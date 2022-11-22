Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

WHEN HE ROLLED DOWN THE WINDOW When he rolled down the window At her back, as she greeted him – It wasn’t such a while – The sounds of the valley Indistinguishable, Breezes and hovering What was it about his face? And hers? To each they smiled, even warmly, Recognisable – So that was it, The recognition, when There hadn’t been a need That slight separateness Standing out, in the valley Of indistinguishable sound Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com