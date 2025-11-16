Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction
Today
Today

lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 16, 2025
Today

Today is now the end of every day that’s come before
Today is now the new frontier for everything in store
I look back on all the time I spent pursuing silly dreams
Crafting clever schemes 
and how I went from post to pillar on a whim
without regret and no regard for life and limb

Today is not the end of every journey ever made
Today is not the end of every prayer that we have prayed
I look forward to the time I’ll spend creating better sense
Making hay without offense
and I’ll go through what remains of life and love
with less concern for what’s so far and high above

The days are growing fewer but my life has just begun
Apologies are over and I’m always on the run
Toward bluer skies and newer dawns to light my quest
Before the Hand that made it all brings me to rest

Today is now the end of every tear that we have shed
Today is just the start of every book we’ve ever read
And I’ll pay attention closer to the ones who are so dear
Drawing you so near
And I’ll go through what remains of life and love 
With less concern for what’s so very far and very high above



Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here:
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.

I have undertaken to have one of the Suno arrangements distributed to online streaming platforms  such as Spotify via Distrokid:

You may obtain the final result (in support of my musical efforts and for your listening pleasure) here:

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
