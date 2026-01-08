Audio mp3 (Sara Vale):
Audio mp3 (Guy Harlow):
This Wonderful Day of the Year It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time On this wonderful day of the year And I'm driving so fast and I'm singing a song At the thought of you being so near I've been waiting so long for this moment with you That I'm filled half with joy and with fear To be holding you close as you open your arms While I whisper "I love you, my dear" It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time To be planning a rendezvous My poor heart is outpacing my head as it spins At the prospect of being with you But while stopped at a red light and idling away Came a voice that I well once knew He was flashing his smile and I started to pray For the strength and the sense to stay true He was fine and tall and full of cheer And he took me by surprise All the worries that had worried me Seemed to melt within his eyes He was handsomer than handsome On that sultry afternoon So I blinked and shifted into gear Before I fell into his swoon It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time On this wonderful day of the year And I'm driving so fast and I'm waving goodbye As I brush away a tear It was ever so crazy I nearly turned back Wanting more of the past, I swear Till I realized a future was beckoning me To a love beyond compare It's a marvelous fabulous rapturous time On this wonderful day of the year And I'm driving so fast and I'm singing a song At the thought of you being so near I've been waiting so long for this moment with you That I'm filled half with joy and with fear Now you're holding me close with a questioning gaze While I whisper "I love you" ... I can tell you "I love you" ... On this wonderful day ... And our marvelous fabulous rapturous ravishing heavenly time is right here! Emanuel E. Garcia September 2025 The song was originally written for a male vocalist, with the following lyrics that were modified: To be holding you close as you open your lips As I whisper "I love you, my dear" ... But while stopped at a red light and idling away Came a voice that I well once knew She was flashing her smile and I started to pray For the strength and the sense to stay true She was fine and tall and full of cheer And she took me by surprise All the worries that had worried me Seemed to melt within her eyes And her beauty was more beautiful On that sultry afternoon So I blinked and shifted into gear Before I fell into her swoon
Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.
Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.
Sara Vale and Guy Harlow are singing ‘avatars’.
Video Photo and Thumbnail:
