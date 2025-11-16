Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Today Today is now the end of every day that’s come before Today is now the new frontier for everything in store I look back on all the time I spent pursuing silly dreams Crafting clever schemes and how I went from post to pillar on a whim without regret and no regard for life and limb Today is not the end of every journey ever made Today is not the end of every prayer that we have prayed I look forward to the time I’ll spend creating better sense Making hay without offense and I’ll go through what remains of life and love with less concern for what’s so far and high above The days are growing fewer but my life has just begun Apologies are over and I’m always on the run Toward bluer skies and newer dawns to light my quest Before the Hand that made it all brings me to rest Today is now the end of every tear that we have shed Today is just the start of every book we’ve ever read And I’ll pay attention closer to the ones who are so dear Drawing you so near And I’ll go through what remains of life and love With less concern for what’s so very far and very high above Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025 PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here: