Today
Today is now the end of every day that’s come before
Today is now the new frontier for everything in store
I look back on all the time I spent pursuing silly dreams
Crafting clever schemes
and how I went from post to pillar on a whim
without regret and no regard for life and limb
Today is not the end of every journey ever made
Today is not the end of every prayer that we have prayed
I look forward to the time I’ll spend creating better sense
Making hay without offense
and I’ll go through what remains of life and love
with less concern for what’s so far and high above
The days are growing fewer but my life has just begun
Apologies are over and I’m always on the run
Toward bluer skies and newer dawns to light my quest
Before the Hand that made it all brings me to rest
Today is now the end of every tear that we have shed
Today is just the start of every book we’ve ever read
And I’ll pay attention closer to the ones who are so dear
Drawing you so near
And I’ll go through what remains of life and love
With less concern for what’s so very far and very high above
Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025
PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here:
0:00
-4:04
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.
I have undertaken to have one of the Suno arrangements distributed to online streaming platforms such as Spotify via Distrokid:
You may obtain the final result (in support of my musical efforts and for your listening pleasure) here:
/home/eeg/Pictures/Screenshots/Screenshot From 2025-11-16 20-56-30.png
Discussion about this episode
Songs
For many years I have been fascinated by the differences and similarities between poetry and song. In this section I have decided to post some of the songs I have composed, having recently been stirred in this direction. You'll be able to hear a sung version of the melody at the very least, and, if possible, a musical transcript. In future, with the development of AI music tools like Suno, I may even be able to provide another version -- let's see.
For many years I have been fascinated by the differences and similarities between poetry and song. In this section I have decided to post some of the songs I have composed, having recently been stirred in this direction. You'll be able to hear a sung version of the melody at the very least, and, if possible, a musical transcript. In future, with the development of AI music tools like Suno, I may even be able to provide another version -- let's see.