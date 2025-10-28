The Hand in Mine

Songs

For many years I have been fascinated by the differences and similarities between poetry and song. In this section I have decided to post some of the songs I have composed, having recently been stirred in this direction. You'll be able to hear a sung version of the melody at the very least, and, if possible, a musical transcript. In future, with the development of AI music tools like Suno, I may even be able to provide another version -- let's see.

For many years I have been fascinated by the differences and similarities between poetry and song. In this section I have decided to post some of the songs I have composed, having recently been stirred in this direction. You'll be able to hear a sung version of the melody at the very least, and, if possible, a musical transcript. In future, with the development of AI music tools like Suno, I may even be able to provide another version -- let's see.