Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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What's A Girl To Do?

a new song for an imagined Broadway musical
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia

Here’s something I thought could be one of the opening numbers for a new Broadway show with a live orchestra and a great book (yet to be written) populated by catchy tunes.

As usual it is a struggle with the AI video process, but getting something passably decent is an achievement over a system suffused with tropes and cliches. Nonetheless, this ain’t so bad, and I hope listeners will enjoy the song above everything else, an mp3 for which is here:

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What's A Girl To Do?

I know you seem ungainly
All my friends have told me plainly
That they'd never give a boy like you a look

You haven't any money
And your jokes aren't all that funny
And you've always got your nose stuck in a book

I pretended to ignore you when you asked me for that dance
But the sight of your confusion made me pause
So I gathered all my courtesies to give myself the chance
To let my better self surmount my lesser flaws

What's a girl to do but play along?
What's a girl to do about a guy she just assumed had two left feet?
What's a girl to do if she's been wrong?

Cause when the dance was over
And I started to recover
All the wits that fled while following the band

I found my heart was racing
At the thought of our embracing
If you dared to ask again to take my hand

What's a girl to do but wonder why?
What's a girl to do about an unexpected song that felt so sweet?
What's a girl to do but sigh a sigh?

What's a girl to do but wonder why?
What's a girl to do when she discovers how appearances can lie?
What's a girl to do but sigh a sigh?


Emanuel E. Garcia
August 2026

Music and lyrics by me, performance arrangement by Suno.ai and music video with freebeat.ai.

I’ve also posted in on the infernal YouTube here:

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