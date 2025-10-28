Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction
Songs
The Hand in Mine
0:00
-3:48

The Hand in Mine

Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Oct 28, 2025
The Hand in Mine

When you left I thought I could forget
How we kissed, how we shared a cigarette
I sailed the seas to mark the time
Found a mountaintop to climb 
And I took another’s hand within my own

When you left I thought I wouldn’t care 
How you sighed, how you whispered in my ear
So I became a connoisseur
And a dashing raconteur
And I took another’s hand within my own

In every gesture there’s a memory
With every smile there’s a chance
Your graceful step creates a harmony
That turns a moonlit night into a dance

When you left it was a summer’s day
I wished you well, and you hurried on your way
We weren’t seeing eye to eye
There were never tears to dry
And I took another’s hand into my own

But your glance remains divine
And your heart still beats in mine
And your graceful step still taunts me
And your moonlight dance still haunts me
And I wish the hand in mine would be your own

Instrumental repeat of 3rd verse melody, “When you left ... into my own”

In every gesture there’s a memory
With every smile there’s a chance
Your graceful step creates a harmony
That turns a moonlit night into a dance

And your glance remains divine
And your heart still beats in mine
And your graceful step still taunts me
And your moonlight dance still haunts me
And I wish the hand in mine would be your own

Yes, I wish the hand in mine would be your own


Emanuel E. Garcia
September 2025
The Hand In Mine
63.4KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Musical transcript courtesy of Amanda Riddell.
Download

PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here:

0:00
-4:08
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture