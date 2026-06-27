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The Gods of Love If ever we kiss again If ever we find a when I won't have the nerve to look you in the eye If ever you hold me near If ever I lend an ear My faltering words will struggle for a why I promised you meadows and flowers and streams You promised me all of your heart But love's fickle messenger dashed all our dreams By luring us both apart Wherever you are tonight Wherever my eyes alight The ghost of our past has left us high and dry I know we will kiss again I know we will find a when If only the gods of love will let us try You promised me meadows and flowers and streams I promised you all of my heart But love's fickle messenger dashed all our dreams By luring us both apart Wherever you are tonight Wherever my eyes alight The ghost of our past has left us high and dry I know we will kiss again I know we will find a when If only the gods of love will let us try If only the gods of love will let us try Emanuel E Garcia November 2025