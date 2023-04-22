Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dr jan's avatar
dr jan
Sep 3, 2023

A resounding YES. The cynicism balanced perfectly by the wonder of Caruso. Thank you/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture