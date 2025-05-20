Without Apologies
an ocean heaviness was in the air,
my footsteps made a broken music
on the narrow cobbled streets
upwards I glanced
forgetful of the tidal past
that led me to this maze of shadows
lengthening
our sun cast light enough –
a pastel burnishing of the facades
that hemmed us in so gloriously:
sandstone, taupe and earthen red –
a dimming glow preceding dusk
that turned a window into self-reflecting glass
there really wasn't time, I thought,
quickening the pace to somewhere else
a languid figure at the furthest doorway,
leaning in the nearly dark had disappeared,
I was so close, the faintest cry of joy or pain,
the waning heat, her spell unraveling,
a coiled changing sky above
and then without apologies or choice
I followed
Emanuel E. Garcia
May 2025
Good poem, very, very good and moving. Is this how aspects of fate evolve? Like magnets perhaps, falling in line one behind the other, but who can estimate the real strength of a magnetic field? Magnets eventually lose their power, this much is true, although fate goes on unperturbed and merciless.