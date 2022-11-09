They Spoke of Things
THEY SPOKE OF THINGS They spoke of things In the crisp air Under the shade of trees She with her neck exposed, He with hat in hand Silently the sunlight flickered Through the trees, Upon the frost To put the hour off They spoke of things In the crisp air and the shadows Unable now to stand On the beguiled earth, Or leave Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com
The emotion and imagery contained in this poem are absolutely amazing, absolutely moving! And you have conveyed this ... yes, this dream, with a magnificent economy of words, what skill!