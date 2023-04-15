THE GODS OF TATTOO
Before I had a chance to pity her
Because it seemed so fresh and raw and long,
The prominent red gash along the side of her neck,
Towards the back of her neck above her collar and
Parallel to the line of her jaw
I realised there were two of them,
A little too thick, if you know what I mean,
If you've got any experience of wounds and healing,
to be proper scars
They were too like . . . lips, yes, lips! . . .
With a perfectly fine slit of normal coloured flesh
Between them
And just like lips they moved
When she nodded, turned, twisted, extended or tilted
Her head and neck
If she hadn't bundled her hair into a single tail
And slung it over her left shoulder
I might never have noticed,
Sitting where I was and praying for the coffee to kick in
Even from a distance I could see
They were definitely female, the lips,
Or, more accurately, the lipstick imprints
So I watched the moues and the pouts,
The sighs and exclamations, the pursing
And the smacking together
As she chattered away with her other set
To the oblivious Viking across from her,
A big but gentle Dane
From the looks of the way he buttered his bread
By my third cup
They were saying things to me
In a language I could read easily enough
And what if, I mused,
What if she'd had her hair down
The entire time and afterwards
When I stole up behind her
And she leaned back against and into me
And angled herself a little to the left
So I could gather her locks and brush them aside . . .
I would have lined my own lips up
To go in for the kill
Thanking the gods of tattoo
Emanuel E. Garcia
from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems, 2017