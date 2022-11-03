Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

WISDOM I'm not particularly squeamish Nor sentimental The array of Lepidoptera , The term my host preferred, Relishing the syllables on his tongue, Made an impressive register Neat as a multiplication table And far more colourful I was, I admit, fascinated, Especially by the scales, Their role in brilliance, flight, Camouflage and even scent Nothing of which we'd know, He patiently explained, Had we not taken the trouble To capture and affix It was the pinning down, I mused, that led to wisdom Of course another point of view Would show that butterflies, Like lovers, Were never at their best At rest Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com