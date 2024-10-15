Winter Lullaby

Come with me a little while

In the lightly falling snow

Show me your unfrozen smile

As we go

Show me your determined mien

As the wind begins to blow

Let me take your arm unseen

In the snow

Tell me that you love me, dear

Even if it isn’t so

Breathe a word to banish fear

As we slow

Kiss me in a quiet spot

There is no one who can know

Whether love is true or not

Emanuel E. Garcia

2005