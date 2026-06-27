Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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The Gods of Love

an original Irish folk song
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jun 27, 2026
The Gods of Love

If ever we kiss again
If ever we find a when 
I won't have the nerve to look you in the eye 

If ever you hold me near
If ever I lend an ear 
My faltering words will struggle for a why

I promised you meadows and flowers and streams
You promised me all of your heart 
But love's fickle messenger dashed all our dreams 
By luring us both apart 

Wherever you are tonight 
Wherever my eyes alight 
The ghost of our past has left us high and dry 
I know we will kiss again 
I know we will find a when 
If only the gods of love will let us try 

You promised me meadows and flowers and streams 
I promised you all of my heart 
But love's fickle messenger dashed all our dreams 
By luring us both apart 

Wherever you are tonight 
Wherever my eyes alight 
The ghost of our past has left us high and dry 
I know we will kiss again 
I know we will find a when 
If only the gods of love will let us try 
If only the gods of love will let us try


Emanuel E Garcia
November 2025

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