the death and birth of dreams there is nothing particularly cold about the light brilliant and subtle and morning with ruthless gentility the delirious dreams of our night are made mute half-steps and courtesies grow into art not until noon can we turn our eyes to the shards sharp and glinting and our hands to the carelessly bloody gathering again for another glorious dark Emanuel E. Garcia October 2025
A melancholy contemplation turned into a beautiful poem. That's how I would summarize it, although summaries aren't appropriate in poetry, although they hide meaning, and pain, and the core of truth, as perhaps does darkness.
Thank you, it's a gripping poem!
Beautiful imagery.