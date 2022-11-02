Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

TO ODYSSEUS Reluctant warrior, though Ruthless once enlisted in the fray, Master of stratagems, Sole survivor of the Sirens’ lure – I thought the reason I admired you So much was for your wiles and charm, Your bravery in battle, The sweetness of your lies Until the seas came close to breaking me One night I sang to her of my imaginings, And every sinew strained beyond its strength As I explained that faithlessness Led to fidelity and wandering To a place of rest The others gathered too to hear, Once sated with their meats and wine, To taste of salt and face their Underworld and know an Ithaka Far richer for my absence and return And I would have, like you, A peaceful ebb upon the waters of my birth For having yearned Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com