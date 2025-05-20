Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Without Apologies an ocean heaviness was in the air, my footsteps made a broken music on the narrow cobbled streets upwards I glanced forgetful of the tidal past that led me to this maze of shadows lengthening our sun cast light enough – a pastel burnishing of the facades that hemmed us in so gloriously: sandstone, taupe and earthen red – a dimming glow preceding dusk that turned a window into self-reflecting glass there really wasn't time, I thought, quickening the pace to somewhere else a languid figure at the furthest doorway, leaning in the nearly dark had disappeared, I was so close, the faintest cry of joy or pain, the waning heat, her spell unraveling, a coiled changing sky above and then without apologies or choice I followed Emanuel E. Garcia May 2025