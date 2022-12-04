Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

THE UNKNOWN MOTHER OF ICARUS She saw it, She was at the window despite herself The billow above the chop Of the windswept harbor, Not much higher than a wave But more definitive, a small tear of its skin That healed no sooner than the cleft Swallowing the urge to retch She dressed, not in haste, There was no need for haste, She knew where to go, It would take an hour or two, No need to rush As she lingered at her mirror, Checking, the beauty of the day Wasn’t lost on her It wasn’t long before she reached the spot Where the currents converged, Where the waters always brought them in A little less violently Because of the sheltering rock When it washed up The body was intact and limp, Easier to heft into her lap From their niche she scanned The unwrought emptiness above the sky And marked the height of the sun By the beat of her brine-soaked lips, Not grieving Emanuel E. Garcia from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems , 2017