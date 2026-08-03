Here’s something I thought could be one of the opening numbers for a new Broadway show with a live orchestra and a great book (yet to be written) populated by catchy tunes.

As usual it is a struggle with the AI video process, but getting something passably decent is an achievement over a system suffused with tropes and cliches. Nonetheless, this ain’t so bad, and I hope listeners will enjoy the song above everything else, an mp3 for which is here:

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Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What's A Girl To Do? I know you seem ungainly All my friends have told me plainly That they'd never give a boy like you a look You haven't any money And your jokes aren't all that funny And you've always got your nose stuck in a book I pretended to ignore you when you asked me for that dance But the sight of your confusion made me pause So I gathered all my courtesies to give myself the chance To let my better self surmount my lesser flaws What's a girl to do but play along? What's a girl to do about a guy she just assumed had two left feet? What's a girl to do if she's been wrong? Cause when the dance was over And I started to recover All the wits that fled while following the band I found my heart was racing At the thought of our embracing If you dared to ask again to take my hand What's a girl to do but wonder why? What's a girl to do about an unexpected song that felt so sweet? What's a girl to do but sigh a sigh? What's a girl to do but wonder why? What's a girl to do when she discovers how appearances can lie? What's a girl to do but sigh a sigh? Emanuel E. Garcia August 2026 Music and lyrics by me, performance arrangement by Suno.ai and music video with freebeat.ai.

I’ve also posted in on the infernal YouTube here: