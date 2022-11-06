Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

THE EDITOR Is a numeral With all the ethics of An exclamation point This, that, this, that, No, no, no, no, no, this, Maybe later, no, no, no, no – Ah, that fits! This holy integer Selects a piece That says as close to nothing Cleverly enough to look like Much much more And satisfies, thereby, That moral force behind the throne – A publisher Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com