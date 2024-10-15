Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Oct 15, 2024Edited

Beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Beautiful as "the lightly falling snow!" An idyllic remembrance of winter, and with certainty, a poem to whisper to oneself when outdoors there is a lightly falling snow, snow seemingly falling in rhythm to the poem's meter.

Oct 19, 2024

A poem lingers when you wonder who these people were and what brought them to this moment.

