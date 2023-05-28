Forgive me my inconstant poetry,
The abstractions, the hollows of cheek,
My word-discovering lips
Always a beat behind
Here are coffees, aromatic,
The angled light, sparkling dust
Upon the wide chaotic desk
Laden with imaginings,
Our chairs drawn close
Small rooms, pastel-hued cafes,
The occasional flower plucked,
Such were our schemes
Before we dare to sip,
This frightful afternoon –
Two baffled co-conspirators
Winding through the mazes of desire,
Watching the gulls fly seaward
Where we breathe our finest –
Our hands have left their cups
The space between us has been cleared
Emanuel E. Garcia
February 2023