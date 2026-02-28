Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Life I Chose

the "My Way" Sinatra should have recorded instead ... in my humble opinion
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Feb 28, 2026
The Life I Chose

Maybe there are times I might decide to stop the chase
The journey seems too long, the road's without an end
Maybe there are days I might decide to rest my case
I can't tell right from wrong, I can't tell foe from friend

And somewhere there's a sun that shines
And somewhere there's a moon that glows
And listening to all my songs 
And reading in between the lines
I recognize at last the life I chose

Thanks to them I can't deny that everything's a quest
No matter what or where, no matter how or when
Life's worth living only when you give your very best
That's the life that's dear, the one you'd choose again

And somewhere there's a sun that shines
And somewhere there's a moon that glows
And listening to all my songs and reading in between the lines
I recognize at last the life I chose

The life I'd choose again
No matter where or when
No matter where or when

Emanuel E. Garcia
January 2026

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emanuel E. Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture