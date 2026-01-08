Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

This Wonderful Day of the Year

a delightfully fast-paced road song, introducing Sara Vale on vocals
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jan 08, 2026

Audio mp3 (Sara Vale):

Audio mp3 (Guy Harlow):

This Wonderful Day of the Year

It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time
On this wonderful day of the year
And I'm driving so fast and I'm singing a song
At the thought of you being so near

I've been waiting so long for this moment with you
That I'm filled half with joy and with fear
To be holding you close as you open your arms
While I whisper "I love you, my dear"

It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time
To be planning a rendezvous
My poor heart is outpacing my head as it spins
At the prospect of being with you

But while stopped at a red light and idling away
Came a voice that I well once knew
He was flashing his smile and I started to pray
For the strength and the sense to stay true

He was fine and tall and full of cheer
And he took me by surprise
All the worries that had worried me
Seemed to melt within his eyes
He was handsomer than handsome
On that sultry afternoon
So I blinked and shifted into gear
Before I fell into his swoon

It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time
On this wonderful day of the year
And I'm driving so fast and I'm waving goodbye
As I brush away a tear

It was ever so crazy I nearly turned back
Wanting more of the past, I swear
Till I realized a future was beckoning me
To a love beyond compare

It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time
On this wonderful day of the year
And I'm driving so fast and I'm singing a song
At the thought of you being so near

I've been waiting so long for this moment with you
That I'm filled half with joy and with fear
Now you're holding me close with a questioning gaze
While I whisper "I love you" ...
I can tell you "I love you" ...
On this wonderful day ...

And our marvelous fabulous rapturous ravishing heavenly time is right here!


Emanuel E. Garcia
September 2025

The song was originally written for a male vocalist, with the following lyrics that were modified:

To be holding you close as you open your lips
As I whisper "I love you, my dear" ...

But while stopped at a red light and idling away
Came a voice that I well once knew
She was flashing her smile and I started to pray
For the strength and the sense to stay true

She was fine and tall and full of cheer
And she took me by surprise
All the worries that had worried me
Seemed to melt within her eyes
And her beauty was more beautiful 
On that sultry afternoon
So I blinked and shifted into gear
Before I fell into her swoon

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Sara Vale and Guy Harlow are singing ‘avatars’.

Video Photo and Thumbnail:

Jack Delulio on Unsplash

