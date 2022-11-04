Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

THESEUS AT THE CROSSROADS We had plans beyond the wine we shared That night, I know You see, it wasn’t something I could Bring myself to tell you at the café, Not with gypsy guitars and dancing, Not with your lithe arms around my neck As I pressed your waist, Not with the spice of your kiss If I had stolen back To stroke your cheek again While you slept If I had stepped carefully around The clothes you scattered on the floor Of the bungalow and Fell again beside you on our bed In that sultry middle darkness It would have been impossible for me To have become the man you saved Did you weep? Perhaps you smashed the window Looking out over the waters of my destiny Did you stick around for long? Your thread – I’ve kept it Close at hand, it’s frayed and greasy, Knotted like a rosary from fingering: Of course I knew you never meant For it to chain I spared us both, my darling I couldn’t bear to watch you fade Or find you maimed under the weight Of ordinary days What a surprise after all this time To run into you – Such casual strength and wit How might we spring to grandeur Now that we deserve ourselves Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com