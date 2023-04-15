Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

THE GODS OF TATTOO Before I had a chance to pity her Because it seemed so fresh and raw and long, The prominent red gash along the side of her neck, Towards the back of her neck above her collar and Parallel to the line of her jaw I realised there were two of them, A little too thick, if you know what I mean, If you've got any experience of wounds and healing, to be proper scars They were too like . . . lips, yes, lips! . . . With a perfectly fine slit of normal coloured flesh Between them And just like lips they moved When she nodded, turned, twisted, extended or tilted Her head and neck If she hadn't bundled her hair into a single tail And slung it over her left shoulder I might never have noticed, Sitting where I was and praying for the coffee to kick in Even from a distance I could see They were definitely female, the lips, Or, more accurately, the lipstick imprints So I watched the moues and the pouts, The sighs and exclamations, the pursing And the smacking together As she chattered away with her other set To the oblivious Viking across from her, A big but gentle Dane From the looks of the way he buttered his bread By my third cup They were saying things to me In a language I could read easily enough And what if, I mused, What if she'd had her hair down The entire time and afterwards When I stole up behind her And she leaned back against and into me And angled herself a little to the left So I could gather her locks and brush them aside . . . I would have lined my own lips up To go in for the kill Thanking the gods of tattoo Emanuel E. Garcia from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems , 2017