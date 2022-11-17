Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

WE KEPT MISSING EACH OTHER We kept missing each other, Not by design, It just seemed to turn out that way Even though we both lived close to the park, On the border of the park With its pond, where all paths converge What a shock to see you at the funeral – I felt sorry for us Having to endure the tears and exaggerations, The cut flowers As we kept missing each other So efficiently one would think It was by design Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com