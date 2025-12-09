The Hills Have Been Heavy: For Sinead O'Connor

Audio mp3 here:

I wrote this song nearly ten years ago and with the help of Amanda Riddell (with whom I had worked on a number of theatrical and musical projects) I had it arranged and posted to YouTube. You can listen to the original here, if you have the fortitude or inclination to endure my terrible voice:

I decided to have Ferrante Pallas productions do a new version, which is what you hear above.

Sinead was a remarkable artist with an immensely complicated personal background. She passed away on 26 July 2023. I can’t remember what inspired me to pen this tune — perhaps in response to one of her many difficulties and in appreciation of her artistry.



It’s plaintive, fittingly, but I hope you enjoy it. I would love for some Irish musicians to pick it up and play it. I believe that Sinead would have loved it.

Emanuel E. Garcia

And here I’ll include a link to one of her live concert masterpieces:

The performance arrangement of The Hills Have Been Heavy is via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Here are my lyrics:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Hills Have Been Heavy Oh the hills have been heavy On my heart, oh my love, And I’ve walked so many miles To be strong And I know you’ve come this way Before, my love, oh my love, I can hear the floating echo Of your song I can hear your floating echo, I can see your footfalls soft, I can feel the air atremble From your flight And I know you’ll look behind you When you pause, oh my love, And your fears will vanish sweetly In the night Oh the hills have been heavy, On your heart, oh my love, And you’ve walked so many miles To be strong But your fears are gone forever In my arms, oh my love, As my heart surrounds you tender As the dawn, As my heart surrounds you tender As the dawn Emanuel E. Garcia April 2016

Video Photo Credit:

𝕡𝕒𝕨𝕤 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕤 on Unsplash