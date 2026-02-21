mp3 audio:

Love's Refrain My pen has been poised in the air There's a clean sheet of paper at hand But the words that I seek aren't coming to mind There are things I just can't understand I'd been meaning to take you aside Away from the bustle and din But I knew in advance that I'd be in a bind And my lips would be closed in a grin So much to tell you, so much that's unclear In a world that's as strange as it's wide Somehow my heart is consumed by the fear That you wouldn't show interest in what I confide But surely you have an idea Of confusion and evil and pain We will know from the tentative kisses we share If the answer is in love's refrain So much to tell you, so much that's unclear In a world that's as strange as it's wide Somehow my heart is consumed by the fear That you wouldn't show interest in what I confide But surely you have an idea Of confusion and evil and pain We will know from the tentative kisses we share If the answer is in love's refrain If the answer is in love's refrain Emanuel E Garcia December 2025 Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody. Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template. Sara Vale is a singing ‘avatar’.