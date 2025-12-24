Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Trouble of Being Alone

a charming and joyful song about two young loners finding one another
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 24, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Feel free to download the mp3 here:

0:00
-2:34
The Trouble of Being Alone

Sparkling waves on the horizon
Glistening sands along the shore
But my eyes are drawn to
The girl who’s gone to
The trouble of being alone

Starry skies among the heavens
Flowering meadows that catch the morning light
But my eyes are drawn to 
The girl who’s gone to
The trouble of being alone

There you are on your own with your head in a book
Heedless of the throng 
Is it too much to ask for you to take a quick look
At the guy who’s been yearning
To sing you his song

Pardon me for being smitten
As you smooth your hair or curl your lips in a pout
But my eyes are drawn to
The girl who’s gone to 
The trouble of being alone

All the others have left, you haven’t noticed a thing,
Since you’ve kept yourself apart
Maybe you’ll change your tune when you hear someone sing
Of a guy who is burning
To give you his heart

Now the world is growing grander
As you turn around with a surprising smile
And you know that I’m drawn to
The girl who’s gone to
The trouble like me
Of deciding to flee
And is troubled no longer alone

We are troubled no longer alone


Emanuel E. Garcia
September 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Thumbnail photo: Tuyen Vo on Unsplash

available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and other music streaming platforms

My original audio recording for copyright purposes:
0:00
-2:28

Video Photo Credits:

Kylie Paz on Unsplash

世龙 李 on Unsplash

Dhvani Patel on Unsplash

Dmitry Yachmenev on Unsplash

Marek Piwnicki on Unsplash

Kevin Doyle on Unsplash

Taylor Smith on Unsplash

Tuyen Vo on Unsplash

Katsiaryna Endruszkiewicz on Unsplash

Kotryna Juskaite on Unsplash

Anna Blake on Unsplash

Max on Unsplash

Alin Luna on Unsplash

Julia Ivanina on Unsplash

Mohamed hamdi on Unsplash

Sophia Glushko on Unsplash

Valentin Salja on Unsplash

Taylor Smith on Unsplash

Bruno on Unsplash

diana on Unsplash

Viktor Bystrov on Unsplash

Karl Hörnfeldt on Unsplash

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture