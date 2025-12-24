Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Feel free to download the mp3 here:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Trouble of Being Alone Sparkling waves on the horizon Glistening sands along the shore But my eyes are drawn to The girl who’s gone to The trouble of being alone Starry skies among the heavens Flowering meadows that catch the morning light But my eyes are drawn to The girl who’s gone to The trouble of being alone There you are on your own with your head in a book Heedless of the throng Is it too much to ask for you to take a quick look At the guy who’s been yearning To sing you his song Pardon me for being smitten As you smooth your hair or curl your lips in a pout But my eyes are drawn to The girl who’s gone to The trouble of being alone All the others have left, you haven’t noticed a thing, Since you’ve kept yourself apart Maybe you’ll change your tune when you hear someone sing Of a guy who is burning To give you his heart Now the world is growing grander As you turn around with a surprising smile And you know that I’m drawn to The girl who’s gone to The trouble like me Of deciding to flee And is troubled no longer alone We are troubled no longer alone Emanuel E. Garcia September 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Thumbnail photo: Tuyen Vo on Unsplash

available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and other music streaming platforms

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My original audio recording for copyright purposes:

0:00 -2:28

