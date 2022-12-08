THE GIRL WITH THE DYLAN THOMAS TATTOO
Before I saw it I had already been thinking
Poetry
Not because she was pretty
Or that she was more than pretty
Which she was
With her black no logo baseball cap
And its perfectly curved visor
That made her face a magnet
You think I'm kidding when I say
I could see poetry in her lips
It's true
She didn't wear her beauty
Like an armament,
An embossed shield expertly chased,
Or a battering ram
She had the look, what can I tell you,
Of someone who might like to roll
A few poetic words around in the mouth,
Not even necessarily whispering them aloud
It was halfway into the ride when I saw it
Just as I'd been contemplating impossibilities
Even if my conjecture was correct
And our unspoken sympathies might cross paths
Like secret fugitives
Halfway through the ride, I say,
When I spotted it, that name,
On the inside of her thin left bicep:
She reached up for a grip
That was it, I thought immediately,
Sick as I was,
That's all I would ask for,
All I'd ever wanted or could want
For myself
I wasn't thinking just then
Of the arm grown fat or shriveled
With the coming years,
Of the possible regret,
Of her having surgery to rub out the Thomas
Somewhere down the line
I wasn't wondering how she'd had it done,
Drunk or high,
What did that matter anyway?
The moment was enough
I had ten minutes to figure something out,
Of course I caught her eye
Modestly
And I was right behind her
As the doors opened,
I nearly bumped into her wheely-bag
She turned
“I sang in my chains like the sea”
There, I said it!
“Excuse me?”
“I sang in my chains like the sea,” I said again, more clearly
“That's my favourite line of all,” she replied, “but watch it, you're on thin ice”
“Now you're quoting me,” and I whipped out my book and showed the page as we wheeled along
You might say we reached
The two minute warning
Because my poem, you see, wasn't a long one,
So I knew she read it twice at least
By the time she stopped and asked
How far was I going
And where
Emanuel E. Garcia
from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems, 2017