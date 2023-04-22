In our blessed digital age
Everything is
Either or
On or off
In or out
Plus or minus
Up or down
Left or right
Top or bottom
Win or lose
Positive or negative
But mainly
One or none
Forgetting for the moment that in the matter of digits
There are really ten or twenty
Depending
And that you can’t count on
Nothing to exist
I suppose you can explain the growth of trees
The evolution of a pout
A sudden whimsy or a summer haze
As the culmination of bureaucracy –
Left right, left right, left right
Forward march –
If you’re so inclined
Unless perhaps you chance to hear
Caruso on a gramophone
And grow suspicious of the virtues of division,
However fine
________________________________________________________________________
Emanuel E. García
from Leaf Thoughts, One Hundred Poems, 2013
A resounding YES. The cynicism balanced perfectly by the wonder of Caruso. Thank you/