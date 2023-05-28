Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Forgive me my inconstant poetry, The abstractions, the hollows of cheek, My word-discovering lips Always a beat behind Here are coffees, aromatic, The angled light, sparkling dust Upon the wide chaotic desk Laden with imaginings, Our chairs drawn close Small rooms, pastel-hued cafes, The occasional flower plucked, Such were our schemes Before we dare to sip, This frightful afternoon – Two baffled co-conspirators Winding through the mazes of desire, Watching the gulls fly seaward Where we breathe our finest – Our hands have left their cups The space between us has been cleared Emanuel E. Garcia February 2023