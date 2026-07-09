Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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Flying High

short video teaser for a new song begging to be belted out by the likes of Liza Minnelli
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jul 09, 2026

Full song streaming now on Spotify:

and the teaser on YouTube:

Flying High

Sing me high, sing me low
I can ruffle my feathers a little as we go
I'll be spreading my wings, I'm about to take flight
You can follow my lead if you think I'm alright
But whatever you do I'll be soaring straight up to the sky

Watch me skip, watch me dance
You can try to keep up but you'll never stand a chance
I'll be gathering speed as I aim for the clouds
When I lift myself up you won't have any doubts
That whatever you wished for I've already said my goodbye

Nothin' ain't worth nothin' if you can't give your all
I got no time to listen while you hem and you haw
The yonder blue is beckoning, the sun is throwing fire
I'm free to free my heart to follow every desire

Gliding high, gliding low
I can tell you the world is wider than you know
I'm enjoying my time in this rarefied air
Far above all the quibbles and worries and fear
And whatever may happen will happen as I'm flying high
Flying high
Flying high

Emanuel E. Garcia
June 2026

Music and Lyrics by me

Performance arrangement with Suno.ai

Music video teaser with freebeat.ai

Like, share, comment and enjoy.

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