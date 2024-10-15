Winter Lullaby
Winter Lullaby
Come with me a little while
In the lightly falling snow
Show me your unfrozen smile
As we go
Show me your determined mien
As the wind begins to blow
Let me take your arm unseen
In the snow
Tell me that you love me, dear
Even if it isn’t so
Breathe a word to banish fear
As we slow
Kiss me in a quiet spot
There is no one who can know
Whether love is true or not
Emanuel E. Garcia
2005
Beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Beautiful as "the lightly falling snow!" An idyllic remembrance of winter, and with certainty, a poem to whisper to oneself when outdoors there is a lightly falling snow, snow seemingly falling in rhythm to the poem's meter.
A poem lingers when you wonder who these people were and what brought them to this moment.