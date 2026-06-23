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Where Are We Now I were a fool, You were a cad We were too young to know the fortune that we had How we played each other through a dazzling maze How our games filled every hour of endless days You were a rake, I was a flirt We were too smitten with ourselves to feel the hurt So we sailed away without a 'by your leave' And our lives moved on at speed without reprieve Are we any wiser in the end If there's nothing left for us to spend When the night engenders daring dreams Can our world be other than it seems Where are we now, what have we done Are we the worse for wear or have we really won Do the stars look down on what could never be Have the errors of our ways meant we've been free Are we any wiser in the end If there's nothing left for us to spend When the night engenders daring dreams Can our world be other than it seems Where are we now, what have we done Are we the worse for wear or have we really won Do the stars look down on what could never be Have the errors of our ways meant we've been free Emanuel E Garcia June 2026