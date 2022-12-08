Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

THE GIRL WITH THE DYLAN THOMAS TATTOO Before I saw it I had already been thinking Poetry Not because she was pretty Or that she was more than pretty Which she was With her black no logo baseball cap And its perfectly curved visor That made her face a magnet You think I'm kidding when I say I could see poetry in her lips It's true She didn't wear her beauty Like an armament, An embossed shield expertly chased, Or a battering ram She had the look, what can I tell you, Of someone who might like to roll A few poetic words around in the mouth, Not even necessarily whispering them aloud It was halfway into the ride when I saw it Just as I'd been contemplating impossibilities Even if my conjecture was correct And our unspoken sympathies might cross paths Like secret fugitives Halfway through the ride, I say, When I spotted it, that name, On the inside of her thin left bicep: She reached up for a grip That was it, I thought immediately, Sick as I was, That's all I would ask for, All I'd ever wanted or could want For myself I wasn't thinking just then Of the arm grown fat or shriveled With the coming years, Of the possible regret, Of her having surgery to rub out the Thomas Somewhere down the line I wasn't wondering how she'd had it done, Drunk or high, What did that matter anyway? The moment was enough I had ten minutes to figure something out, Of course I caught her eye Modestly And I was right behind her As the doors opened, I nearly bumped into her wheely-bag She turned “I sang in my chains like the sea” There, I said it! “Excuse me?” “I sang in my chains like the sea,” I said again, more clearly “That's my favourite line of all,” she replied, “but watch it, you're on thin ice” “Now you're quoting me,” and I whipped out my book and showed the page as we wheeled along You might say we reached The two minute warning Because my poem, you see, wasn't a long one, So I knew she read it twice at least By the time she stopped and asked How far was I going And where Emanuel E. Garcia from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems , 2017