The Hand in Mine When you left I thought I could forget How we kissed, how we shared a cigarette I sailed the seas to mark the time Found a mountaintop to climb And I took another’s hand within my own When you left I thought I wouldn’t care How you sighed, how you whispered in my ear So I became a connoisseur And a dashing raconteur And I took another’s hand within my own In every gesture there’s a memory With every smile there’s a chance Your graceful step creates a harmony That turns a moonlit night into a dance When you left it was a summer’s day I wished you well, and you hurried on your way We weren’t seeing eye to eye There were never tears to dry And I took another’s hand into my own But your glance remains divine And your heart still beats in mine And your graceful step still taunts me And your moonlight dance still haunts me And I wish the hand in mine would be your own Instrumental repeat of 3rd verse melody, “When you left ... into my own” In every gesture there’s a memory With every smile there’s a chance Your graceful step creates a harmony That turns a moonlit night into a dance And your glance remains divine And your heart still beats in mine And your graceful step still taunts me And your moonlight dance still haunts me And I wish the hand in mine would be your own Yes, I wish the hand in mine would be your own Emanuel E. Garcia September 2025
PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here:
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.