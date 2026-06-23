Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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Where Are We Now

a new jazz ballad
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jun 23, 2026
Where Are We Now

I were a fool, You were a cad
We were too young to know the fortune that we had
How we played each other through a dazzling maze
How our games filled every hour of endless days

You were a rake, I was a flirt
We were too smitten with ourselves to feel the hurt
So we sailed away without a 'by your leave'
And our lives moved on at speed without reprieve

Are we any wiser in the end
If there's nothing left for us to spend
When the night engenders daring dreams
Can our world be other than it seems

Where are we now, what have we done
Are we the worse for wear or have we really won
Do the stars look down on what could never be
Have the errors of our ways meant we've been free

Are we any wiser in the end
If there's nothing left for us to spend
When the night engenders daring dreams
Can our world be other than it seems

Where are we now, what have we done
Are we the worse for wear or have we really won
Do the stars look down on what could never be
Have the errors of our ways meant we've been free

Emanuel E Garcia
June 2026

Music and lyrics by me, performance arrangement with Suno.ai

This one took about forty hours to get right after it was composed. The long term plan is for these songs to become demos performed by live musicians and put out in the hopes that somebody like Diana Krall may come along and want to sing a few … I think she’d do a swell job on this one! There’s also a male version here in a different key:

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