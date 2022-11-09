Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

THEY SPOKE OF THINGS They spoke of things In the crisp air Under the shade of trees She with her neck exposed, He with hat in hand Silently the sunlight flickered Through the trees, Upon the frost To put the hour off They spoke of things In the crisp air and the shadows Unable now to stand On the beguiled earth, Or leave Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com