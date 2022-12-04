THE UNKNOWN MOTHER OF ICARUS
She saw it,
She was at the window despite herself
The billow above the chop
Of the windswept harbor,
Not much higher than a wave
But more definitive, a small tear of its skin
That healed no sooner than the cleft
Swallowing the urge to retch
She dressed, not in haste,
There was no need for haste,
She knew where to go,
It would take an hour or two,
No need to rush
As she lingered at her mirror,
Checking, the beauty of the day
Wasn’t lost on her
It wasn’t long before she reached the spot
Where the currents converged,
Where the waters always brought them in
A little less violently
Because of the sheltering rock
When it washed up
The body was intact and limp,
Easier to heft into her lap
From their niche she scanned
The unwrought emptiness above the sky
And marked the height of the sun
By the beat of her brine-soaked lips,
Not grieving
Emanuel E. Garcia
from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems, 2017