (or more, depending on the perspective) than he seemed to be. Jasper’s depletion of Maria-seeking mojo had already laid the groundwork, and when Maria saw that she could barely yank the two opera lovers away from debates about Callas, Tebaldi, Sutherland, Caruso, Björling, Gigli, Tibbett, Pinza and a slew of others that evening, she realized the cause was lost.

Emilio kindly volunteered to put Jasper up while he searched for digs, but the search didn’t last very long because Jasper pitched tent and never broke camp as the operatic give and take flourished.

Among other things.

In retrospect it all made so much sense. If Jasper had really wanted Miranda, he would have gone back to jump through several flaming violins and fought for another go; and if he’d really been committed to Jennifer—beyond that formal institutional contract known as civil marriage, that is—artistic differences shouldn’t have made any difference. And if he were really happy with Maria Tolomeo (and her father, I guess, since Mr. Tolomeo came with the package), he would have been really happy, whether she sang opera or not.

I could almost see Woody’s grin when he called, and we could certainly hear his “What did I tell you, ye of little faith?”

Well, not long thereafter the twice-divorced Jasper, the Jasper, mind you, who wasn’t even supposed to be the marrying let alone the divorcing type, found himself adding to the coffers of the judiciary once again. He and Emilio tied a Gordian knot to pledge unending allegiance to one another in the eyes of the State—which I thought was pretty weaselly for a genuine utopian socialist, by the way.

Adding icing to the icing, they also decided to have kittens, which gave our triplet a good reason to keep the social visits brief—that, and their nauseating displays of devotion, displays that made Shangri-La seem positively Puritan by comparison. Which is saying a whole hell of a lot if you ask me. And if you asked Janis she would have said, “I knew it all along.”

