The Editor
THE EDITOR Is a numeral With all the ethics of An exclamation point This, that, this, that, No, no, no, no, no, this, Maybe later, no, no, no, no – Ah, that fits! This holy integer Selects a piece That says as close to nothing Cleverly enough to look like Much much more And satisfies, thereby, That moral force behind the throne – A publisher Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com
