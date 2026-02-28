Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The Life I Chose Maybe there are times I might decide to stop the chase The journey seems too long, the road's without an end Maybe there are days I might decide to rest my case I can't tell right from wrong, I can't tell foe from friend And somewhere there's a sun that shines And somewhere there's a moon that glows And listening to all my songs And reading in between the lines I recognize at last the life I chose Thanks to them I can't deny that everything's a quest No matter what or where, no matter how or when Life's worth living only when you give your very best That's the life that's dear, the one you'd choose again And somewhere there's a sun that shines And somewhere there's a moon that glows And listening to all my songs and reading in between the lines I recognize at last the life I chose The life I'd choose again No matter where or when No matter where or when Emanuel E. Garcia January 2026 Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody. Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.