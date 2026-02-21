Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Love's Refrain

a song about the complexities of love ...
Emanuel E. Garcia
Feb 21, 2026

mp3 audio:

Love's Refrain

My pen has been poised in the air
There's a clean sheet of paper at hand
But the words that I seek aren't coming to mind
There are things I just can't understand

I'd been meaning to take you aside
Away from the bustle and din
But I knew in advance that I'd be in a bind
And my lips would be closed in a grin

So much to tell you, so much that's unclear
In a world that's as strange as it's wide
Somehow my heart is consumed by the fear
That you wouldn't show interest in what I confide

But surely you have an idea
Of confusion and evil and pain
We will know from the tentative kisses we share
If the answer is in love's refrain

So much to tell you, so much that's unclear
In a world that's as strange as it's wide
Somehow my heart is consumed by the fear
That you wouldn't show interest in what I confide

But surely you have an idea
Of confusion and evil and pain
We will know from the tentative kisses we share
If the answer is in love's refrain
If the answer is in love's refrain


Emanuel E Garcia
December 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Sara Vale is a singing ‘avatar’.

photo credits:

Jakub Klucký on Unsplash

Trey Gibson on Unsplash

