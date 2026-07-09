Full song streaming now on Spotify:

and the teaser on YouTube:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Flying High Sing me high, sing me low I can ruffle my feathers a little as we go I'll be spreading my wings, I'm about to take flight You can follow my lead if you think I'm alright But whatever you do I'll be soaring straight up to the sky Watch me skip, watch me dance You can try to keep up but you'll never stand a chance I'll be gathering speed as I aim for the clouds When I lift myself up you won't have any doubts That whatever you wished for I've already said my goodbye Nothin' ain't worth nothin' if you can't give your all I got no time to listen while you hem and you haw The yonder blue is beckoning, the sun is throwing fire I'm free to free my heart to follow every desire Gliding high, gliding low I can tell you the world is wider than you know I'm enjoying my time in this rarefied air Far above all the quibbles and worries and fear And whatever may happen will happen as I'm flying high Flying high Flying high Emanuel E. Garcia June 2026