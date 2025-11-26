Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Like, share and subscribe if you are so moved!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Today Today is now the end of every day that’s come before Today is now the new frontier for everything in store I look back on all the time I spent pursuing silly dreams Crafting clever schemes And how I went from post to pillar on a whim Without regret and no regard for life and limb Today is not the end of every journey ever made Today is not the end of every prayer that we have prayed I look forward to the time I’ll spend creating better sense Making hay without offense And I’ll go through what remains of life and love With less concern for what’s so far and high above The days are growing fewer but my life has just begun Apologies are over and I’m always on the run Toward bluer skies and newer dawns to light my quest Before the Hand that made it all brings me to rest Today is now the end of every day that’s come before Today is now the new frontier for everything in store I look back on all the time I spent pursuing silly dreams Crafting clever schemes And how I went from post to pillar on a whim Without regret and no regard for life and limb Today is not the end of every journey ever made Today is not the end of every prayer that we have prayed I look forward to the time I’ll spend creating better sense Making hay without offense And I’ll go through what remains of life and love With less concern for what’s so far and high above The days are growing fewer but my life has just begun Apologies are over and I’m always on the run Toward bluer skies and newer dawns to light my quest Before the Hand that made it all brings me to rest Today is now the end of every tear that we have shed Today is just the start of every book we’ve ever read And I’ll pay attention closer to the ones who are so dear Drawing you so near And I’ll go through what remains of life and love With less concern for what’s so very far and very high above Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025

Video Photo Credits:

Mark Adrian Thomas on Unsplash, Andy Bridge on Unsplash, Kevin Ishimwe on Unsplash, Jason Bardales on Unsplash, Simas J on Unsplash, ישראל ויסוצקי on Unsplash, Kurt van Krieken on Unsplash, Saeed Sarshar on Unsplash, Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash, Rick Medlen on Unsplash, Nic Y-C on Unsplash, Isaac Quesada on Unsplash, Tim Bish on Unsplash, Johannes Mändle on Unsplash, Fuu J on Unsplash, Rafael Garcin on Unsplash