THE MOSAICS OF SAN VITALE It wasn’t history that led me To the church that afternoon But heat, the promise of a Refuge from the weary chaos Of Italian beaches and the Flesh of cooling curiosity The large resplendent figures With their scowls and predatory gloom Had drawn my gaze Until a guide burst in With entourage in tow I couldn’t help but overhear – At first about the principles of restoration (An interesting coincidence) And then about the tesserae, Their facets, sizes, composition – Marble, stone, ceramic, glass, Gold leaf, mother of pearl – How their fixture in the bedding mortar Was designed to use the shifting light For infinite effect I mused about the nameless artisans Who cut and painted, shaped and set With such precision every fragment In the service of idolatry A child cried out and Tugged a parent’s arm, The tourists left And once again I was alone This time I couldn’t see beyond the bits, The million glittering mosaic elements, So carefully arranged, The fractionated brilliance of the parts That made a mockery of the whole And what I fled Became – Exactly how who knows – A little more forgivable Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com